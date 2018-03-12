Industrial REITs: Only A Trade War Can Spoil The Good Times

Fears of a “trade war” have escalated after the US enacted tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Uncertainty over trade policy could disrupt supply chains and weaken industrial REIT fundamentals.

Industrial REITs, however, have not been immune from the broader REIT selloff despite rising private market valuations. A diminished NAV premium has hampered external growth plans for 2018.

4Q17 earnings were well above expectations. Same-store NOI growth averaged 5.1% in 2017, significantly above the REIT average of 2.6%. Market rents climbed an estimated 9%.

While supply growth has picked up in recent years, markets remain tight. Occupancy is near record-highs, rent growth is relentless, and demand indicators suggest that there’s further room to run.

Over the past five years, industrial REITs have emerged as the hottest real estate sector. Booming global trade and the growth of e-commerce have boosted demand for warehouse distribution space.

REIT Rankings: Industrial

In our REIT Rankings series, we analyze one of the fifteen real estate sectors. We rank REITs within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives. We update these rankings every quarter.

Industrial Sector Overview

Industrial real estate assets are critical nodes in the global supply chain. One of the major real estate sectors, industrial REITs, comprise roughly 10% of the REIT Indexes (VNQ and IYR). Within the Hoya Capital Industrial REIT Index, we track the eight largest industrial REITs, which account for roughly $70 billion in market value: DCT Industrial (DCT), Duke Realty (DRE), EastGroup Properties (EGP), First Industrial (FR), Liberty Property Trust (LPT), Prologis (PLD), PS Business Parks (PSB), and STAG Industrial (STAG). Industrial REITs own roughly 10% of industrial real estate assets in the United States.

Demand for industrial space has been substantial over the last five years, primarily driven by the rapid growth of e-commerce and the "need for speed" when it comes to distribution. Besides Amazon (AMZN), industrial REITs are perhaps best positioned to capitalize on the growth of e-commerce. E-commerce sales still represent just a small fraction of total retail sales, but roughly half of the incremental growth in retail sales over the past three years has come from e-commerce. Importantly, e-commerce is far less efficient than brick-and-mortar from an industrial space perspective. Each dollar spent on e-commerce requires roughly three times more logistics space than brick and mortar, according to estimates from Prologis.

Industrial warehouses are a critical node in the global supply chain. Demand for warehouse space has historically shown a high correlation with several economic indicators (particularly manufacturing PMI, retail sales, job growth, and inventories) most of which are trending in a positive direction after a half-decade of relative stagnation. Prologis' IBI Activity Index, which is an index of leading economic indicators for industrial warehouse demand, is at its highest level since mid-2015.

Besides significant disruptions to the supply chain resulting from protectionist trade policies, new supply seems is of the few factors that could spoil the party for industrial REITs. Supply of industrial space has historically kept up with demand, a function of the short construction time frame and relatively low capital requirements. As a result, rent growth has generally been modest because demand imbalances were quickly equalized with increased supply. Construction spending on warehouse assets has increased substantially beginning in early 2014. As a percent of existing inventory, new annual supply growth remains near 2%. The growing importance of strategically-located assets, however, has resulted in higher barriers to entry for new supply, which has resulted in favorable fundamentals and tight leasing conditions, particularly for the highest-quality, distribution-focused assets.

Recent Performance

Industrial REITs have outperformed the broader REIT average over every recent measurement period. The sector produced a 20% total return in 2017, outpacing the REIT index total return of 5%.

Industrial REITs have not been immune from the post-tax-reform selloff in the income-oriented sectors. While industrials have been one of the top performing real estate sectors so far in 2018, these REITs remain lower by 4% compared to an 8% decline in the broader REIT index. Prologis and DCT have been the top performers so far this year, while STAG and First Industrial have been the weakest.

Quarterly Results

4Q17 earnings generally exceeded expectations as the sector was the bright spot in an otherwise modest quarter for REITs. Six of the eight REITs beat FFO and NOI expectations and three raised 2018 guidance above consensus estimates. Same-store NOI grew 5.1% in 2017, on par with 2016. Occupancy climbed to 97.4%, higher by an average of 26 bps from last year. Leasing spreads topped 8% on a cash-basis as market rents rose an estimated 5-10% over 2016.

