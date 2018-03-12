Smarts, Not Scale

There is an exception to the rule of companies buying for scale followed by the buy side puking out their stock: Walmart.

Stock prices represent the expected future performance of a given company. Stock prices, particularly at large cap companies, are governed by the interest and excitement (or negative view) of giant institutional investors. Over the years, I have met many very smart buy side investors and I have healthy respect for them. I think they both analyze and intuitively understand the trajectory of these giant public companies. So when I see the buy-side react negatively to an acquisition, or two or three, I take note.

Two deals this week sent the buy side scrambling and acquirers’ stock deep into the red. Cigna’s (NYSE:CI) stock was down nearly 5% on announcing it was buying Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX). French insurance giant Axa (OTCQX:AXAHF) got hammered when it announced it was buying UK-based Insurance and re-insurance company XL. Wall Street liked neither of these deals and it is worth asking why because like I said, the buy-side is filled with really smart people.

We should ask ourselves: why did Axa buy XL and why did Cigna buy Express Scripts? For that matter, why did Aetna (NYSE:AET) buy CVS a couple of months back? Aetna’s stock was also hammered post acquisition. Why? Why? And Why?

While each industry has its own nuances, the fundamental driver behind Board Rooms and CEOs making these acquisitions is the emergence of comeptitive threats from innovation and upstarts which is challenging the hegemony of these decades and century-old leaders of industry. These upstarts, startups, mobile-first companies have fundamentally better cost structures, are gathering more and more relevant data, and have better customer experiences than the old guard.

Moreover, in Aetna’s and Cigna’s case, healthcare costs are way too high so health insurers and administrators are trying to vertically integrate to either get physically closer to customers (CVS) or reduce costs (Express Scripts). Financial Services broadly, and insurance in particular, are also being turned upside-down by innovative upstarts. In all of these cases, the large companies’ legacy has become a burden and the data they have collected is more transactional and less relevant to the future of insurance and health industries. So what is an incumbent to do?

Board rooms at global Fortune 500 companies are panicking. They don’t know how to address this erosion in competitive advantage and the rising costs or shrinking margins in their legacy business. Hence, they are reverting to the classic 21st century answer: Scale. Aetna buying CVS is at once a massive increase in scale and an attempt to vertically integrate a retail consumer point of care into their health management and insurance system.

The theory goes that they can save money on administering health services by serving people in drug stores. They can capture margin at retail and not have to add costs of local health clinics by using retail locations. They also have margin savings on the supply chain by controlling end-to-end distribution. Cigna took advantage of Express Scripts losing Anthem Health as a customer to buy the company at a “cheaper” price.

However, at its core, the deal is all about cost reduction of pharmaceuticals for health care companies. It is certainly true that healthcare has gotten too expensive (now almost 19% of US GDP). However, Wall Street and the buy side seem skeptical that this vertical integration and play for scale to save costs is going to work. The truth is, these companies have done nothing to change the fundamentals of their business and have burdened their businesses with massive integration challenges.

The same is true of AXA. It is a classic scale play. They bought XL that sells insurance in areas and domains (lines) that AXA is less present in and they paid a giant premium for it. Essentially, AXA bought more product to stuff down the same type of channel, an antiquated channel (brokers) in an era of digital distribution . That is a classic 20th century playbook for a panicked board of directors. And, the “buy-side” is not buying it. They sent Axa’s stock plunging almost the entire value of the deal premium. Basically, Wall Street is not only saying that AXA overpaid but that up-selling and scale is not the answer.

It turns out that there is an exception to this rule of companies buying for scale followed by the buy side puking out their stock: Walmart (NYSE:WMT). One the best run companies in America is arguably facing the fiercest competitor of all of these incumbents: Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). However, Walmart’s management and board, took a radically different approach than Axa, Cigna and Aetna and they have been well-rewarded by Wall Street despite early skepticism by the media.

The consensus seemed to be that Walmart dramatically overpaid for an unproven, profitless e-commerce business as it was the highest price ever paid for a US E-commerce business, while others derided the move as a “acqui-hire” arguing that Walmart shelled out billions primarily to gain the services of Jet.com Founder Marc Lore. — Business Insider, October 4, 2017

Walmart “overpaid” for Jet.com (Private:JET). At least that is what the “financial media” said. The “financial media” were wrong. The consensus was wrong. Dead wrong. Walmart likely underpaid! Walmart bought smarts and not scale. They bought e-commerce expertise. They bought the right and the muscle to think, act and execute like a 21st century company. They bought the smarts to impact their entire legacy business with digital distribution, AI, Machine Learning and e-commerce. They bought the leverage that digital smarts provides in the 21st century. They bought Marc Lore, founder of Jet.com and one of the finest e-commerce minds and leaders today. They bought a license to recruit real digital talent that could help move Walmart into the 21st century, digitally. They bought e-commerce front-ends, metric systems, marketing strategies and techniques and end-to-end digital integration.

Digital also means direct to consumer via mobile. Digital also means deep learning and AI. Digital also means online marketing expertise. Digital also means machine vision. It is a mindset, a set of technology tools and methodologies and a talented group of people who can attract even more talented digital people. It is a chance to transform your business through smarts and not scale. Smartly, Walmart bought the opportunity to grow its business for 21st century customers and not cut its costs for 20th century consumers.

This is why Walmart’s stock has taken off since the acquisition. Wall Street, the great evaluator of future business opportunity, understands that Walmart bought smarts, while Axa, Cigna and Aetna bought scale. I am certain the Walmart deal did not make sense on a P/E basis (at the time) or on some investment banking comp chart. The latter three got convinced on traditional P/E ratios and the size of the premium they should pay to the current stock price of the takeover target.

They trotted out the 21st century playbook and the I-banker comp charts and Wall Street slammed them. Walmart chose a radically different approach to customers and talent. They easily paid for the acquisition with the rise in stock price and future competitive advantage. Walmart bought themselves a great shot at winning for another 100 years. The others made it easier for startups to eat their lunch while they are laden with these industrial acquisitions.

Forward thinking healthcare companies will buy big data and mobile health companies who aggregate new types of data on mobile devices and break the traditional rules. Roche’s acquisition of Flatiron Health is a good first example. These companies will also buy cellphone driven health “devices” where diagnosis and EHS will be mobile first and where the cost scale of the smartphone supply chain coupled with machine learning really drives costs down.

Forward thinking insurance companies will get a stock boost and a right to compete if they buy fundamentally digital insurance companies. They will all continue to get hammered if they roll up businesses where they double down on unsustainable costly scale, old distribution channels and businesses that serve yesterday’s customers with 20th century DNA.

This is hard to do in board rooms where there are no digital natives and where nobody wants to be seen to overpay. Walmart’s CEO and board were bold enough to buck the “consensus” and media pundits who said they overpaid. Recent acquisitions by AXA, Cigna and Aetna suggest they are the consensus. However, unless they get smart, at this pace, the likes of AXA, Cigna and Aetna will scale themselves into oblivion.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.