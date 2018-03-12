This Might Become The Greatest Bull Market Of All Time

In fact this bull market may end up becoming the longest and biggest of all time, partially because people are so skeptical that it can.

However, both historical trends and positive and accelerating economic fundamentals indicate that the bull might have several more years to run.

Many investors are worried that this bull market is long in the tooth and could end soon.

It's been one heck of a bull market, with the S&P 500 soaring 400% and the Nasdaq rising over seven-fold since then.

Friday, March 9th, was the nine-year anniversary of the stock marketing bottoming during the financial crisis.

On March 9th, 2009, in the face of the worst financial crisis since The Great Depression, the stock market bottomed. In the ensuing nine years, the S&P 500 (SPY), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA), and Nasdaq (QQQ) proceeded to soar as much as 637%.

Along the way, there have been plenty of bearish predictions that stocks had become massively overvalued. In other words, this was yet another bubble that would end in tears and countless broken dreams.

It's certainly true that stock multiples have become stretched, since the S&P 500 has risen 19.5% CAGR, far faster than EPS growth of just 7.0%. In the past, I've explored the history of market bubbles and crashes, including the theory that we're currently in the terminal phase of a market melt-up. The market's recent correction and the return of volatility certainly have some investors thinking that the bull market must be on its last legs.

But as the great Yogi Berra said, "It's tough to make predictions, especially about the future." This is why I'm such a passionate student of history - because while history never repeats exactly, it does often rhyme.

So let's see what a bigger picture view of past market cycles says about the ultimate duration of the second-longest and strongest bull market in history. Specifically, let's take a look at why it might end up breaking the record and become the greatest of all time.

What Would It Take To Be The Greatest Of All Time?

(Source: John Lynch, LPL Financial)

According to LPL Financial chief investment strategist John Lynch, the longest bull market was the tech boom of the 1990s, which lasted nine and a half years. Note that the returns listed in the above table are pure capital gains and do not include dividends. Total returns for the S&P 500 during the tech boom were at 546%.

In contrast, the current bull market has lasted 109 months and resulted in a 398% total return. That means that the new record for longest bull market in US history would come six months from now, on September 9th, 2018 (one week after my birthday).

But to set the record for strongest bull of all time would require an additional 37% increase in the S&P 500 to 3,817. While I certainly don't expect a bear market to start in the next six months, that kind of market rally might be asking too much. Or so I thought, until I read the following report.

What Market History Says About The End Of A Bull Market

Liz Sonders, Chief Investment Officer for Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), recently wrote an interesting report looking at how the return of volatility after long stretches of calm affected future stock market returns. What I especially like is that Mrs. Sonders did so in the broader context of the economic cycle.

In other words, it wasn't just data mining and cherry picking, but a comprehensive look at the fundamentals. One with a specific focus on how close our economic expansion might be to ending.

She used 10 leading economic indicators to analyze how long economic expansions lasted after the previous economic highs had been reached. And most relevant to investors, she determined how much longer the bull market lasted after the economy had actually peaked.

(Source: Charles Schwab)

In the three economic cycles before The Great Recession, it usually took between four and eight years for the economy to fully recover from the most recent downturn. However, those recessions were not caused by massive financial disruptions, and so, were much less severe. This economic expansion took nine years before the US economy finally achieved record highs. That was about a year ago.

In other words, rather than being on the verge of "overheating", our economic growth might be set to accelerate.

What about the stock market? Well, the data shows that bull markets generally come four months after the start of a recession. That's because it's not always obvious when the economy has actually turned negative as opposed to just slowing down.

(Source: Charles Schwab)

In the case of the last nine significant spikes in volatility, the average duration between when the spike ended and the start of a recession was 41 months. The time before the bear market started was about 45 months.

In this case, that would translate to a recession commencing around July 2021 and the bull market top coming in November 2021. If the S&P 500 were to rise the average 39% (off the correction low) that stocks rallied following VIX spikes, that would represent an ultimate market peak of 3,722. That's about 34% above today's level.

This means that if stocks did follow these historical averages (which it probably won't precisely), then our current bull market would:

Last 154 months (12 years and 10 months)

Represent a total return of 533% (just 13% shy of the record)

The good news is that latest economic data does indicate that we may be set to enjoy this kind of period of prosperity and good returns. Ironically though, it's probably for the opposite reason that most people think.

Economic Fundamentals Remains Strong But Not Too Strong

Donald Trump is a man of big promises, recently predicting that US economic growth would soon more than double to 6%. That's not likely, and it probably wouldn't be a good thing either. That's because it would almost certainly lead to a strong rise in inflation and long-term interest rates. That, in turn, would probably kill off the economic expansion earlier than if we grew faster than in recent years, but at a more modest pace.

Fortunately, that's precisely what the economic indicators are now projecting.

(Source: Charles Schwab)

Yes, the economy is strong, but according to the New York Fed's nowcast (estimate of current economic growth based on real-time data), we're far from "overheating".

(Source: New York Federal Reserve)

Historically, the US economy has grown at 3-4% during periods of expansion. Since the financial crisis, numerous factors have led to this being much slower, including the most recent economic growth of:

2016 - 1.5%

2017 - 2.3%

Q4 2017 - 2.6%

If the New York Fed's model proves accurate, then 2.8% inflation-adjusted GDP growth in Q1 would continue a trend of gradual acceleration - one that isn't yet coming close to threatening to supercharge inflation and force the Fed to raise rates high enough to threaten the economic expansion.

(Source: Jeff Miller)

For example, currently long-term inflation expectations (over the next decade) are rising very slowly and up to just 2.1%. That's right where the Federal Reserve wants them.

