6 Reasons To Buy This 14.4% Yielding Stock

There are still 6 reasons that Uniti remains a potentially attractive long-term income opportunity. But also three big risk factors that appear to be growing, which might make it unacceptable for low-risk investors.

Management has just announced a highly lucrative deal. But Uniti is running out of cheap liquidity to further grow its cash flow per share.

While Uniti was able to achieve impressive top line growth in 2017, AFFO/share fell due to large dilution used to finance previously non-accretive purchases.

Management has laid out a path for growing and diversifying its way out of trouble, and claims the turnaround plan is on track.

Uniti Group has had a very rough year due to the ongoing struggles of its distressed tenant, Windstream.

My high-yield retirement portfolio has a goal of maximum safe yield, with strong long-term dividend growth. That means that I'm usually focused on low/medium-risk stocks, (about 70% low risk), investments with strong and growing fundamentals.

However, being a contrarian value investor at heart, in rare cases, I'm willing to take a small stake in a deeply undervalued high-risk stock. That's if the valuation is low enough to create a good margin of safety.

Uniti Group (UNIT) is one such stock I own, which I bought after the share price imploded in 2017. That was over concerns that Windstream (WIN), which represents about 2/3 of its revenue, might be going bankrupt relatively soon.

UNIT Total Return Price data by YCharts

The investment thesis was grounded in two factors. First, that management had a plan to diversify away from its troubled former parent company relatively quickly. However, the core thesis is ultimately built on the idea that even in the event of a Windstream bankruptcy, its strong master lease would result in uninterrupted rent.

Let's take a look at how Uniti's turnaround is going, and why I still believe there are six reasons Uniti is potentially a good long-term investment for highly risk tolerant investors.

At the same time learn why Uniti's biggest three risks are growing larger, and thus why I'm downgrading its outlook (for now) to negative from stable. That means that while I won't be selling any shares, I now recommend that investors target a 1% portfolio allocation to this high risk/high reward investment proposition.

Reason One: Great Asset Base And Solid Core Business Model

In 2015, Windstream spun off most of its fiber optics lines as Communications Sales & Leasing, which was later renamed Uniti Group.

Sources: Uniti Investor Presentation

Over the years Uniti has invested billions into growing and diversifying its asset base to reduce its dependence on its former troubled parent company.

Source: Uniti Investor Presentation

Today Uniti is one of the ten largest owners of fiber optic cables in America (4.9 million strand miles of fiber), as well as the owner of 667 telecom towers.

Source: Uniti Investor Presentation

This means that Uniti's basic business model has a very wide moat. Better yet the very low maintenance costs on its assets means that its gross margins are very high, thanks in part to operating many of its assets under triple net leases.

This means that the tenant pays for maintenance, taxes, and insurance, while Uniti just collects high margin rent. Currently, the REIT has over $1.3 billion in contracted revenue, which management believes will double over the coming years.

Source: Uniti Investor Presentation

However, even better than its existing asset base and stable, recurring revenues are the strong growth potentials the REIT potentially enjoys.

Reason Two: Strong Long-Term Growth Prospects

There are two main growth catalysts for Uniti: 5G and telecom towers.

5G is gigabit speed wireless data transmission that telecom companies are already experimenting with and is expected to be put into widespread use by 2020. This will potentially allow companies like AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) to offer super fast wireless internet that might allow them to become nationwide ISPs and steal market share from entrenched local oligopolies like Comcast (CMCSA), and Charter (CHTR).

The key with 5G is that the core data will still need a fiber optic backbone, which is where Uniti's 4.9 million strand miles of fiber optic cables come in.

The other major and interrelated growth catalyst is telecom towers. These are not just needed to provide current 4G LTE wireless data (which is growing exponentially) but will also be essential to telecom carrier's 5G growth plans.

Uniti owns both the fiber to provide the backbone for 5G data, as well as fiber that connects to telecom towers. In addition, the company has rapidly been expanding its own tower network, and now owns 227 in the US, as well as 440 in the rapidly growing Mexican market.

In the coming years, analysts project that the US alone will need to construct 25,000 new telecom towers. Uniti plans to capture 5% of this growth, meaning build around 1,250 towers of its own. That would triple the amount of towers it owns.

