Wall Street Breakfast: Jobs Data Brings On Risk Appetite

Economy

The EU and Japan pressed the U.S. to exempt them from steel and aluminum tariffs on Saturday as the three sides met in Brussels as part of a trilateral effort to combat unfair trade practices. There was "no immediate clarity on the exact U.S. procedure for exemption however, so discussions will continue next week," EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom announced after the meeting.

President Trump is strongly considering Christopher Liddell, a former executive at Microsoft (MSFT) and General Motors (GM), to succeed his departing top economic adviser, Gary Cohn. Liddell is currently the White House's director of strategic initiatives and has worked closely with Jared Kushner on efforts to streamline and update government functions.

The recent volatility in global financial markets should not deter top central banks from lifting interest rates or ending years of unprecedented stimulus, according to the Bank for International Settlements. "Some volatility is healthy" after the "insidious... illusion of permanent calm," said the central bank of central banks, but those fears and trade war worries are making the "delicate task" of trying to normalize policy more complicated.

Japan's big political scandal just got worse. The finance ministry has admitted to tampering with records to remove references to Shinzo Abe, his wife and finance minister Taro Aso that related to a questionable real estate deal which became public last year. Abe has previously said he would resign if he or his wife were shown to be involved in heavily cutting the price of public land sold to a school operator in Osaka.

China's rubber-stamp parliament has passed a series of constitutional amendments, including one that removes presidential term limits, allowing President Xi to remain in office indefinitely. It comes after the U.S. reportedly asked China to import more cars, aircraft, soybeans and natural gas as part of a plan to cut its bilateral trade deficit by $100B and avoid placing tariffs on Chinese imports.

It's unlikely Greece will require a precautionary credit line after its bailout ends in August, according to the head of the European Stability Mechanism. "But it very much depends whether it's really needed," declared Klaus Regling. "If everything remains quiet, reforms continue and Greece continues to develop its market access, then based on what we know today it's probably not needed."

A new Polish law banning almost all trade on Sundays has taken effect, with supermarkets and most other retailers closed for the first time since liberal shopping laws were introduced in the 1990s. In Hungary, another ex-communist country, a ban on Sunday trade imposed in 2015 was so unpopular that authorities repealed it the next year. Elsewhere in Europe, including Germany and Austria, people have long been accustomed to a day of commercial rest.

Six decades of rule by the Castros is coming to an end in Cuba as the nation of 11M went to the polls on Sunday for pre-selected ruling party candidates to fill the 600-plus seat National Assembly. The members will then choose a successor to President Raul Castro when he steps down next month. All signs point to Miguel Diaz-Canel, current first vice president who is expected to stick to Cuba's economic and political path.