Before 2014, industrial REITs were a rather boring sector that had historically underperformed the REIT average in SS NOI growth. Everything changed with the emergence of e-commerce and the growing importance of well-located distribution facilities. Industrial REITs now command some of the most favorable fundamentals in the REIT sector. SS NOI growth nearly doubled the REIT average of 2.6% and that spread should widen further in 2018.

The highest-quality REIT portfolios continue to deliver the strongest organic growth metrics. PLD and DCT delivered 6.0% SS NOI growth in 2017, followed by PSB and FR. STAG, which operates under a net lease model with longer lease terms and fixed escalators, continues to have SSNOI growth below the inflation rate.

Despite supply growth that has averaged nearly 2% per year since 2015, occupancy reached a new record-high at the end of 2017. According to NAREIT data, occupancy dipped as low as 88% in 2009 and has risen in every year since then, ending 2017 above 96%.

In addition to robust organic growth, industrial REITs continue to benefit from the added tailwind of external growth, primarily fueled by development. REITs expanded their asset base by an average of 2% in 2017 despite being net-sellers on the acquisition front. Despite rising construction and land costs, development yields remain favorable and the development pipeline remains "full" at roughly 6% of assets.

Recent Developments & Earnings Calls

Over the past quarter and during earnings calls, several key themes and recent developments are being discussed. In general, the tone of earnings calls continue to be overwhelmingly positive as REIT executives continue to enjoy a fundamental backdrop that, absent an unexpected recession or "trade war," remains highly favorable for the foreseeable future. We discuss the six most important trends and topics that are affecting industrial REITs.

1) Demand Remains Solid For Well-Located Assets

Demand remains strong for logistics assets, particularly the high-quality assets located near major metropolitan markets. Powered by the strongest synchronous global economic growth since the recession, forward economic indicators have strengthened in recent quarters above an already strong 2016 and 2017. Prologis highlights that on an inflation-adjusted basis, rents remain lower than their prior peak, supporting future rent growth. Rents account for less than 5% of the total cost of the average supply chain.

Most notably, intermodal rail traffic grew nearly 4% in 2017, air freight demand rose 9%, e-commerce sales grew at 10% rate, and the US manufacturing sector has seen the strongest job growth in decades. According to Prologis, market rents rose an estimated 9% in 2017 led by NYC, Seattle, and Southern California.

2) Supply Heats Up, But Barriers To Entry Have Emerged

Supply growth has heated up to roughly 2% of existing supply, but demand has been even stronger. For the first year since 2010, new supply exceeded new absorption in 2017, but by a very slim margin.

Prologis expects the pace of supply growth to moderate in 2018. From last quarter's Prologis earnings call:

"For the first time in my career, net absorption is being constrained by a serious shortage of space. Tight land and labor markets are acting as governors on new construction. We are hearing consistent feedback from our customers to tell us that they are operating at capacity and that is difficult for them to find additional quality space in the right locations."

3) Development Pipeline Remains Full

Since 2016, external growth has been increasingly fueled by new development rather than acquisitions. These REITs continue to see more value-add opportunities in ground-up development and see development yields at roughly 6-7% compared to cap rates between 5-6%. This development yield spread has compressed in recent years as construction and land costs have increased, which is a double-edged sword for REITs. While profit margins have been compressed for REITs on these projects, the tight spreads have also reduced the appetite from private developers to add new supply to the market.

According to NAREIT data, the industrial REIT development pipeline ended 2017 at $6.5B, near the highest level since 2008, but showing few signs of further acceleration for this cycle. Based on guidance, 2018 is expected to see a slight reduction in the development pipeline.

4) Private Market Values Tick Higher, NAV Premium Diminishes

In line with other real estate sectors, a valuation mismatch has emerged between the public and private real estate markets. Despite a selloff in the public REIT markets, private market industrial real estate asset values continue to tick higher, climbing 10% in 2017 and 2-3% over the past quarter based on NAREIT cap rate data.

In the middle of 2017, industrial REITs commanded a NAV premium of 15-20%. The combination of rising private market values and decreasing REIT share prices have erased this NAV premium.

5) Acquisition Pipeline Cools As Cost of Capital Ticks Higher

While industrial REITs are not as dependent on acquisition-fuel growth as many other REIT sectors, these REITs are not immune from the NAV-related cost of capital issues that have emerged in the wake of the steep post-tax-reform REIT selloff. As a result of lower share prices, many REITs are having more difficulty funding acquisitions with the same accretive spreads as in the past.