The great thing about telecom towers is that they are a massively scalable and low turnover business. For example, the average tower has a service life of 50 years, can be leased to up to four tenants at a time, and has almost no maintenance requirements.

The average lease on towers is five to 10 years. This provides a long-term and very reliable, (almost no churn or customer turnover), source of nearly 100% EBITDA margin revenue.

Reason Three: Management Still Thinks Turnaround On Track

From day one Uniti's biggest issue was its near 100% reliance on Windstream for its revenue. So management has a goal of reducing that to 50% by mid 2019.

Source: Uniti Investor Presentation

In 2017, Uniti made about $1 billion in investments, including the Southern Light and Hunt Telecom acquisitions. These were the last two purchased funded with equity and new loans.

However, because the cash yield on these purchases was a low 6.5%, the purchases proved to be non-accretive to AFFO/share. This is why Uniti's payout ratio actually rose slightly in 2017 and finished at a highly troubling 95.6%.

Metric 2017 Growth (except payout ratio) Revenue 18.9% Adjusted Funds From Operations 6.6% Shares Outstanding 10.8% AFFO/Share -3.8% Dividend 0% AFFO Payout Ratio 95.6%

Source: Uniti earnings release

The good news is that management has no further plans to issue equity to fund growth, since the cash cost of equity of each new share, (AFFO yield), is 15.1%.

Source: Uniti Investor Presentation

The good news is that last year the REIT was able to scale up its revolving credit facility by $250 million (to $750 million). Uniti ended the year with $470 million in remaining borrowing capacity plus about $60 million in cash. This means it has $530 million in liquidity to fund new growth investments.

Source: Unit Group

$95 million of that is going to the recently announced TelePacific acquisition, which is expected to fully close by the end of the year. This deal is expected to result in 2019 AFFO/share of $2.58 (93% payout ratio), assuming no further acquisitions.

TPX is itself a struggling telecom that is transitioning from legacy voice service, much as Windstream, CenturyLink (CTL), and Frontier Communications (FTR) are doing. In fact TPX's credit rating is just one notch above Windstream's (after Win's recent downgrade).

However, there are some very nice attributes to this deal, which seems to be the most profitable that Uniti has thus far made.

Source: Unit Investor Presentation

For one thing the cap rate on this investment is stupendous. Remember that Uniti is buying TPX's assets with a revolver with current interest costs of about 4.5%. That means that its gross cash yield spread is 4.8% on this purchase.

Note as well that TPX's rent coverage ratio is nearly three times that of Windstream's. This indicates that there is very low risk of any short-term or medium-term rent default.

Management claims it has a large backlog of similar deals that it's working on. If they prove equally accretive to AFFO/share then Uniti could be well on its way to achieving a much safer dividend. More importantly, it might be able to lower its payout ratio and retain more of its larger AFFO stream. That would allow more internal funding organic growth and lower its cost of capital.

And don't forget that Uniti has a lot of potential growth built into its asset base. That's because just 22% of its fiber network is currently leased, meaning that its lease up potential is enormous.

Similarly, the utilization on its towers is 25%. Thus, Uniti could see strong growth in revenue and AFFO from its entire non-Windstream asset base.

Reason Four: Master Lease Remains A Strong Backstop

At the end of the day ,diversifying away from Windstream is essential for Wall Street to gain confidence in Uniti's dividend security and long-term growth prospects. That's what is required for the share price to recover high enough for the REIT to be able to raise new equity capital at accretive rates.

However, management expects that by the end of 2018, even including the TPX acquisition, Windstream will still represent 64% of Uniti's revenue. This means that the cornerstone of the Uniti investment thesis remains the Windstream master lease.

Source: Uniti Investor Presentation

There are about 12 years left on this lease, which is expected to generate $656 million in revenue for the REIT in 2018. The major concern that all investors have is that Windstream's continued decline means that it ends up filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy.

This is something that Aurelius Capital tried to force late last year. The asset manager bought some of Windstream's' distressed bonds as well as credit default swaps on those bonds. It then filed a claim in court that the Uniti spin-off represented a default. This would allow Aurelius to demand immediate repayment which would likely force Windstream into bankruptcy, and cause its credit default swaps to pay off big time.

