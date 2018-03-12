BMW: 14% Dividend Surprise, Manageable Risks Exist

March 8, 2018, was one of those days where I just love being a dividend investor. One of my sizable portfolio positions, BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), announced an unexpected almost 15% jump in the annual dividend, yet the stock showed no real reaction.

Source: BMW Investor Relations

Earlier in January, the company had already reported full-year 2017 results. 2017 was another record year for BMW in terms of sales and profits, yet the stock price has experienced one of its worst years compared to the overall market.

Source: Onvista.de

This stock price weakness is driven by fears that BMW's dominant position in the premium car segment will deteriorate due to a cocktail of risks:

Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model 3 production is gaining traction and expected to take market share away from BMW.

BMW has largely missed the transition from internal combustion engine to alternate drives. Although it is investing massive amounts in R&D for new technologies and is overhauling its entire product portfolio, the market believes that it takes more time for the company to catch up to its rivals in order to maintain and expand its market position.

Lingering litigation concerns connected to Dieselgate have continually put pressure on the stock despite the fact that so far no real evidence has been put forward.

The recent ruling from Germany's highest federal court, which allows cities to ban diesel cars in Germany, is another negative catalyst.

On top of that, Trump's protectionist policy threats towards the German automobile sector are adding further pressure to the stock.

Against this background of risks, let's find out why I keep on adding to my position.

What is going on at BMW?

For 2017, BMW recorded sales of €98.7B (+5% Y/Y) and record pre-tax profit of €10.7B (+10% Y/Y). After-tax profit rose even stronger from €6.9B to €8.7B, beating expectations.

BMW's key target metric for its Automotive segment, the EBIT margin, came in at 8.9%, meeting the target range of 8-10%. BMW's seventh consecutive year of record sales helped the company maintain its spot as the world's number one premium automotive company. Driven by very strong growth in BMW's X vehicles segment (+9.6%) and the all-new BMW 5 series, the brand recorded record sales figures. Beyond that, BMW also managed to exceed its target of selling at least 100,000 electrified vehicles (103,080 were sold), cementing its leading position in electro-mobility in the premium car segment.

The M brand, although relatively small in size, is continuing its strong momentum, posting record sales of more than 80,000 vehicles and is up a significant 19% Y/Y. Similar momentum can be observed at BMW Motorbike where sales jumped 13% as the ever popular GS models were highly sought after.

In 2017 the company has been aggressively investing into R&D with expenses hitting a record €6.1B or 6.2% of sales and thus even exceeding the company's 5-5.5% target range. The real story here is that compared to 2016 that meant BMW spent basically €1B more on R&D and still managed to increase operating profit demonstrating BMW's sustained profitability.

The company started 2018 very well as well by achieving the group's best-ever January posting a healthy 3.8% Y/Y gain in car deliveries. Very strong unit sales growth in February for the U.S. market where unit sales rose by 7.5%, and sales of the BMW 5 series went up by an astonishing 16.6% are strong signals that the company will be able to report its 8th consecutive year of record sales in a year from now.

Full-year guidance has not been released yet (due March 21), but for sales BMW is expecting a modest 5-10% increase in 2018. Let's now address the 5 risk factors I mentioned above.

1) Tesla Model 3 will take market share away from BMW: Tesla's Model 3 is a direct competitor to the BMW 3 series and in theory has all it takes to take market share away from BMW. Pricing is expected to be cheaper despite equal or superior technical specifications. That is certainly a strong argument for Tesla provided the company will ever manage to ramp up production to levels that could hurt BMW. Meanwhile, BMW is not just watching but responding by investing billions into new models as direct Model 3 competitors. Apart from that, sales of BMW 3 series have been falling in the U.S. and in Europe for years and no longer have that much importance to the company's automotive segment as in previous years, particularly in the US. Here the growing cash cow is BMW's X series.

2) BMW too late with the transition: The stock has shown a dismal performance for years, and as the company is ramping up R&D to record levels, it still managed to post record sales and profits year after year for seven years in a row now. In order for that trend to continue, an unprecedented product drive in 2017 and 2018 with around 40 new and overhauled models is taking place. Further up on the timeline, BMW expects to launch several more models to the market by 2020 priced at the upper end of the scale spearheaded by the BMW 8 series and the giant X7 SUV which should lead to a higher profit per car.

Source: BMW Blog - BMW 8 Series M8 preview

And in the more distant future, BMW plans to offer 25 new models with electric or electrified drive by 2025. So far all we know on these are some fancy and very early concept car studies.

