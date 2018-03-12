Chesapeake May Have A Whale Of A Sale On Its Hands

On March 8, the news broke that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) had held talks with Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) regarding its Haynesville shale division. Tellurian Inc. wants to acquire producing natural gas properties in Louisiana and East Texas to secure supplies for its upcoming LNG export project, and Chesapeake Energy Corporation desperately needs to reduce its debt load. As a shareholder of Chesapeake Energy Corporation, I will be focusing more so on how this development could impact its financial standing, but in order to do so, you also have to take into consideration Tellurian Inc.'s motives as well. Let's dig in.

Haynesville shale, a play reborn

The Haynesville shale is a gas-heavy (some natural gas liquids produced as well) play primarily in West Louisiana and East Texas. Unconventional development activities started up in earnest by 2008, with natural gas production skyrocketing upwards over the next several years before rising Appalachian supplies put a damper on the Haynesville’s future growth ambitions. By 2012, the Haynesville boom was over and production was in decline. However, the play has been experiencing a bit of a resurgence with production growth returning in 2017.

Source: EIA

As North American natural gas prices remain subdued, the reason for the upward swing in Haynesville output comes down to improvements on the drilling & completion (reductions in DD&A per BOE) and operating expenditures (LOE, midstream, marketing) front.

Bigger completion strategies (more frac stages per well, larger water and proppant volumes used, better frac spacing) combined with longer well laterals (pushing the horizontal reach of these wells from 5,000 feet up to 10-15,000 feet) and cheaper cash operating costs made the Haynesville a viable play at $3-4/Mcf Henry Hub prices. Henry Hub is America’s natural gas benchmark based on gas supplies in Erath, Louisiana, making it a useful gauge when looking at the Haynesville (Appalachian gas differentials mean HH only captures part of the picture).

Chesapeake was an instrumental part of this recovery. Due to onerous midstream obligations and the related high fixed costs the firm had to contend with, Chesapeake was forced to develop the Haynesville whether it wanted to or not. This compelled its teams on the ground to do whatever they could to make the economics work. Now Chesapeake sees its Haynesville well breakeven gas price at $2-2.50/Mcf, presumably on an incremental basis.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corporation

Looking ahead, the next big catalysts will come from implementing 15,000-foot well laterals and appraising the Bossier shale. Chesapeake's early XXL and Bossier pilot projects have gone well so far.

Chesapeake owns 401,000 net acres in the Haynesville play which pumped 930 MMcfd, or 155,000 BOE/d, in Q4 2017 net to the company. This is what Tellurian wanted to buy into.

Cash, not equity, please

Tellurian offered Chesapeake equity as part of the deal, which under “normal” circumstances Chesapeake would probably have been willing to accept. However, in light of Chesapeake’s desire to turn divestment proceeds into debt reduction, something it plans to do as a series of Mid-Continent deals close this quarter, it doesn’t have the time to wait to eventually cash out of Tellurian stock. This isn’t a debate of whether or not Tellurian is a good investment or not (a topic outside the purview of this article), it is the recognition that trading a cash flow generating asset for something that isn’t generating cash flow would only exacerbate Chesapeake’s problems.

Part of the reason why Chesapeake wants to reduce its debt load is to improve its risk profile, but the simple biggest motivator is the need to cut down on interest expenses. Chesapeake had to spend $620 million last year covering the interest expenses on its debt (capitalized interest plus interest expenses), and by Q4, it was on track to spend $680 million per year covering that burden. The increase isn’t due to its debt load rising (roughly flat year over year from 2016 to 2017), but due to refinancing activities, where Chesapeake traded higher interest expenses for a better maturity profile.

Pushing its maturities back into the mid-to-late 2020s gives Chesapeake time to repair its finances, but rising interest expenses are a step in the wrong direction which is why management intends to pay down debt with the firm’s latest asset sale proceeds (a process made possible by Chesapeake finally balancing its cash flow position, according to 2018 assumptions). A combination of the proceeds from the FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) IPO and a series of Mid-Continent divestments will let Chesapeake pay down roughly half a billion dollars in debt relatively soon, saving the firm up to $50 million annually.

