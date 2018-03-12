Victoria Gold: An Unexpected Twist, The Financing Package Will Be Completely Different

If the current gold price prevails and there are no negative surprises, there is a good possibility that Victoria's shares will reach the $0.8 level by 2020, the first year of full production.

The negative news is that 250 million new shares will be issued, which means that the old shareholders will be diluted by nearly 50%.

Today, Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF) announced a brand new financing package for its Eagle Gold Mine. The financing package is new and differs quite rapidly from what has been expected by now. Back in July, Victoria Gold announced that BNP Paribas has committed to provide a $220 million loan facility. This facility was expected to become the cornerstone of the whole financing package. However, according to today's news:

As a result of the Financing announced herein, the project finance facility previously announced on July 31, 2017 is no longer in effect.

The new financing package consists of a combination of debt, royalty sale and unfortunately also a significant share dilution. The financing will be provided by Orion Mine Finance, Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) and Caterpillar Financial (CAT) and it should consist of:

$75 million - senior secured debt facility

$100 million - secured subordinated loan facility

$50 million - equipment finance facility

C$98 million (~$75 million) - sale of a 5% NSR royalty

C$125 million (~$96 million) - equity financing

Both of the debt facilities will be provided by Orion Mine Finance. The senior secured debt facility will bear an interest rate of 3-month LIBOR + 5%, it will provide a 2-year interest holiday during which the interest will accrue and the principal and accrued interests will be repayable in 15 quarterly installments, with the first installment due 2 years after the closing of the facility. The secured subordinated loan facility will bear an interest rate of 3-month LIBOR + 6.7% and also this facility will provide the 2-year holiday during which the interest will be accrued. The facility will mature and the principal will be due on March 31, 2024. The $50 million equipment finance facility will be provided by Caterpillar Financial, and it will have the form of a 6-year amortizing loan.

Victoria Gold will also sell a 5% NSR royalty on the future production from the Eagle mine. The royalty will be sold for C$98 million (~$75 million) to Osisko Gold Royalties. After 97,500 toz gold are delivered to Osisko Gold Royalties, the royalty will be reduced from 5% to 3% NSR.

The equity financing should raise C$125 million (~$96 million). The problem is that at the current share price, it will be painful for the investors, as 250 million new shares will be issued. The shares will be sold for C$0.5 (~$0.39) per share to Osisko Gold Royalties (100 million shares) and Orion Mine Finance (150 million shares). After the transaction is closed, the share count will increase from 517 million to 767 million, or by 48%. Orion will own approximately 19% and Osisko Gold Royalties approximately 16% of Victoria Gold. Moreover, Victoria will also issue Orion 25 million share purchase warrants with a strike price of C$0.625 (~$0.49).

The estimated Eagle mine initial CAPEX is $289 million according to the feasibility study. Together with cash on hand that stood at $20 million, as of the end of Q3 2017, Victoria Gold should be more than sufficiently financed to get the Eagle mine into production and also to finance the exploration expenses over the next two years.

Although the extensive share dilution is definitely negative, after the dust settles down, there will be a lot of upside potential left. The mine is projected to produce 190,000 toz gold per year over the 10-year initial mine life (210,000 toz per year over the first 4 years), at an AISC of $638/toz. At a gold price of $1,300/toz, the after-tax NPV(5%) was estimated at $442 million (C$567 million) and the IRR at 32%. However, after the 2017 tax rate reduction, it increased approximately to $460 million. As 5% of the gold production will be sold to Osisko Gold Royalties in the form of NSR, the NPV attributable to Victoria Gold's shareholders should be around $437 million. It means that after the financing is completed, there will be NPV of approximately $0.57 attributable to 1 share of Victoria Gold. It is 90% more than the current share price of $0.3.

Looking at it from a different angle, over the first 4 years, the average annual production should equal 210,000 toz gold. After deducting 5%, the resulting number is almost 200,000 toz. At a gold price of $1,275 (which is $50 below the current gold price) and AISC of $680 (which is well above the feasibility study estimate in order to reflect the 5% royalty), the mine should generate free cash-flow slightly below $120 million. Using a relatively conservative price-to-free-cash-flow ratio of 7, the resulting market capitalization should be around $840 million. In this case, the fair value should be around $1.1 per share. Although only a 10-year initial mine life was projected by the feasibility study, only some 2/3 of the Eagle deposit resources are included in reserves. And some of the 2017 drill results (1, 2, 3)show that there are long intervals of gold mineralization near and below the proposed Eagle pit. Moreover, Victoria Gold has discovered several satellite deposits and mineralized zones. Some of them, such as Olive, Shamrock, Popeye or Catto are in a close proximity to the Eagle Gold Mine and there are also several exploration targets such as Rex Peso or Lynx that lie only a few kilometers away. Given the drill results recorded over the recent years, it is quite probable that the Eagle mine life will be expanded notably.

The two abovementioned values ($0.57 vs. $1.1) differ quite notably and their average is $0.835. Given that the Eagle Gold Mine is located in Yukon, Canada, which is a safe and mining-friendly jurisdiction and that Victoria Gold is very successful in discovering new satellite deposits at its large property, reaching a share price of $0.83 isn't too unrealistic, if the gold price doesn't collapse and the construction and start-up is smooth.

Conclusion

Victoria Gold has finally completed the financing of its Eagle Gold Mine. Although the share dilution will be painful, after the financing is closed, Victoria should have enough money to build the mine and to explore its extensive and highly prospective properties. The risk has been reduced significantly which is a good news. Moreover, the shares are still cheap. If the current gold price prevails and the construction and start-up of the Eagle Gold Mine don't bring any negative surprises, the share price should reach the $0.8 level, after the mine is in full production, by 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VITFF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.