Windstream countersued Aurelius. It then tendered bond offers to exchange the bonds in question, as well as others maturing in 2020 and 2023, for ones maturing in 2023 and 2025. The tactic was a masterful bit of financial engineering that served two purposes.

First, it essentially allowed Windstream to refinance some of its debt at very similar interest rates, extending their duration and lowering its medium-term bankruptcy risk. Better yet? It also neutralized Aurelius' argument because the tendered bonds that the majority of debt holders have now accepted state definitively that bond holders agree that the Uniti spin-off was not a default.

Aurelius then filed suit claiming the tender offer wasn't legal. The case is currently pending and expected to be completed, with a favorable outcome for Windstream, by late June or early July.

However, even with the likely imminent victory over Aurelius pending, Windstream still has plenty of other debt cliffs it faces (more on this later). So this is why the master lease is so essential.

It charges Windstream market rates for the use of the REIT's fiber, without which Windstream can't run its business. In addition, the annual rental escalators are three times below the market rate (usually 1.5%). This means that Windstream is getting a very good deal on the use of this fiber.

In addition, the master lease is very clear that a bankrupt Windstream is not allowed to alter the agreement in any way. It's an "all or none" deal in which Windstream would be required to pay full rent to use any part of Uniti's fiber network. Best of all, the contract specifically states that a bankruptcy court has no authority to change the terms.

In other words, it appears as if Uniti's master lease is bullet proof, at least on paper. This would mean that Uniti common equity investors are actually senior to Windstream's most senior debt holders. That's because usually in bankruptcy such master leases are upheld as operating costs, which take precedent over repaying senior debt owners.

And according to Uniti's CEO, Kenneth Gunderman, there have been no discussions between Windstream and Uniti about changing this master lease, nor would Uniti be willing to do so.

we have not had any discussions about any negotiations or discussions with Windstream about changing the lease payment. We're not having any discussions now and we're not going to have either before or after any event." -Kenneth Gunderman

Reason Five: Dividend Profile Indicates Sky-High Yield That's Safe For Now

Stock Forward Yield Pro Forma 2018 Expected Payout Ratio 10-Year Projected Dividend Growth 10-Year Potential Annual Total Return Uniti Group 14.4% 93% 0% to 2% 14.4% to 16.4% S&P 500 1.7% 50% 6.9% 8.6%

Sources: Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Management Guidance, Multpl.com, CSImarketing

At the end of the day the reason Uniti's yield is sky-high is because the market is pricing in a potential dividend cut. This is why I usually avoid high risk stocks, because maximum safe yield is my primary goal.

There are three parts to the dividend profile that I look at before buying any stock: yield, dividend safety, and long-term growth prospects.

The cornerstone of dividend safety is a payout that's covered by cash flow. Uniti's is, though obviously a ratio under 90% is much preferable. The other important aspect of dividend safety is a strong balance sheet. Again here Uniti falls flat, thus my high risk rating.

Source: Uniti Investor Presentation

The good news is that the REIT's leverage ratio of 5.8, while not ideal, is not yet dangerous (industry average is 6.0). The interest coverage ratio of 2.5 is also below the 3+ I like to see for most REITs I own. But it's also well above those of most debt covenants which require at least 1.5.

Further good news is that Uniti doesn't have any major debt coming due until 2020. And that's its revolving credit facility which the REIT's banking syndicate has already proven willing to extend in the past. In fact last year the revolver was extended, and increased at very favorable rates.

And while true that Uniti's largest loan is technically variable, (LIBOR + 3%), that was reduced from LIBOR +4% last year. In addition Uniti uses interest rate swaps to fix the interest rate on that term loan, reducing its exposure to rising interest rates.

As for the growth potential? Well analysts do expect Uniti to be able to slowly grow its AFFO/share starting in 2019 (3% a year). They also expect the dividend to start gradually rising after 2022. However with a yield this high I'm not necessarily counting on future growth as part of my long-term investment thesis.

Sure if we get slow growth in the future that will be great. But with a yield this high all Uniti has to do is maintain the current dividend in order to generate market beating total returns. That's especially true given how undervalued Uniti is relative to the overheated S&P 500.