Tying this into the Tellurian-Chesapeake news, the justification for Chesapeake divesting additional Haynesville acreage, losing cash flow in the process, is that it saves a ton on the back-end through smaller interest expenses. Also, not having to allocate capital to the play will enable the firm to cut its capex budget so it can scale back to its new cash flow position.

We’ll see how negotiations proceed. Tellurian would need to do another secondary offering or issue out debt to buy Chesapeake’s Haynesville division, which some value at $2 billion, assuming it wants the acreage.

Why Tellurian

That first section is from Chesapeake’s point of view. Now let’s pivot to why Tellurian would want to expand its Haynesville presence. Tellurian is a nascent company created to capitalize on the rising natural gas consumption around the globe, demand which can and will be met by rising US LNG exports. The firm was co-founded by Charif Souki, who founded Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSE:LNG) which spearheaded the rise of US LNG exports (an LNG export facility does exist in Alaska as well, but Cheniere is widely credited as being the first firm to capitalize on America’s shale boom via LNG export facilities). Meg Gentle, who formerly worked at Cheniere Energy, is Tellurian Inc.’s CEO and President.

Last year, Tellurian spent $85.1 million buying up some producing Haynesville acreage. Now it has 11,000 net acres and 20 producing wells in the play. That is a very small position, but it’s a start. More importantly, it was a sign of management testing the waters for what Tellurian has in store. The ultimate goal of Tellurian is to build a liquefied natural gas exporting terminal in Louisiana that will have the capacity to ship out 27.6 million metric tons of LNG per year.

After receiving the necessary regulatory approvals, Tellurian expects to make a final investment decision on the Driftwood LNG endeavor and begin construction by 2019. By 2023, the massive (this is a big facility, even when compared to international LNG facilities) development should be operational.

Source: Tellurian Inc

The Driftwood Pipeline, a proposed 100-mile long gas pipeline, would have the capacity to route 4 Bcf/d of natural gas down from East Louisiana to the Driftwood LNG complex. It is through that pipeline that Tellurian hopes it can ship Haynesville, and possibly Bossier, sourced natural gas down to the Gulf Coast.

To hedge against the possibility of higher domestic natural gas prices in the future, particularly at a time when America is increasingly shifting to gas-fired power plants and exporting ever rising gas volumes, Tellurian aims to build up an upstream Haynesville division that would be supported by the assets mentioned above.

Final thoughts

During Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s Q4 conference call, management brought up how unconventional buyers were interested in the firm’s Haynesville position, particularly firms seeking to export US gas to global buyers. Now we get a glimpse of what those kinds of M&A conversations look like thanks to reporting by the WSJ.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation needs a big deal. Selling the Haynesville would cut out a chunk of its cash flow, but keep in mind this is a gas-heavy asset. Doing some quick back-of-the-envelope calculations indicates at best the Haynesville probably generates about 10-20% of Chesapeake’s operating cash flow and represents around 20% of its D&C capex budget. The tricky part about Chesapeake Energy scaling back is that it still has to make good on its fixed costs, i.e. interest expenses, which is why the price it receives needs to be good enough so it can offset the negatives of the lost cash flow generation with material debt reduction. A sales price of $2 billion could could save around $160 million per year in interest expenses.

It isn't clear if Tellurian Inc. wants Chesapeake Energy Corporation's Haynesville position specifically, or if any Haynesville position would do. If the former is the case, that indicates Tellurian may be willing to do an equity raise to get the cash to pay Chesapeake. If the latter is the case, this may simply be an example of one company trying to take advantage of a firm that is attempting to escape the clutches of financial distress. Either way, this is an interesting development, and as a Chesapeake Energy Corporation shareholder, I'm anxiously waiting for that big divestment catalyst. Thanks for reading.

