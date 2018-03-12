IXUS: A Good Building Block For A Globally Diversified Portfolio

Major swaths of the emerging markets landscape are overlooked by this fund, suggesting it may be best to supplement this product with other ETFs for maximum diversification.

Every Investor Should Consider Owning International Stocks

In today's globally integrated economy, investors with a long-term time horizon should give serious thought to owning international stocks. With US stock market valuations still at historically elevated levels, investment analysis firms such as Research Affiliates believe that non-US equities within both developed and emerging markets will earn higher returns relative to their US counterparts in the years ahead.

Source: Research Affiliates Website

In recent years, however, international stocks have significantly lagged their US counterparts, as the chart below illustrates.

SPY data by YCharts

That being said, historical evidence suggests that relative performance for US- and foreign-domiciled equities tend to move in cycles. If this is true, the current trend of US outperformance may come to an end at some point. In that case, investors who allocate funds to international stocks now may be amply rewarded later.

Source: Hartford Funds Website

One way to gain exposure to international stocks is to invest in a broad market international equity index fund. Investing in such a fund gives you exposure to a broad basket of international stocks from a variety of countries, saving investors from the potentially ruinous risks associated with picking individual stocks, particularly those domiciled in markets on the other side of the world. My favorite fund for achieving this objective is the iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:IXUS).

IXUS was launched in late 2012 by iShares, the BlackRock-owned ETF powerhouse. Since that time, it has accumulated roughly $9.2 billion in net assets, which it has invested in a basket of approximately 3,400 non-US securities listed all over the world.

High Allocation To Financials Results in Solid 2.3% Yield

While most people make investments in index funds such as IXUS on the basis of expected total returns, it is worth pointing out that the fund offers a yield that stacks up very favorably against the S&P 500's current yield of 1.7%.

This yield advantage is likely due to IXUS's higher allocation to income-rich sectors, particularly the financial sector, which makes up over 1/5th of the fund's portfolio. Banks and insurance companies frequently have a dividend yield in excess of the overall market, which undoubtedly is reflected in IXUS's overall distribution yield. It is also important to point out that financial companies such as banks are expected to prosper as interest rates go up. At the same time, the fund's allocation to utility stocks - a sector expected to sell off as interest rates rise - stands at only 2.5%. This suggests that its distribution yield, while lumpy, is based on a relatively solid foundation.

Source: IXUS Fund Website

Management Fees Are Neck and Neck With Vanguard's

As the table below shows, IXUS charges the same amount in fees - 0.11% - as Vanguard does on its equivalent fund offering, VXUS. It is also worth pointing out that while Vanguard allows investors to purchase fund securities commission free on the Vanguard platform, Fidelity has partnered with BlackRock to offer IXUS as a commission-free ETF on their brokerage site. The takeaway? An investment in IXUS is likely to be as cost-effective as an equivalent investment in a Vanguard international stock market ETF.

Source: VXUS Website Source: IXUS Website

IXUS's Portfolio Tilts Towards Developed Markets and BRICs

While IXUS offers investors access to a very broad international portfolio, its portfolio tends to ignore many emerging market economies, particularly those of Latin America, Southeast Asia, and Eastern Europe. It also overweights Japan, which accounts for about 1/5th of the holdings within the fund's portfolio.

Source: IXUS Fund Website

This being the case, investors seeking to own a truly diversified basket of international equities would be well-served to consider supplementing their holdings of IXUS with another international ETF, ideally once focused on emerging markets. Possible choices include the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) and the Columbia Beyond BRICs ETF (NYSEARCA:BBRC). BBRC, in particular, focuses on countries which are not included in IXUS, while EEM and IXUS have considerable overlap in their country exposures.

BBRC Country Weightings

Source: BBRC Fund Holdings Spreadsheet, 4-traders.com, Bloomberg. Chart By Author

EEM Country Weightings

Source: EEM Fund Website

Trade Tensions May Hurt International Investors

Recent statements and actions by the Trump administration signal a potential shift in the direction of American trade policy towards protectionism. Already, other countries around the world are promising retaliation, should the US go ahead with its plans to enact tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum. If this situation spirals into an all-out trade war, international commerce will suffer, and the large multinational corporations which comprise much of IXUS's portfolio will likely experience reduced revenues, which will reduce the value of the fund's holdings. That being said, many American companies will be equally hurt by a slowdown in international trade, since they also sell goods and services overseas. As such, the possibility of a trade war developing in the near future should not entirely dissuade investors from parking a portion of their money in foreign index funds such as IXUS, since there really is no "safe" alternative equity space should a trade war occur.

Closing Thoughts

IXUS is the second-largest position that I hold in my personal investment portfolio. I like the fund because it provides a well-rounded exposure to international equities at a rock-bottom expense ratio. It also comes with a distribution yield that comfortably exceeds the yield available on the S&P 500.

That being said, recent rumblings in international trade relations may be the prelude to a global trade war. If such a scenario were to come to pass, all equity classes, including the international stocks that comprise IXUS's portfolio, would be negatively impacted by the resulting slowdown in economic activity. The fund also concentrates its portfolio holdings among developed economies and the so-called "BRICS" countries, to the exclusion of emerging and frontier markets such as Latin America, Eastern Europe, and Southeast Asia. Investors desiring a truly balanced portfolio are advised to supplement their allocation to IXUS with one or more additional funds whose holdings will help to fill the gaps in the breadth of IXUS's country exposure.

Disclaimer: Use my work as a starting point for your own due diligence, not as a substitute. All investments involve the risk of loss of income as well as the principal. Consider consulting with an investment adviser before making any investment. I am not a tax professional or investment adviser. Please consider consulting with a tax professional before making any investment. Author-generated charts are subject to error due to discrepancies in source data or securities being listed on multiple international markets.



Disclosure: I am/we are long IXUS, VXUS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.