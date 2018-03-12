Atara Bio: Misunderstandings Clarified

Suddenly everybody is an expert on Atara - but here is why you should not believe everything you read.

Atara has more than tripled in a few months and garnered a lot of interest.

After its lead programs had failed, Atara Bio (ATRA) used to be a forgotten stock. Some of you maybe remember my first article on the company "Stock Up, Business Shrinking." Indeed, the stock bounced up and down for several quarters with little reasonable correlation to fundamentals. When I wrote that first article it had just rallied to over $20 per share on negative news. Trading volume was tiny and traders loved it.

But then things changed.

The first MS trial was excellent and it became clear that Atara would soon be successful in transferring manufacturing from MSK to its CMO. After shrinking to basically only two assets, one of which in early Phase 1, the pipeline grew again. This is the most recent overview:

(ATRA JPM slide presentation)

Yet the stock went down. When it traded close to net cash, not far from its all-time lows, I bought a large position.

The recent rally was kicked off by the (absolutely foreseeable) announcement of FDA clearance to initiate two Phase 3 clinical studies with tabelecleucel (formerly known as ATA129). Since then, everybody has become an expert on Atara.

First misunderstanding: Atara is a CAR-T player.

Just for fun, I ran a twitter poll:

Only 10% knew the right answer: Atara is actually no CAR-T player.

Artificial T cell receptors (or CAR-T) are engineered receptors which graft an arbitrary specificity onto an immune effector cell (T cell). Typically, these receptors are used to graft the specificity of a monoclonal antibody onto a T cell, with transfer of their coding sequence facilitated by retroviral vectors. The receptors are called chimeric because they are composed of parts from different sources. (Wikipedia)

In contrast, tab-cel:

Doesn't require genetic engineering.

Is therefore limited to those applications where targets can be naturally identified by T-cells (so far only specific viruses involved in malignancies).

Doesn't cause cytokine release syndrome.

Carries GvHD risk, because the infused cells are off-the-shelf and do not originate from the patient itself. However, very few cases have been observed until today.

But don't take my word for it. Here is the recent 10-K:

We believe our T-cell technology platform will have utility beyond the current set of targets to which it has been directed. We expect to further research and develop additional cellular therapies, which may include T-cell programs targeted against other antigens as well as engineered T-cell immunotherapies such as chimeric antigen receptor, or CAR-T, cell programs. We believe that viral antigens are well suited to adoptive immunotherapy given that people with normal immune systems are able to mount robust responses to these viral targets, but immunocompromised patients and some cancer patients are not.

So Atara may have a (distant) future in CAR-T, but its current programs are different.

You can read more on the Atara approach and how it could be combined with genetic engineering here.

Second misunderstanding: The CEO is selling, so why should we buy?

Isaac Ciechanover has effectively been selling a lot of stock. However, it is always better to read the footnotes in Form 4 filings. In this case, they clearly state that Mr. Ciechanover's sales follow a previously adopted Rule 105b-1 Plan. This means, the CEO is selling regardless of price and all sales have been decided far in advance and are not based on recent insider information.

Third misunderstanding: The Viralytics takeover shows how overvalued Atara is.

On 2/21/18, Merck bought an unknown company from Australia called Viralytics:

U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co, already one of the leaders in the hot area of cancer immunotherapy, said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy Viralytics for 502 million Australian dollars ($394 million) to expand its pipeline in the sector. Merck will pay 1.75 Australian dollars per share for the Sydney-based biotech company, which uses viruses to infect and kill cancer cells. … Viral immunotherapy represents a new way of treating cancer and a number of companies are working to harness the power of specific viruses to fight tumors. … Viralytics’s leading experimental product, Cavatak, is currently being studied in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials. These include tests in combination with Merck’s immunotherapy drug Keytruda as a potential treatment for melanoma, prostate, lung and bladder cancers.

Atara trades for almost $2B, while Viralytics was sold for $400m. Notably, an Atara therapy is also studied in a Keytruda combo. However, while Atara uses antiviral therapies against viruses that cause malignancies, Viralytics actually uses a cold virus that has oncolytic activity. Here is an older poster on this approach.

The virus has already been tested in combination with Yervoy and Keytruda, with encouraging results. It probably is best suited as an activity-enhancing add-on to these big pharma drugs. In contrast, Atara has several assets that work as standalone therapy with high response rates and could potentially be used as first-line therapy themselves.

Viralytics faced the choice of either massively diluting shareholders (it had less than $50m of cash, while Atara has a whopping $450m) to run several expensive combination trials or selling itself to one of the combo partners, which it finally did.

So the situation is a bit different from Atara and the price paid doesn't really allow to gauge Atara's private market value.

Misunderstanding four: The CMV treatment justifies an even higher price target.

This is the funniest of the misunderstandings. On 1/19/18, Canaccord raised Atara from $47 to $70. Apparently, the analyst is factoring in an 85% probability of $500m peak sales for the CMV/HCT treatment, while seeing an even larger opportunity for CMV/SOT. Investors should remember that the CMV program ATA230 has been de-prioritized and that there is strong competition for it. Here is the recent 10-K: "We have decided to prioritize our EBV related programs ahead of ATA230 at this time, and plan to further evaluate our development strategy for ATA230 in 2018."

As I have already explained in my first article one year ago, I believe the CMV program was actually put on the backburner when it became clear that several competitors would have been faster than Atara with their own CMV drugs, thereby significantly reducing the market opportunity.

