Aramco IPO Launch Fades Under Scrutiny

One pillar of the bull oil thesis is the Aramco IPO. The logic is that Saudi Arabia will do what it takes to firm-up market conditions to maximize revenues from the sale. Throughout 2017, Saudi officials have repeatedly said that the IPO is on track for 2018.

When the idea was first proposed by then Deputy Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud (MbS) in January 2016, he proclaimed that Aramco would be valued at $2 trillion, and so a sale of 5% would net the kingdom a cool $100 billion, and it became the cornerstone of Vision 2030, the plan to modernize and diversify the country. MbS came up with that value by multiplying the size of the reserves by $8/b, a common metric used to value oil reserves.

But looking into the matter more deeply, I found that Aramco would be worth about one-fifth of that amount, $420 billion. That’s because Aramco does not own the oil reserves, it has a monopoly to produce them. It was paying KSA a royalty of 20% and a tax of 80% on the revenues. The tax was subsequently reduced to 50%. I performed a present value analysis with the following assumptions: price of $70/b, production of 10 million barrels per day for 70 years, royalty 20%, tax 50% and discount rate of 10% per annum.

A year ago, I asked the question whether the IPO would launch if the 5 percent stake only brought in $20 billion? That figure is only a fraction needed to transform and diversify KSA’s economy. My SA article “Why The Aramco IPO Is Doubtful,” February 17, 2017, was referenced in the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies’ “The IPO of Saudi Arabia: Some Fundamental Questions” found here.

By planning the IPO, it maintains the appearance to rating services that it has a viable solution to transition its economy (see "Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 Pulls the Wool Over Moody's Eyes"). Gal Luft, co-director of the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security, a Washington-based think tank focused on energy security, said:

The Aramco IPO is a great PR stunt. How can one establish a valuation for a company that has thus far kept its reserve data a state secret? Tearing a 5 percent piece of the company and throwing it into the market while the other 95 percent is a black box will not fly with prudent investors.

Previously, it was reported that KSA would determine the international venue by June 2017. As of March 2018, no venue has been selected.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said in Davos in late January that it will be listed ”when the time is right.” He went on to say that, “We hope that 2018 will be the right time, but ultimately we have to make sure the market is ready.”

Another source told Reuters what is meant for the market to be ready. “Maybe you should also look at the forward curve for oil ... as the forward curve will be key for investors valuing Aramco.” They suggested that KSA is looking for futures prices to be around $70/b one or two years out. Looking at the futures strip, even after record bullishness has raised prices, there is a long way to go.

Most recently, Mr. al-Falih called 2018 an ‘artificial’ deadline for the IPO. He went on to say that any international listing would be announced in due course, if at all(my emphasis). “The actual timing will be announced when we feel that the conditions for the success of that listing are in place.”

Christopher Helman, of Forbes, wrote:

As thrilling as it would be for Trump and MbS to announce at a joint press conference that Aramco will be listed on the NYSE, it's not going to happen. The grief of satisfying the requirements of a U.S. or U.K. listing are simply too stringent. Aramco would be wading into a minefield on the issues of corporate governance, transparency, gender equity, pay equity, sustainability, and carbon emissions. The company would also risk opening itself up further to lawsuits brought by the families of 9/11 victims. Investors are already unimpressed with the returns from publicly listed state-controlled oil companies like Petrobras, Rosneft and Petrochina. Do they need another?”

And John Kemp, of Reuters, recently published an article, “Saudi Aramco international share sale might never happen” stating:

With so many keen suitors, Saudi is likely to keep its options open for as long as possible, and is unlikely to shut the door on an international sale completely. Still, its leaders appear to be in no hurry to commit to a timetable or venue. In the end, they might settle for a simpler domestic listing, with or without the sale of a small strategic stake to an international investor.”

Conclusions

Energy Select SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) plunged 10.8% in February, its worst monthly performance since December 2015. For holders of XLE expecting the upcoming Aramco IPO to lead to better oil market conditions, lifting market sentiment, I have some bad news for you. KSA’s plan to sell a 5-percent stake in Aramco for $100 billion has proved to be little more than a fantasy.

