A Sombrero For EWW Longs

With that in mind, I present a couple of ways EWW longs can limit their risk, and suggest another place they can put their money instead.

But as CNBC's Dominic Chu noted last week, the leading ETFs for both countries may ultimately be impacted by tariff decisions as well as currency moves.

Tariffs And Currencies May Impact EWW

The biggest news in the market last week was probably President Trump's announcement of tariffs the U.S. would implement on imports of aluminum and steel. Mexico and Canada were temporarily exempted from those tariffs, pending revisions to NAFTA, but as Dominic Chu of CNBC noted on Friday (see "Related Video" here), the iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (EWW) could ultimately be impacted by new tariffs implemented, as well as by currency moves. With that in mind, I'll post a couple of ways owners of EWW can stay long while limiting their risk. First, a quick look at my site's current take on EWW.

Portfolio Armor's Take On EWW

EWW fails the first of Portfolio Armor's two screens to avoid bad investments, which is for the mean of its long term and short-term returns to be positive, as you can see in the screen capture from my site's admin panel.

The long-term return in this case is the average 6-month total return on EWW over the last 10 years (for ETFs that haven't been around 10 years, the site goes back to inception), which is ~0.82%. The short-term return is EWW's most recent 6-month total return, which is ~7.14%; the mean of the two is shown under the column labeled "6m Exp Return," and it's negative, as you can see.

Because of that, the site didn't apply the 2nd screen to EWW, which is a gauge of option market sentiment, and EWW will not appear in the top names or hedged portfolios I present to Bulletproof Investing subscribers this week. The top names I present have all passed my site's two screens and, so far, have outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) over the next 6 months by 5.91%, as the table below shows.

Starting Date Portfolio Armor 6-Month Performance SPY 6-Month Performance June 8th 8.78% 9.99% June 16th 19.75% 10.94% June 22nd 24.46% 11.27% June 29th 18.24% 11.68% July 7th 19.47% 14.07% July 13th 28.25% 14.85% July 20th 25% 14.62% July 27th 33.52% 17.1% August 3rd 20.72% 12.66% August 10th 13.07% 8.56% August 17th 10.71% 13.48% August 24th 15.23% 13.73% August 31st 8.42% 10.87% September 7th 12.7% 11.59% Average 18.45% 12.54%

You can read more about that performance here, but the salient point is Portfolio Armor's top ten names averaged 18.45% over the average of those fourteen 6-month periods, versus SPY's average of 12.54%, an average outperformance of 5.91% over 6 months.

Maybe you'll do better over the next 6 months holding EWW. But let's look at a couple of ways you can limit your risk if it goes against you.

Limiting Your Risk In EWW

Let's assume for these examples that you own 1,000 shares of EWW and can tolerate a 15% drawdown, but not one larger than that. These are two ways of limiting your risk over the next several months, given those parameters. The screen captures are via the not-yet-released version 3.0 of the Portfolio Armor iOS app.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Friday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, puts to hedge 1,000 shares of EWW against a >15% decline by late September.

As you can see above, the cost of this protection was $1,760, or 3.39% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask prices of the puts).

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 9% by late September, this was the optimal collar to protect you against the same >15% decline over the same time frame.

After an iterative sorting process taking into account the net cost of the collar, the hedging algorithm was able to select a less expensive put strike for the collar, one that cost $1,280, or 2.47% of position value. And as you can see below, the income generated from selling the call leg was a bit higher: $1,400, or 2.7% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the bid price of the calls).

So the net cost here was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $120 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up: The Big Picture

If you want to keep EWW because it fits with your macro views or with an asset allocation model you like, you might want to consider one of the hedges above. But if you're looking to maximize returns and are agnostic about where you put your money, you may want to look at the next batch of top names I present this week. As I mentioned above, I post the performance for each cohort 6 months after I presented them. It hasn't quite been 6 months since the September 14th cohort, but here's a sneak peak at how those names have performed so far versus SPY:

Half of the top ten names I presented on September 15th are up more than 37% so far. To see this week's top ten names, sign up for a free two-week trial here.

