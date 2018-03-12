Happy Anniversary, Bulls

Friday marked the nine-year anniversary from the point at which stocks troughed. On March 9th, 2009, the S&P 500 (SPY) closed at 676. Over the past nine years, the U.S. stock benchmark has produced annualized total returns of 19.5%, including reinvested dividends.

(Source: Bloomberg, Standard & Poor's)

That is a very strong return. Some might counter, though, that the market conditions in March 2009 were very dark days to be putting money to work. Unemployment was still rising, and would peak at 10%. Many feared losing their own jobs. Banks required bailouts to recapitalize the financial system. The domestic auto industry was teetering on the verge of collapse. Those who had the fortitude to invest have been handsomely rewarded, but it was a famously tough decision.

Let's go back about 18 months from March 2009 to October 9th, 2007. The S&P 500 closed at 1565 on that fateful fall day in 2007, and would not close above that level for another 45 months. From that October peak to the trough in March 2009, investors saw a 55% drop in the market value of their money.

The chart below shows the cumulative return of the S&P 500, including reinvested dividends, from that previous market peak through yesterday's close.

(Source: Bloomberg, Standard & Poor's)

Investors who put their money in at the market top before this famous correction would have still earned roughly 8% annualized returns through Friday's close. This is an article simply on the power of long-term investing and compounding interest.

There are plenty of market participants who are simply staying out of the market because of elevated market multiples and a historic streak of recent market gains. Sure, if you sold in October 2007 and bought back in at the absolute lows in March 2009, you did not just more than double your money, you quintupled your money. That type of timing is really tough to achieve, which is why many active investors have underperformed the market. Many more people failed to get back into the market, and have not reaped the gains of a historic market run. The percentage of families with directly held stocks in non-retirement accounts is actually lower than pre-crisis despite this tremendous run.

Even if you went back to the height of the tech bubble when the market reached a then all-time high on March 24, 2000, investors have earned roughly 5.4% annual returns till today. Admittedly, that is not a great total return over a generation, and would have underperformed safer investments like long-duration U.S. Treasuries over that period, but I view that return as still adequate. From a market peak, and through two historic equity market drawdowns, investors have been paid to own U.S. stocks.

How do you boost your returns over that period? It is not necessarily timing the market through timely exits and re-entries. It is finding the ability to invest even more money when stocks have sold off. More than doubling your money from the market top in 2007 through today is a good return, but continuing to add incremental investments during the Great Recession, sequestration and the U.S. downgrade, Greece and the sovereign debt crisis, the commodity correction, the recent sell-off and all of the other risk flares of the past decade have made buy and hold investors more wealthy.

As we pass the nine-year anniversary of the S&P 500's historic run, the bull market is at least chronologically extended. However, those with the ability and fortitude to take a long-term view will be rewarded.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term, risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.