Reason Six: Very Attractive Valuation For Risk Tolerant Investors

UNIT Total Return Price data by YCharts

There is no sugar coating it. Since its September 2016 highs, Uniti Group has been absolutely crushed, and vastly underperformed the broader market. Worse yet some of the decline is well earned, thanks to the liquidity trap the REIT now finds itself in.

Forward P/AFFO Historical P/AFFO Yield Historical Yield Percentage of Time Yield Has Been Higher 6.5 9.1 14.4 8.3% 14%

Sources: management guidance, FastGraphs, Gurufocus, Yieldchart

However, risk tolerant investors might still want to consider taking a small position in this deep value opportunity. After all Uniti is currently trading at just 6.5 times 2018 AFFO. Which is a multiple one usually sees only with a stock that's in accelerating decline that's unlikely to end.

While Uniti certainly faces problems with cash flow growth in the future, AFFO/share is likely to increase indicating that this super low multiple is potentially an overreaction.

The same goes for the yield which is now nearly double the historical average. In fact since its spin-off Uniti has only offered a greater yield 14% of the time.

But of course there is only so much that backwards-looking valuation metrics can tell us. After all profits and dividends come from the future, not the past. This is why I also like to use a long term, (20 year), forward-looking discounted dividend model to approximate a stock's fair value.

Forward Dividend Projected Annual 20-Year Dividend Growth Fair Value Estimate Dividend Growth Baked Into Price Discount To Fair Value $2.40 0% (conservative case) $21.75 -4.7% 23% 1% (likely case) $23.53 29% 2% (bullish case, analyst consensus) $25.5 35%

Sources: Fastgraphs, Gurufocus

I use a 9.1% discount rate to estimate the net present value of a stock's future dividend payments. Why 9.1%? Because since 1871, that's what a low cost S&P 500 ETF would have generated, net of expenses. And since most investors consider the S&P 500 the default investment option, I consider this the opportunity cost of money.

Of course, the inherent flaw with any discounted cash flow model is that it requires making long-term assumptions about smoothed out growth rates. This is why I use a range of what I consider likely growth outcomes to approximate Uniti's intrinsic value.

In this case, I estimate that as long as Uniti can maintain the dividend for the next 20 years, its $48 in future payouts over that time make it worth $21.75 today. And assuming that the strong growth catalysts can create even modest payout increases, then the stock is likely 29% to 35% undervalued.

However, note that today Wall Street is pricing in a -4.7% annual dividend growth rate. That means that the current price assumes that Uniti's dividend will be 35% below the current level in 10 years.

While I don't consider that a likely outcome, (I wouldn't own Uniti if I did), that's certainly not a crazy projection. That's because Uniti faces a plethora of growing risks that mean that low-risk investors should probably avoid its undervalued shares.

3 Risks Continue To Grow

Charlie Munger is famous for saying that all good investors need to "invert, always invert." That means that even more important than understanding the reasons for buying a stock is understanding the risks that could break the investment thesis. Or to put another way, knowing what would make a stock a sell is potentially more important than recognizing when a stock is a buy.

For Uniti there are three main risks I see, and unfortunately they appear to be rising.

First, let's talk about the turnaround plans for Uniti. Specifically, the plan to grow the business and diversify away from reliance on Windstream. Two quarters ago, Uniti had $690 million in available pro-forma liquidity. That meant that even accounting for the Southern Light and Hunt Telecom purchases, the REIT had nearly $700 million of cash and remaining borrowing power under the revolver to finance new, and hopefully, highly accretive acquisitions.

At similar cap rates to the recently announced TPX deal, the REIT had the potential to boost its AFFO by about $60 million and its AFFO/share by as much as 15%. That in turn would have meant that Uniti would have lowered its AFFO payout ratio to about 80%.

That in turn would have meant the REIT was able to retain 20% of its cash flow to fund future growth internally. This would have greatly decreased its reliance on rising cost debt and fickle equity markets. More importantly, it would have provided an extra safety cushion in the case of a Windstream Ch 11 bankruptcy. That's because even in a worst-case scenario, such as the master lease being invalidated and Uniti being forced to take a significant rental reduction (such as 20%), then Uniti's payout ratio would have only risen to about 90%.