As a result, industrial REITs continue to be net-sellers. On a trailing 12-month basis, industrial REITs have sold $2.1 billion more assets than they have acquired. Unless the NAV premium re-emerges in the early part of 2018, we expect these REITs to continue to be net sellers in 2018.

6) Trade War, NAFTA Repeal Becomes A Concern

Last week, the Trump administration enacted tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, sparking concerns over a possible "trade war." The impact of this specific tariff, which exempts Canada and Mexico, would be minimal but the effects would be amplified if other countries take retaliatory actions in response. There is also continued concern over the future of NAFTA and its potential impact on industrial REITs. NAFTA encompasses more than a third of US trade, so a withdrawal would cause significant disruptions to US supply chains.

Uncertainty over trade policy could disrupt supply chains and weaken industrial REIT fundamentals. The fear for industrial REITs is that tenants become less willing to invest heavily to expand and densify their supply chain if they are uncertain over the long-term economics of the facilities, which may be altered by trade policy. While the consensus is that a "trade war" or a withdrawal from NAFTA is unlikely, the continued uncertainty over these trade agreements could be expected to affect industrial REITs.

Valuation of Industrial REITs

Industrial REITs continue to trade at a sizable Free Cash Flow (aka AFFO, FAD, CAD) premium to the REIT averages. When we factor in two-year growth expectations, the sector appears more attractively valued. As discussed above, industrial REITs now trade at NAV-parity after commanding a NAV premium for most of the past five years.

Within the sector, we can see how the high-quality e-commerce focused REITs (DCT, DRE and PLD) continue to trade at sizable premiums to the sector average. STAG trades at the widest discount to the sector.

Sensitivities to Equities and Interest Rates

Compared to other REIT sectors, industrial REITs are not highly sensitive to interest rates and respond more closely to movements in the equity markets.

We separate REITs into three categories: Yield REITs, Growth REITs, and Hybrid REITs. As a sector, industrial REITs fall under the Growth REIT category and should be used by investors seeking longer-term dividend growth rather than immediate income.

Within the sector, we note the variation in growth/yield characteristics. First Industrial and Prologis are characterized as Growth REITs while the other six are Hybrid REITs.

Dividend Yield and Payout Ratio

Based on dividend yield, industrial REITs rank towards the bottom, paying an average yield of 3.0%. Industrial REITs pay out roughly 77% of their available cash flow, leaving a sizable cushion for development-fueled growth and future dividend increases.

Within the sector, we note the varying strategies of the eight REITs.

Bottom Line: Industrial REITs Leveraged To Global Growth

The global economy is growing at the fastest rate since the end of the recession. Booming global trade and the rise of e-commerce have boosted demand for warehouse distribution space. Industrial REITs have benefited from this insatiable demand for well-located distribution facilities. Occupancy is near record highs, rent growth is relentless, and demand indicators suggest that there's further room to run. E-commerce continues to be the primary demand driver for distribution space. E-commerce requires more 2-3 times more logistics space than traditional brick and mortar, a function of fast delivery requirements.

4Q17 earnings generally exceeded expectations as leasing conditions remain tight and same-store NOI growth continues to be above the REIT average. The robust development pipeline should continue to support growth. Supply growth has heated up and threatens to spoil the party if demand moderates. The infill nature of the high-quality distribution centers does serve as a mild barrier to entry.

Industrial REITs have several appealing properties that could make them good long-term additions to a portfolio. Their focus on e-commerce provides an excellent growth opportunity and a hedge against an expectation of weakness in brick-and-mortar retail sales growth. Industrial REITs have relatively low sensitivities to interest rates, providing downside protection if rates should increase faster than economic growth. Finally, particularly with Prologis, industrial REITs add international exposure and are leveraged with growth in global trade, a characteristic shared by few other REIT sectors.

We aggregate our rankings into a single metric below, the Hoya Capital REIT Ranking. We assume that the investor is seeking to maximize total return (rather than income yield) and has a medium- to long-term time horizon. Valuation, growth, NAV discounts/premiums, leverage, and long-term operating performance are all considered within the ranking.

The REITs that focus on high-quality distribution centers remain the most attractive names in the space. To see where industrial REITs fit into a well-diversified real estate portfolio, be sure to check out our other REIT Rankings: Single Family Rental, Healthcare, Apartment, Net Lease, Data Center, Mall, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Storage, Hotels, Cell Towers, Office, Shopping Centers, and International.

