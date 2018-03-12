Alarm.com: Well Protected Vs. DIY Invasion Along With Many Growth Catalysts

The stock appears to be undervalued compared to leading SaaS peers and has potential upside of 40% based on today's price levels.

The company has several growth levers available through continued expansion in the residential market along with opportunities in the commercial and international space.

The threat from DIY solutions to ALRM is over-exaggerated as these solutions target a different segment of the market and don't provide a similar scaled solution for large households.

Investment Thesis

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) is a leading platform in the connected home space specializing in the home security vertical. The company has recently seen a stock price decline mainly due to fears of increased competition from do it yourself (DIY) solutions entering the market. However, as I will attempt to establish in this article, these fears are over-exaggerated and ALRM is well protected against these competitors.

The company also has numerous growth levers available through continued expansion in the North American residential market along with opportunities in commercial and international markets. The stock appears to be undervalued in comparison to other leaders in the SaaS space and based on my calculations has ~40% upside based on the current price level.

Company Overview

ALRM provides a cloud-based platform and associated hardware for homes and businesses that deliver interactive security and other home automation services such as access and energy management. The image below illustrates the breadth of automation services that the ALRM platform can offer. The platform is built to integrate with almost all third party equipment including Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Echo and Schlage locks and allows for control of your entire house from the mobile app.

The company currently caters to ~5M of the 8M subscribers using a smart home security platform in North America. The company recently acquired two business divisions from iControl which effectively means that ADT is now a customer of ALRM and the company has its own DIY product (Piper) which can effectively compete with similar products on the market. See ALRM Investor Presentation for a more detailed overview of the company.

How is ALRM different from the many other players entering the home security and automation space?

What differentiates ALRM from the several home automation and security platforms vying for market share is its B2B2C distribution model whereby the company provides its platform and hardware as a white label product through ~7,000 service providers that take care of subscriber acquisition, installation and ongoing support. Many end customers using a home automation/security app may not even know that they are using the ALRM platform.

This vast distribution channel provides ALRM access to a large number of users through recognized brands in the security space such as ADT and Monitronics. These dealers collectively own a significant portion of the home security market and their relationship with ALRM is very sticky given their reliance on the platform.

This go-to-market model differentiates the company from providers such as Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) that look to acquire customers directly and incur high customer acquisition costs (CAC) and other DIY players such as Amazon and SimpliSafe who do not provide professional installation, can't generate the same extent of recurring subscription revenue and in my view have a business model that is inherently riskier (i.e. higher CAC, higher churn and shorter customer lifetime).

A key point to note is that ALRM's distribution partners are catering to a fairly different market (larger households that need professional installation and monitoring along with a scaled solution) vs. DIY players who are catering to smaller households such as apartments that only require a point solution and are interested in self-monitoring. Given the overall size and growth in this market (to be discussed in the next section) along with ALRM's established position should allow it to maintain its leadership position for the foreseeable future.

Industry Overview And Analysis

Size And Opportunity

The overall residential market size is estimated to be ~$22B (2016) growing to $31B by 2020 with a significant mix of growth coming from international markets

Source: ALRM investor presentation

These figures don't include the commercial or non-security automation market which are both future catalysts for ALRM (more on this later).

Competition

The overall market for home security is quite fragmented with thousands of mom and pop shops that own majority share. This again works to ALRM's advantage as it is the leading provider of smart platforms for these dealers who obviously cannot afford to develop their own. From the image below it should be noted that ADT, Monitronics and Alarm Force [now acquired by Bell (NYSE:BCE) and TELUS (NYSE:TU)] are all ALRM's customers along with many of the small dealers.

Currently, Honeywell (NYSE:HON), Telular and SecureNet also offer their platforms to smaller dealers however are nowhere close to ALRM's penetration levels. In addition, there are a number of DIY systems that have entered the market such as Simplisafe, Abode, Ring and Nest however, as previously mentioned, these are not considered primary competitors for ALRM's target market.

Threat Of New Entrants

Many new players have entered the market recently however, these are primarily DIY products offering point solutions vs. full set automation services offered by ALRM. Many new players are able to enter the market through crowd-sourcing websites, which means that overall barriers to entry are low; however, to grow towards a full scale solution and build a solid customer base takes a significant amount of effort especially with the growing competition in the DIY space and will act as a deterrent for new players.