However, what's actually happened is that over the past six months, the pro forma liquidity, (accounting for the TPX deal), is now down to $415 million. That indicates that Uniti has been tapping its revolver for organic growth initiatives, and ones that have not been at cash yields nearly as high as the TPX purchase.

This might be due to the high cost of building out telecom towers, which cost about $325,000 each, and initially generate a cash yield of about 5%. While that rises over time, (to as much as 12%), Uniti's high cost of capital means that telecom towers have not yet become a source of high margin revenue.

Sources: Uniti Earnings Presentation

In fact, Uniti's tower business generated negative $1 million in Adjusted EBITDA in 2017. That's thanks to $42 million in capex. In 2018, management expects to spend $93 million on the tower business, which means that even though revenue is expected to rise 50% from $10 to $15 million, adjusted EBITDA will come in at around $2 million.

Source: Uniti Earnings Presentation

The good news is that the far larger fiber (non Windstream) business has far better economics. Specifically, in 2018, management expects fiber to generate 45% Adjusted EBITDA margins compared to just 13% for tower.

But here's the problem. Uniti's capex plans for 2017 will require about $255 million in liquidity to finance. That will have to come out of the revolver, which would reduce the amount Uniti can spend on new TPX style acquisitions to just $160 million or so.

This basically means two things. First assuming that management is very disciplined in capital allocation, and achieves 9.3% cap rates on this remaining acquisition liquidity, by the time Uniti has exhausted its revolver completely AFFO/share would rise by just $0.08 to $0.09. That would mean about $2.65 in AFFO/share, and a payout ratio of 91%. In reality it's probably more likely that Uniti will exhaust its revolver by the end of the year and only achieve a pro forma AFFO payout ratio of 92%.

That's a long way from a safe 80% payout ratio, or even a medium risk 85%. That is what Uniti would need to achieve to get a positive outlook upgrade from me.

It also means that Uniti is likely to only lower its Windstream rent percentage to about 64% before its liquidity is gone. That's nowhere close to management's goal of 50% by mid 2019. So how could Uniti access more capital?

Well the easiest and cheapest way would be to expand the revolving credit facility. In 2017 the REIT did just that, boosting it from $500 million to $750 million. The question is whether the syndicate of banks that provides that would be willing to do so, and at what terms. For example the cost of such an expansion might be at a higher spread to Libor, say 2.5% instead of 2%.

The other thing management has noted is the potential to strike private equity deals, including potentially convertible notes. This would avoid being immediately dilutive to existing investors, but at some point might cause the share count to spike and AFFO/share to decline. Or to put another way, convertible debt would just be kicking the can down the road, and would make Uniti's long-term dividend security worse.

Which brings me to the second big risk, rising interest rates. LIBOR or the London Interbank Offered Rate, has been rising steadily over the past year. In fact, over the past 12 months, it's up 71 basis points from 1.8% to 2.51%.

This means that even if Uniti was able to potentially expand the revolver enough to fully fund its acquisition and growth backlog, its cost of borrowing might still end up rising to 5% to 5.25% within a year. And that could climb to 5.75% to 6% if banks force the REIT to accept a higher LIBOR spread.

Remember that the Southern Light and Hunt Telecom deals were at cap rates of 6.5%, and initial telecom tower cap rates are just 5%. This means that rising borrowing costs might end up compressing the net cash yield spread on new investments to the point that rising interest costs end up offsetting the majority of marginal AFFO from new investments. Basically, that means that Unit's AFFO/share could end up stagnating in the low 90% range even if it achieves its 50% revenue diversification target.

Which brings us to the biggest risk, Windstream's ongoing deterioration. Recently, Moody's downgraded Windstream's debt to Caa2, the S&P equivalent of CCC. Specifically that means that Windstream's debt is now extremely speculative and just one notch above "imminent default with little prospect for recovery."

That downgrade was due to two related factors. First Windstream's operating cash flow declined 6.6% in 2017, indicating the troubled regional telecom continues to slide closer to oblivion. This is why Windstream's rent coverage ratio is now down to 3.2 from 3.4 two quarters ago.