Source: Spiegel - IAA story

On top of that, the company plans to cut back on indirect costs by at least €1BN by 2019. This is the intended result of an internal investigation on costs which are not related to the actual car production but basically everything else. It also means that the company intends to downsize its production of steering wheels and seats with the goal to make production leaner and more efficient.

3) Dieselgate: In the aftermath of Volkswagen's (OTCPK:VLKAY) Dieselgate, BMW has also continually seen itself confronted with unsubstantiated charges by Germany lobby group "Deutsche Umwelthilfe". As an investor, I am not giving much weight too these rumors especially as this lobby group has close ties to Toyota (NYSE:TM) which in turn has very few diesel cars in Europe. As long as an independent body like the German "TÜV Süd" has not confirmed such charges, it has little meaning to me. For risk-averse investors though this may be different. When Volkswagen's manipulations went public, the stock got hammered by more than 50% within a week, but its scope was also much wider than what BMW could very hypothetically be facing.

4) Federal court ruling: On Tuesday, February 27, 2018, Germany's highest federal court in Karlsruhe made a decisive ruling. It means that millions of diesel vehicles could soon be banned from Germany's city centers. It is a ground-breaking ruling as it clearly exposes the tremendous incompetency of Germany's policymakers and, as so often, it is the consumer who will have to pay the bill.

It is completely unclear at this stage what this means in practice, but the ultimate goal will be to reduce emission values in cities to healthier levels. The main culprit of elevated NOx emissions is said to be diesel engines. Interestingly, Germany's three leading car manufacturers, Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), BMW and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY), have by far the cleanest diesel vehicles on the street. The only problem is that the target of 80 NOx in g/km is also a far cry away for German manufacturers.

Source: ADAC - German automobile club

It is way too early to judge whether that ruling will be detrimental to German car manufacturers and Daimler specifically. Given that the current idea is rather to ban old EURO 4 or 5 diesel vehicles, but not EURO 6, this basically would mean that old and no-longer-sold cars will be banned from the streets to whatever degree. The diesel vehicles from Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen are by far the cleanest out there, which shows that these companies have a technological edge.

As long as the new regulation does not target EURO 6 diesels, I am not worried about these three companies. In Germany, diesel cars are very popular as the gas price is considerably cheaper and mileage is higher. Now that older and dirtier cars may be banned, more and more customers could actually switch to the cleaner diesel cars from these three companies.

Also, on top of that, it should be noted that an even cleaner diesel generation EURO 6d is hitting the streets right now with several more models launching to market in 2018. Even the very critical "Deutsche Umwelthilfe" organization is positively surprised about these new models boasting very low emission values.

Source: ADAC

5) The danger of tariffs: Now that the Trump administration agreed on select tariffs for steel and aluminium imports and has threatened to also impose tariffs on EU cars that could seriously hurt BMW. However, at this stage, this is just sabre-rattling and too soon to judge. The EU would certainly impose its own tariffs on US products as "retaliation," which in turn could slowly develop into an all-out trade war. That is a serious risk but would also hurt many more companies and industries with the consequences unknown.

What's in store for dividend investors?

The company is listed with two types of shares on the Frankfurt stock exchange: preferred stock and common stock. The preferred stock is currently trading at a discount of approximately 15% to the ordinary stock. The company has just announced an unexpectedly strong 14.2% boost to its annual dividend, sending the yield on the preferred stock to a juicy 5.5%.

Although the automobile industry being one of the most cyclical industry, BMW, over the last 11 years, has increased its dividend by factor 5.7 raising it nine times and cutting it once at the peak of the financial crisis in 2008. The company is now on a dividend streak of eight consecutive years of dividend increases, growing it at a CAGR of 33.4%. As staggering as this may look at first glance, it clearly benefited from a very low starting dividend in that time period. A clearer picture can be achieved by calculating the five-year CAGR, which stands at around 10%, and thus even below the latest dividend increase. For the last two years alone, the dividend rose by a staggering 25%.

Investor takeaway

An investment into BMW is certainly not without risk. However, given that the stock is only trading at not even 7 times earnings should provide sufficient cushion right now that all these risks are largely priced in. On top of that, a staggering and sustainable dividend currently yielding 5.5% provides even more protection.

BMW's financial position is very healthy, and with sales and profits hitting record levels for seven years in a row, and an unprecedented product drive in the years ahead, the company is making all the necessary investments to maintain and expand its market leading position.

No one knows when and how electric vehicles, autonomous driving and car sharing will affect the automobile industry, but I am deeply convinced that should it lead to disruptions and market consolidation, BMW will emerge stronger from changes in the competitive landscape. The risks are manageable, and at this stage, appear to have been excessively priced into the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMWYY, DDAIF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.