Buyer Power

Given the increased competition in the DIY space, buyer power is much higher for these solutions given the amount of choices and ease of switching providers (no contracts or recurring costs). However, buyers looking for a full scale solution generally get the same level of quality and pricing from all providers along with higher switching costs as average contract length is 3-5 years. Since ALRM is catering towards subscribers in the latter category, it is able to secure a higher share of the market through its distribution channels along with a steady revenue stream backed by long-term contracts.

Overall Impact On ALRM

My view is that ALRM's leadership position in the home security space along with the overall growth and penetration of this market outweigh the threat from growing competition especially when one considers the fact that the DIY threat to ALRM is over-exaggerated given the difference in customer base.

Growth Catalysts And Risks

Growth In North American Residential Market

Out of the ~20M households using a home security system, only 8M have a smart system meaning that there is significant room for players in this space to grow as legacy systems get replaced. Given that a lot of these legacy systems were deployed by dealers that partner with ALRM, this provides the company an advantage over competitors as existing dealers already have a relationship with these customers.

Source: Credit Suisse Research, ALRM investor presentation

Growth In International Markets

Beyond North America, the demand for smart home security devices is also growing internationally. Given the availability of cheaper labor in many of these regions, buyers are likely to prefer dealers such as the ones which have partnered with ALRM vs. DIY systems. The image below illustrates ALRM's international footprint and future expansion plans

Source: ALRM investor presentation

Growth In Commercial Market

There are approximately 4 million "small" commercial buildings in the US (less than 10,000 sq. ft.), which are prime candidates for smart security solutions offered by ALRM. This is a market where DIY devices will have extremely little traction which should act as a major catalyst for ALRM. The company reports that business activations have grown 200% since 2015, which is clear evidence of the growth potential in this market.

Upsell And Cross Sell To Existing Subscribers

Most of ALRM's existing subscribers are centered around the security use case of the application. This means that the existing 5 million subscribers provide a solid platform for the company to sell additional products/services to these users that integrate into their existing ecosystem. For example, ALRM recently launched its smart thermostat, which illustrates a perfect example of such a product.

Addition Of New Verticals

Another area where ALRM plans to tap into is the vacation rental/property management vertical which includes up to 45 million single and multi-family rentals and vacation homes. With the prevalence of short-term rentals (e.g. Airbnb (Private:AIRB)), the need for automation services has become critical in order for property managers to de-risk their investments and reduce costs. These services include the ability for property managers to provide remote access, reduce energy costs while the property is vacant and monitor real-time status.

Key Risks

As mentioned previously, competition to capture market share in the home automation space has increased dramatically over the past few years, which could deteriorate future growth prospects.

Given that ALRM distributes its platform through its dealer network, customer concentration risks exist with the top 5-10 customers contributing a significant portion of overall revenues.

Several other risks exist (although of lesser magnitude) and potential investors are encouraged to read the risk section in the most recent annual report.

Financial Performance And Valuation

The chart below summarizes key financial metrics for the past two years on a quarterly basis. As evident, the company has exhibited robust revenue growth along with margin expansion. The most impressive metric for me is the growth in recurring revenue mix which de-risks the company's business model and should lead toward multiple expansion, as the market starts to view ALRM as a true SaaS player.

Source: Company disclosures, author calculations

Overall annual growth has been impressive over the past 2 years, in the range of 25%-30%. Going forward, the growth rate will inherently decrease as the base revenues grow and increased competition steps in, however, should still be in the low-to-mid teens along with an increasing mix of recurring revenue, which should be accompanied by higher margins. For 2018, the company has guided towards revenue growth of 12%-13% along with a recurring revenue mix of 74% (slightly higher than 2017) and adj. EBITDA margins of 21%-22% (also higher vs. 2017).

In terms of valuation, I will compare ALRM to other market leaders in the subscription software space. It is appropriate to value these companies on a multiple of revenue basis as most are in growth mode and haven't reached a steady state EBITDA level yet.

Source: Company disclosures, author calculations

Given ALRM has guided towards a lower revenue growth rate as compared to the comp set above, a multiple discount is warranted. In my view, a 7x multiple is appropriate.

Source: Company disclosures, author calculations

A sensitivity analysis is presented below for investors who may have a different view of ALRM's applicable multiple and revenue growth prospects.

Source: Author calculations

Conclusion

ALRM is well protected against the several DIY solutions which have recently entered the market. The company has many growth levers available, which along with the growing recurring revenue base and impressive margins make for a compelling investment opportunity. Additionally, the stock appears undervalued providing value investors a great entry point into a market leader in the home automation space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ALRM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.