Windstream is likely to succeed in court against Aurelius Capital and thus push off unsecured debt repayments to 2023 and 2025. However the company still faces a daunting debt cliff. Moody's cites the $775 million revolving credit facility coupled with $493 million in outstanding unsecured notes that are coming due in 2020. Then in 2021 $1.193 billion in term loans are coming due.

Should Windstream's cash flow continue to deteriorate then it may not be able to refinance these debts. And even if it can with a steadily falling credit rating, coupled to rising interest rates, this means that the refinancing costs, (higher interest rates), might still push the company into Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

But what about the master lease? That certainly represents the core of the Uniti investment thesis, the backstop that is supposed to protect our dividend even in the event of a Windstream bankruptcy. One that appears more likely with each passing quarter. However while I remain highly confident that the master lease would remain in effect, that doesn't mean it's a 100% certainty.

But here's the final risk to consider. Even if Windstream files for Ch 11 in 2020 or 2021 and the master lease holds and Uniti's rent is unaffected, the REIT faces its own potential bankruptcy risk.

That's because Uniti has over $2 billion in term loans coming due in 2022. While interest rate swaps have converted that to an effectively fixed rate, the actual terms are LIBOR +3%.

That means that that Uniti could end up having to refinance over $2 billion in debt, at a much higher interest rate in the next few years. Any additional interest would reduce AFFO, as well as raise its cost of capital. Or to put another way, Uniti's own major debt cliff means that its liquidity trap/growth problems might get worse.

Uniti is facing a classic chicken and egg problem. It doesn't have a low enough payout ratio to generate significant retained cash flow to fund internal growth. And so it's exclusively relying on rising cost, but still relatively cheap debt.

However, its debt covenants won't allow it to do that forever. And if the share price doesn't rise high enough, (about $30), then Unity's growth prospects could become permanently impaired.

These three rising risks are why, at least for now, I'm downgrading Uniti from a high-risk stable outlook, to a high-risk negative outlook stock.

Dividend Risk Ratings

Low risk: High dividend safety and predictable growth for 5+ years, max portfolio size 5% (core holding, SWAN candidate).

Medium risk: Dividend safe and potentially growing for next two to three years, max portfolio size 3%.

High risk: Dividend covered by cash flow, balance sheet not dangerous, dividend likely safe and predictable over next year, max portfolio size 1.0%.

Ultra High Risk: Dividend not covered by cash flow, cut is likely in the next year or two (like WPG), max portfolio size 0.5%. Note that I personally do not invest in ultra-high-risk dividend stocks.

Safety Outlooks:

Negative outlook: Fundamentals of industry and/or company are deteriorating, probability of turnaround success declining, rising risk of safety downgrade

Stable outlook: Fundamentals are stable, or if in turnaround management plan seems likely to work, risk of safety downgrade low.

Positive outlook: Fundamentals are strong and rising

That means that while I can still recommend Uniti for its positive factors, I also recommend that investors own only a relatively small stake. In my case, Uniti represents 2.5% of my portfolio and I plan to dilute that down to 1%. That doesn't mean I'm selling, just not buying more until my fast-growing portfolio causes my Uniti proportion to decline to a level I consider appropriate for the risks this stock represents.

Bottom Line: Unit's Risks Have Increased Somewhat So Make Sure to Size Your Position To Fit Your Individual Risk Profile

Uniti Group has always been a great potential turnaround story, thanks to its large quality asset base in key growth markets: Fiber backbone for 5G and telecom towers. With sufficient low-cost capital, this REIT has the potential to deliver strong growth for years, or even decades to come.

However, even the largest potential growth backlog and a dividend covered by cash flow, might not be able to avoid a dividend cut. Not if Windstream's downward spiral keeps Uniti in a liquidity trap that prevents it from growing profitably.

That being said while I continue to monitor Uniti closely (as I do all my high risk stocks), I still believe the positives outweigh the negatives; at least for now. But it's vitally important for investors to recognize the very real risks that make Uniti a speculative investment, and thus one that should only be owned by risk tolerant investors. And even then only as part of a well-diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.