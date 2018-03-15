2 Cheap Quality Real Estate Investments, Yields Over 6%

We highlight in this report two solid high-yield Property REITs that are trading at very attractive valuations.

Yet most Property REITs that have reported their Q4 2017 results had stellar reports and many have hiked their dividends.

This research report was jointly produced with High Dividend Opportunities co-author Jussi Askola.

Continued Progress at Gramercy Property Trust - Yield 6.8%

Industrial real estate is an attractive investment asset class for many reasons:

The demand for space is growing at a fast pace and benefits from the trend towards e-commerce. As a result, the rental growth has outperformed most other property sectors in the past years.

The required capex tends to be lower compared to other property types including offices.

Despite the higher rental growth of industrial assets, the initial cap rates on new acquisitions remain relatively interesting today. This would translate into higher growth for this asset class.

Most industrial REITs are today priced at valuations upward of 20 times expected FFO, and in this sense, this Property REIT sub-sector does not appear attractive for "value investors" such as us. Yet, one specific opportunity remains: Gramercy Property Trust (GPT) is the only industrial REIT that we are excited about.

While many peers trade at very elevated FFO multiples, Gramercy remains priced at just 11-12 expected FFO because it remains officially classified as a "Diversified REIT" rather than an "Industrial REIT". Back in 2015, this would have been correct as 53% of the "Net Investment Income" (or NOI) came from non-industrial assets, but today this figure has came down to just about 20% - making Gramercy an "almost" industrial REIT.

Source: GPT website

Gramercy is still not done with its transformation towards becoming an industrial REIT, but the latest quarter showed once again continued progress. The REIT once again reduced its exposure to non-industrial assets and sold nine buildings for roughly $156 million. The management noted that the industrial portfolio stands now at 85% of the value of the overall real estate holdings.

We believe that this continued focus on becoming an industrial REIT is the takeaway here. Eventually, this is what will unlock the most value to shareholders. Once the market realizes that Gramercy is not to be considered a "diversified REIT" anymore, we expect the massive discount to peers to diminish and considerable upside to be realized.

Fourth-Quarter Earnings Highlight: Since 2015, Gramercy has now sold a total of $1.8 billion of assets and reinvested $2.7 billion in high-quality industrial assets. This portfolio repositioning has created tremendous NAV accretion that the market today is still ignoring. The fundamentals of industrial assets remain overwhelmingly positive with good rental growth, low vacancies, strong absorption, and supply/demand dynamics that are well balanced. As Gramercy approaches the end of its portfolio repositioning, it is set to benefit from these trends, and the share price is not reflecting this today.

Another highlight in the earnings report is that AFFO is finally expected to grow in 2018 following a few years of dilutions caused by property dispositions. The growth won't be anything significant (2-3% in the high range), but nonetheless sends the message that the firm is slowly getting back on its growth track. The market already reacted positively following the earnings report with the share price trading higher since the company reported earnings on February 28.

The 6.8% dividend yield is well covered and sustainable. We consider this to be nice cash flow to sit on while we wait for potential appreciation to be realized over the next years. We rate GPT as a strong buy at the current price for those looking for income and the potential for long-term capital gains.

Ashford Hospitality Prime: A Stellar Quarter with a 6.5% Yield

In today's market environment, we are bullish on hotel investments because they have historically greatly benefited from accelerating GDP growth. With the recent tax cuts and improving economy, we expect businesses to engage in more trips and individuals to have more savings for leisure travel.

One of the main beneficiaries of this trend could be hotel owners. Today, as we look at the recent results, we are glad to see our predictions being reflected in fundamentals. Despite the latest REIT market sell-off, it is fair to note that each of our hotel REIT investments have kept posting solid results.

First it was Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) which increased its dividend by 4.5% in January; then Hersha Hospitality (HT) reported a strong 6% RevPAR growth and initiated a large share buyback program in February; and now it is Ashford Hospitality Prime's (AHP) turn to post satisfying results.

The market reacted very positively to the news with shares being up over 9% in just five days.

The market has long been very pessimistic on AHP, and seeing it finally warm up to its solid underlying performance is a bullish sign to us. The firm had suffered from the hurricanes in the recent months, and yet, it managed to post decent results given the difficult context.

Here are our takeaways on AHP's four-quarter results:

As expected the hurricane-related events of the fourth quarter have significantly impacted the comparable "revenue per available room" (or RevPAR) figures - resulting in a decline of 9.2%, inclusive of the covered properties. However, AHP was able to successfully finalize its business interruption insurance claims which were booked as other revenue. This has resulted in comparable hotel EBITDA, and AHP was able to post a 0.5% growth for the quarter in "comparable hotel EBITDA".

which were booked as other revenue. This has resulted in comparable hotel EBITDA, and AHP was able to for the quarter in "comparable hotel EBITDA". AHP ended the year with portfolio comparable "revenue per available room" of $219, which is the highest in the lodging REIT sector.

The firm continues to work closely with its insurers to both seek recoveries from physical damage to its hotels as well as to minimize the impact to its properties' P&L through business interruption insurance recoveries. Management believes that there could be a positive surprise coming in the next quarter or two.

It is not surprising that the market reacted so positively as many analysts were positively surprised.

The CEO shared a fairly bullish outlook for 2018:

"Despite several challenges that we faced, 2017 was the successful year for Ashford Prime as we diligently executed on our strategies to grow our portfolio within the luxury chain scale segment as well as find value-enhancing opportunities within our non-core portfolio... Looking ahead, our team will continue to focus on enhancing shareholder value by delivering solid operational performance and continuing to execute on all aspects of our business plan. We will also continue to work on increasing investor awareness of our story. Over the past several months, we believe we have already improved the company's exposure to investors by attending multiple REIT and small cap investor conferences as well as hosting our October Investor & Analyst Day in New York City."

At today's low share price, AHP trades at very low valuations of 6 times FFO (using full-year 2017 FFO/share of $1.62), well below the sector average which is currently at 11.8 times. We believe that the expectations continue to be overly negative, and that any further positive news could result in additional bumps in share price. Fundamentals are strong, and the negative results of 2017 were due to one-time events (hurricane) that slowed down growth. AHP should return to positive FFO growth in 2018 as the supply of hotel properties appears in check in most markets, demand is growing, and the improving economy is a strong tailwind for the sector.

Finally, AHP continues to focus on investing solely in the luxury segment. Evidence has shown that the luxury segment has had the greatest RevPAR growth over the long-term, and we expect this to translate into superior shareholder returns.

We will end this update on a picture of the 190-room Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa in Beaver Creek, Colorado:

Source: AHP website

One year ago, AHP bought the fabulous resort for $145.5 million. It fits perfectly within AHP's "luxury" strategy, and we are excited to see what this new investment will bring into 2018 and 2019.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

About "High Dividend Opportunities" High Dividend Opportunities is a leading and most comprehensive dividend service ranked #1 on Seeking Alpha. We are dedicated to high-yield securities trading at attractive valuations for sustainable income and long-term capital gains. Our managed portfolio currently yielding 9.5%. We have recently implemented many changes to our Portfolio to position ourselves for superior performance in 2018. We would like to invite readers for a 2-week free trial to help you identify the future out-performers in the high yield space. For more info, please CLICK HERE.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPT, AHP, SOHO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.