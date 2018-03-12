JPMorgan's Extraordinary Path To Become A $400 Billion Company

With increased market volatility filling JPMorgan's few earnings holes in trading revenue, JPMorgan looks likely to continue to grow this upcoming year amid a strong business and positive overall economic environment.

Dimon has clearly been able to not only shelter the bank through this past decade's turmoil but also use it as an opportunity to turn JPMorgan into a behemoth.

With the retirement of Goldman's Blankfein, JPMorgan is now one of the only bulge bracket banks still led by its pre-financial crisis era CEO, Jamie Dimon.

The company's valuation forward and trailing ratios have also diverged, indicating that the current market price is based on even more accelerated earnings gains in the near future.

JPMorgan now has a market capitalization of over $400 billion, doubling its roughly $200 billion market cap at the beginning of 2016.

JPMorgan's (JPM) path to become a now $400 billion company has been a fascinating one that undoubtedly many of its bulge bracket peers look on with awe. Despite the company's massive and accelerating rally, it has been undoubtedly justified by the requisite earnings.

As the economic and interest rate environment continues to create a positive overall playing field for banks, JPMorgan's highly diversified lines of business are likely to continue to benefit it immensely, even if it is uncertain if it will be by as much as the market is currently pricing in.

Historical Highs and Profits for JPMorgan

With the recent news that long-time Goldman Sachs (GS) CEO Lloyd Blankfein, CEO since 2006, will be departing Goldman by the end of this year, JPMorgan remains one of the few bulge bracket banks still led by its pre-financial crisis CEO, Jamie Dimon.

It is abundantly clear why Dimon has kept his place at JPMorgan. The company has been on an extraordinary upward surge not only the past few years but with it accelerating even more this year, leaving even its pre-financial crisis era prices and valuations in the dust.

Last year JPMorgan was so confident in its future prospects that it authorized a historic $19.4 B buyback authorization that would take place this summer. Since then the stock price has risen by almost 50%, and so we will have to see if the buyback actually takes place.

Nonetheless, at the moment, it appears JPMorgan continues to be growing on all fronts with its valuation at over $400 billion. The Q4 2017 earnings showed strong growth in nearly every business unit, with the only worry spot being in bond trading, which had similarly collapsed across other financial institutions due to historically low bond volatility and tightening spreads.

Given the sudden volatility in equities as well as bonds the past few months since the close of the 2017 fiscal year, it is very likely that bond and other markets' trading revenue may pick up rapidly in the future.

As the Federal Reserve moves forward on its seemingly aggressive plan to raise rates between three to four times in 2018 alone, undoubtedly, the low-volatility bond environment may soon be a thing of the past.

Despite JPMorgan's strong performance and likely future continued growth amid a strong balance sheet, diversified lines of business, and a rising overall environment for banks, we see that JPMorgan's valuation has taken an interest turn.

JPMorgan's price-to-earnings ratio has diverged between its trailing ratio and its forward ratio, indicating that the current market price indicates even faster-than-current growth for the bank's earnings.

Furthermore, JPMorgan's current valuation has jumped from being in the middle of the pack compared to its other bulge bracket peers to now being on the more optimistic.

All this may lead one to wonder whether the optimism over JPMorgan's continued ability to grow is a bit too much. Nonetheless, I believe that JPMorgan's extremely diversified lines of business combined with the overall positive lending and economic environment means the company is very well-positioned to continue to grow quite well.

In terms of business diversification, we see that JPMorgan currently has about half of its revenue and roughly a third of its net income in its consumer banking division. This division itself is extremely diversified in terms of products and offerings, with the latest Q4 earnings report showing deposit and lending growth.

As the economy continues to roar forward with growth and declining jobless claims, it is likely that the consumer division will be able to capture much of that credit demand as well.

(Overall JPMorgan Q4 2017 Earnings Results, Source: JPMorgan Q4 2017 Earnings Report. Note that Q4 net income is $2.326 B lower than actual from business operations due to the tax bill's deferred tax assets charge.)

(Source: JPMorgan Q4 2017 Earnings Report)

As previously mentioned, it is likely that the decline in trading revenue that was the only major negative in the Q4 earnings report will likely turnaround as volatility and spreads pick up due to the current market environment and Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

(Source: JPMorgan Q4 2017 Earnings Report)

With the asset management and commercial banking divisions also doing well, it is clear that JPMorgan's success is in large part due to its highly diversified revenue streams that have prevented any major downturn in one market in affecting its overall pattern of growth.

Excluding the $2B tax charge, we see that of JPMorgan's $6.56 B in Q4 net income from business operations that the net income diversification is as such:

Consumer and Community Banking: 40.1%

Corporate and Investment Bank: 35.3%

Commercial Banking: 14.6%

Asset Management: 9.9%

The increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve, increase in market volatility, and booming economy is likely to boost loan demand, credit spreads, net interest margin, and a whole host of other essential metrics for banks.

JPMorgan looks to be continued to be well poised to benefit in this environment. While it remains to be seen whether the current optimistic expectations for future growth can be sustained, it is clear that JPMorgan's extraordinary rally to this point has been well-earned by real earnings and results.

As long as volatility does indeed pickup, and particularly in terms of bonds and interest rates, with the overall economy continuing to jump forward, it is likely JPMorgan's revenue lines will continue to grow with it as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.