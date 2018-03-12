Leaf Group: Media Assets Returning To Growth

Leaf Group (NASDAQ: LFGR), the little-known operator of Internet assets including Saatchi Art and Livestrong.com, has just reported robust Q4 earnings that showed a return to growth in its Media business as well as a trimming of its net losses. The Leaf Group, in my opinion, continues to be an underappreciated company whose collection of parts is worth substantially more than what the consolidated company is currently trading at. Year to date, shares of the Leaf Group have lost nearly 20%, and at its current trading price just under $8/share, the company has a market cap of just $188 million:

LFGR data by YCharts

Note that the Leaf Group also has $31.3 million of cash on its balance sheet as of the end of Q4 and no outstanding debt, implying an enterprise value of just $156.7 million - a bargain worth exploring. As I wrote in a prior article, the Leaf Group recently sold one of its websites, Cracked, for $39.1 million - at a 3.5x revenue multiple. The company has a stable of well-trafficked websites left to sell, especially Livestrong.com. As the Media segment returns to positive y/y comps, it's highly likely that the company will solicit buyers for its undervalued assets.

Media properties showing signs of life

Over the past several years, Leaf Group's Media segment (one of two segments in the company) has shown consistent decline. That changed this quarter, however, with media revenues of $11.7 million showing 3% growth over 4Q16's $11.4 million. It's true that these aren't exactly stellar growth numbers, but it's a start. Here's a look at how the Media segment performed on a quarterly basis:

Figure 1. Leaf Group Media results

Source: Leaf Group investor relations

In previous quarters, the company had leaned on its Marketplace business (particularly the online art dealership Saatchi Art, which grew 56% y/y this quarter) to produce its growth. The Media business was seen sort of as a legacy component that created drag on the top line. This quarter, thanks to the easier comps from 2016, the Leaf Group has shown positive y/y metrics again.

Total site visits are up 8% y/y, the third straight consecutive quarter of growth (after 2 years of decline). Video views and social media followers, as shown above, were also up 58% y/y and 22% y/y, respectively. The company also disclosed that, in the fourth quarter, the Leaf Group's sites received a total of 50 million MAUs.

This kind of user base clearly isn't worthless, especially as monetization continues to ramp. While the two businesses aren't exactly symmetrical, it's worth noting that Twitter (TWTR) reported 330 million MAUs in the corresponding period - only about 7x the size of Leaf Group's viewership, though Twitter's market value is more than 100x that of Leaf Group.

Highlighting the Media business, of course, is the heavyweight Livestrong.com, which saw a 28% y/y increase in revenues built on 25% y/y growth in visitation. Livestrong counted a total of 28 million MAUs in Q4, more than half of the consolidated company's total. Also worth noting is that eHow, the do-it-yourself website, also grew 11% y/y in revenues on a 29% y/y increase in visits.

Given the elevated multiples that buyers are typically willing to pay for high-content, high-readership sites, Livestrong.com and eHow together could already be worth more than Leaf Group's ~$157 million enterprise value.

Q4 download: good revenue growth balanced by loss trimming

Let's shift the discussion over to results for the whole company:

Figure 2. Leaf Group Q4 results

Source: Leaf Group earnings press release

The company grew total revenues by 17% y/y to $39.7 million in the quarter, as compared to 19% y/y growth in Q3. The Marketplace business did see some deceleration in the quarter (segment revenues grew 24% y/y versus 35% y/y growth last quarter), but the flagship assets still showed strength. Saatchi Art, in particular, managed to implement a higher commission rate on art sales while still growing traffic, leading to 56% y/y growth in revenues.

The number of Marketplace transactions in the quarter also rose 10% y/y to 501.5k, and the average revenue per transaction also ticked up 11% y/y to $54.19 (reflecting the higher commission rates). Note, however, that the revenue growth in the Marketplace segment is somewhat colored by the May 2017 acquisition of DenyDesigns.

Overall, however, the growth in both of the Leaf Group's segments have allowed the company to slim down its losses. GAAP net loss has trimmed down to -$5.3 million, while adjusted EBITDA at -$0.4 million is close to hitting breakeven, as compared to -$2.6 million in the prior year.

It's clear that the Leaf Group's combined results don't exactly make it a superstar company. It's got modest growth, a good user base, and a decent profitability profile that's approaching breakeven - larger internet names like Facebook (FB) or Wayfair (W), however, would blow the Leaf Group out of the water.

But what the Leaf Group does have is a collection of high-quality assets that can easily be torn from the company and sold to the highest bidder. As the company has shown from its sale of Cracked, the Leaf Group isn't concerned about empire building - it's out to make money from flipping its assets.

Final thoughts

The Leaf Group's continued slide into 2018 threatens to push it into pink-sheet territory. The company, however, clearly isn't worth nothing. 50 million unique users isn't worth nothing. The 28 million MAUs in Livestrong.com alone, as well as the 28% y/y growth, would likely fetch a handsome price on its own.

With cash buffering 1/6th of the company's market value and with no debt, the Leaf Group continues to appear extremely attractive from an asset value perspective. The company is trading at essentially 1x forward revenues, whereas the majority of other e-commerce and Internet names trade at much richer multiples. With the company's Media properties showing a return to growth, the sale value of the Leaf Group's various assets will probably keep a floor on the sinking stock price. Stay on the lookout for a well-timed entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LFGR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.