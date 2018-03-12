58.Com: Simple, Predictable, Free-Cash-Flow-Generative Businesses

Investment thesis

58.com (WUBA) is the Craigslist of China but with a different strategy. Analysts estimate that Craigslist has revenues of $700M but could reach $6-7B if run to maximize their business potential. On the other hand WUBA is run in exactly this way. The company grows at the expense of today's margins and the share price is depressed because of that. It is safe to assume margins will go much higher and reach the levels of similar businesses in other countries, which will drive the share price higher.

Business model

WUBA is the biggest classified ad site in China. It derives its revenue from two main sources:

Membership (39% of revenue): Merchants can pay a membership fee and receive preferential listing benefits, display of an online storefront and help from customer service support team

Online marketing services (58% of revenue): Revenue from real-time bidding and priority listing

I believe there are two main drivers of WUBAs share price. It is revenue growth and margin expansion. I believe both of them will improve in the future.

Classified ads industry in China

Classified ad industry is a natural "winner takes all" industry. Sellers advertise where there are the most buyers and buyers go to the page with most sellers. The winner has pricing power and high ROIC. This was clear to everybody also in 2005, when first classified ads sites were founded in China. There were 2000-3000 Craigslist copycats in China during that time. Since then the market has consolidated and today there is one clear winner - WUBA. WUBA had a 74% market share in 2014. WUBA's market dominance was confirmed when Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) bought a minority interest in the company and put WUBAs platform on Wechat.

Source: F-1 filing for years 2010-2012. For 2014 Technote article

Note: WUBA has acquired Ganji in 2015

The second biggest company in the industry is Baixing with 16% market share. Even though WUBA's market share is 4.6 times higher than Baxing's, its revenues are 22.3 times higher. This confirms my previous statement that it is a "winner takes all" industry. Merchants always prefer to advertise on the leading site with the most buyers.

Source: 20-F filings and AimGroup

Margin expansion

WUBA has acquired its biggest competitor and second biggest classified ad website, Ganji, in 2015. This acquisition has changed the industry and accelerated the race to conquer the market. Before the acquisition WUBA spent more than 100% of its revenue on sales & marketing each year in order to gain market share. After the acquisition WUBA does not need to spend so much money on sales & marketing and the company is also profiting from economies of scale. Research & development expenses and also general & administrative expenses are declining as a percentage of revenue. You can see this results in higher margins in the graph below. WUBA's margins have been increasing almost every quarter after the Ganji acquisition.

Source: Quarterly results

There is a high probability that the trend will continue and WUBA will improve its operating margin. Companies with similar business models achieve EBITDA margins north of 50%. Only Zillow (ZG) has lower margins, but the management's long term goal is to achieve 40% EBITDA margin.

Source: Public filings except Avito and Craigslist

Revenue growth

WUBA has the potential to grow revenue north of 20% in the foreseeable future. Growth will come mainly from three sources.

Overall market of classified ads is expected to grow at a 17% CAGR in the next 5 years.

Cross-selling: Percentage of merchants with memberships who also buy marketing services has grown from 21.4% in 2013 to 54.1% in 2016. WUBAs opportunity is to further increase the percentage and by that also increase total revenue.

Online advertising will gain market share from offline: This trend has been going on for some time and there is a high probability that it will continue. Below is an old graph from WUBAs F-1 filing. It is outdated but it shows a clear trend towards online advertising.

Source: WUBA F-1 filing

Other assets

WUBA has minority interest in three valuable companies which are not fully consolidated in WUBAs financials. It is difficult to assume the fair value of these assets because they don't publish financial statements. Analysts from Le Lotus Blue estimated the value of these investments at $20 per WUBA share. The three companies:

58 Home: Home service platform in China. It provides information on and access to high-quality offline services such as cleaning, moving, babysitting, beauty. In Nov 2015 private equity investors invested $300M for a 30% ownership stake. WUBA still owns 61.7%. WUBA uses the equity method of accounting to consolidate 58 Home, so just the profit/loss is included in its consolidated financial statements. 58 Home is losing money so it affects the accounting net profit of WUBA, yet the overall business is profitable. Guazi: Used cars trading platform. WUBA owns approximately 20% and the company was valued at more than $1B by private equity investors. WUBA uses the cost method of accounting to consolidate it. Tujia: Chinese Airbnb. 58.com owns 5% (maybe less because company had raised capital recently). WUBA uses the cost method of accounting to consolidate it.



Risks

There are two main risks which investors should bear in mind when investing in WUBA:

Vertical competitors: Even though WUBA has the biggest market share from the horizontal classified ads portals there are specialized (vertical) portals on every single service which WUBA provides.

Revenue from real estate industry: more than 40% of WUBAs revenue comes from real estate classified ads.

Valuation

I have valued WUBA based on their future business prospects and also by comparing it to similar companies. I did not compare WUBA to Naspers (OTCPK:NPSNY) or Schibsted because they are not pure play companies on classified ads. All companies in the table below are publicly traded except Avito which was bought by Naspers in December 2015. WUBA is selling for a very low P/S ratio compared to competitors even though, with Avito, it has the highest growth potential. If WUBA can increase margins to industry average the P/S ratio (and also share price) should increase at least 50%.

Source: Companies' filings & Naspers announcement

Based on my estimates, I think the fair value is $124 per share. The calculation is based on two assumptions: operating margins will increase to 50% and revenue will grow 20% CAGR in the next 5 years. In 5 years WUBA will probably trade for similar multiple as its peers. I have calculated with 15-20 P/EBIT multiple and by discounting it to present value by 10% discount rate I came up with fair value $124 per share.