(Source: Bureau Of Economic Analysis)

Based on the Fed's favorite inflation metric, the core personal consumption index, inflation is not anywhere near what bond markets are currently projecting. In fact, inflation doesn't appear to be rising at all. But what about January jobs report that showed 2.9% wage growth? The report that sent 10-year bond yields spiking and likely triggered this current correction?

Well, here's what you need to know. First, the latest report revised those figures to 2.8%, compared to 2.5% in November and 2.7% in December. In February, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that wages grew 2.6% YOY. In other words, there is no strong trend of rising wages, at least not in the headline figures.

Second, non-managerial positions (which cover 80% of workers) showed only 2.4% in January, but 2.5% in February. Again, this is not statistically significant. At least not enough to draw any panicked conclusions that wage growth is about to re-fire the inflation furnace and send bond yields into the stratosphere.

But that doesn't mean the latest jobs report wasn't excellent. In fact, I would call it darn near perfect, because it represents a continued "Goldilocks" economy. For example:

313,000 net jobs created in February (the 7th-strongest month since economic expansion started)

61,000 net jobs in construction (the top-performing industry)

31,000 net jobs in manufacturing (the other major blue collar industry)

January and December revised up 54,000

Average of last three months: 242,000, annual job creation rate 2.904 million

Year Net US Jobs Created 2017 2.188 million 2016 2.961 million 2015 2.712 million 2014 3.041 million 2013 2.301 million 2012 2.151 million 2011 2.09 million 2010 1.053 million Average 2.312 million

(Source: Bureau Of Labor Statistics)

Now, of course, there is a lot of seasonal variation from month to month, so we can't say that this pace of 242,000 net per month will continue all year. However, when we look at the monthly comparisons, things do appear promising.

January 2018: 239,000 net jobs - the 3rd strongest January since 2010

February 2018: 313,000 net jobs - the strongest February since 2010

Now, don't get me wrong, I'm very much in favor of rising wages. After all, the more money people make, the more they tend to spend, further driving stronger economic growth. That's because the US economy is 65-70% consumer spending-driven.

However, I know that the likely cause of slow wage growth is that the economy is nowhere near full employment. That's because so many people dropped out of the labor force during the Great Recession. So, there is a giant untapped labor supply that is just now starting to be attracted to stronger hiring and gradually rising wages.

For example, in February, 806,000 rejoined the labor force and the labor force participation rate rose to 63%. Now, it should be noted that 10,000 retiring baby boomers a day is understandably keep that participation rate low. That's why a better metric is the prime age (25-54) participation rate. It's been rising steadily since September of 2015, and recently hit an eight-year high.

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

At the rate that prime age workers are rejoining the labor force, it would take 16 months to get back to our pre-crisis high (83.4% in January 2007) and 32 months to get back to the all-time high (84.6% in January 1999).

Basically, this means the reason wages are still growing slower than workers would like is that there remains plenty of slack in the workforce. What matters is that a large number of jobs are being created. And with 5.8 million job openings in America, the pace is likely to remain strong for as long as small business, consumer, and corporate confidence remain at, or close to, 20-year highs. And eventually, as that slack gets taken up, wages will gradually drift higher, but not to dangerous levels.

Goldman's Chief Economist Jan Hatzius estimates that average wage growth will hit 3% in 2018, compared to 2.5% in 2017:

"3 percent growth I think is a reasonable expectation over the next 18 months, 3.5 percent is probably at the top end of what I think is plausible."



- Jan Hatzius

So, one of the top-paid economic gurus on Wall Street thinks that wage growth might top out at 3.5%. Is that going to drive a sharp spike in inflation, sending interest soaring, and kill both the bull market and economic expansion? Not likely.

The Federal Reserve's ideal nominal wage growth target range, i.e., what a "healthy" labor market looks like, is 3.5-4.0%.

We haven't been close to healthy wage growth since the economic expansion began, thanks mostly to the massive labor force dislocation we suffered. That is something that is slowly but surely being corrected.

And so, what if Charles Schwab's analysis is right? That we have about 3.5 years left of strong economic growth? Well, then, the labor market can finally heal and get back to normal.

Better yet? As I'll explain in next week's commentary, it's possible the US may be gearing up for even longer growth, potentially lasting decades.

Fear, Uncertainty, And Doubt Is Why This Bull Might Have Long Legs

The market's reaction to the passing of tax reform was a full-blown stock market melt-up. Investors adopted a euphoric "buy at any price" mindset that sent the market up nearly double digits before it peaked on January 26th, 2018. What normally takes the market nearly one year occurred in a month's time.

Such madness is exactly what kills a bull market. For, as Sir John Templeton (founder of Templeton investments) explained, it's not fear that kills the bull, but euphoria.

(Source)

Well, there's great news everyone. The recent correction, despite being way too short and weak for my liking, did manage to put the fear of volatility back into investors. At least for the time being, we are unlikely to melt up to dangerous levels that might actually cause a bubble and a subsequent crash.

(Source: CNN)

Because remember that bubbles are always bad. In fact, it was bubbles in stocks in 2000 and housing in 2007 that helped bring on the last two recessions. Slow, steady, but gradually accelerating to historical norms is definitely the way we (and the Fed) want this economy to run.

Bottom Line: We Continue To Be In The Goldilocks Zone Of Economic Growth, And People Are Not Giddy Enough To Kill The Bull Market

Fear of recessions and market crashes is normal, human, and healthy. In fact, it's likely precisely because everyone has been so negative about the market over the years that we've avoided the exact kind of bubble that everyone is so afraid of.

Or, to put it another way, when everyone is worried that we're in a bubble, we probably aren't. When no one is worried? That's when the music is actually likely to end. But for now? All the data indicates that we continue to be in the Goldilocks zone. Which bodes well for both the future of the economy and this bull market.



