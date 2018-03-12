GNC Holdings: Record Short Interest

I share my two working theories as to why the hedge funds are doubling down on their GNC short bet.

Last Friday, after the bell, and per the WSJ, short interest for the period ending February 28, 2018 was released. Lo and behold, GNC Holdings, Inc.'s (GNC) short interest climbed to a new record.

GNC Holdings: Increased by 4.5 million shares to 30.9 million shares sold short.

This is an all time record high measured by the absolute number of shares sold short. Despite GNC's fundamentals looking better and better, by the day, its stock price has been very disappointing.

Incidentally, on February 28, 2018, I connected with GNC's head of Investor Relations, Matt Milanovich, to talk shop. It was an upbeat one hour phone conversation, however, I am only sharing the meeting notes with my Market Adventures subscribers.

In the comments section of recent GNC articles, I often notice that many readers are befuddled by the weak price action, where every rally seems to get sold. Well, now we have empirical evidence that the shorts are deliberately trying to manage/control GNC's stock price. Moreover, it is almost as if they trying to stop any rebellions from breaking out, as they fear losing control of GNC's stock price.

The Q4 earnings pre-announced rally was sold as well as the Harbin/CITIC news.

Source: Google Finance

Here is my detailed weekly chart, as I have been tracking this activity since January 2017. As you can see, the December 15, 2017 record was eclipsed.

Theories for the Record Short Interest

I have two theories for GNC's record short interest.

A) Groupthink: The theme that Amazon will kill all brick and mortar retail combined with GNC's high debt, give the shorts comfort that a turnaround is challenging. The Masters of the Universe don't take the time to visit stores, do channel checks, and fully understand competitive landscape. Few of them had the imagination to think a deal with China could be reached, even though I have been talking about this for months. Essentially, they are simply betting GNC's EBITDA will not grow again and that its debt is too high. Therefore, collectively, these stubborn shorts will remain short until GNC's stock price get back above $6 or $7.

B) GNC has 83.6 million shares outstanding. With the exception of Fidelity, which has owned GNC shares for a long time, there isn't a lot of buy side support. So Fidelity owns 7.2 million, and the ETF companies (Vanguard, Blackrock, and State Street) collectively own 13.36 million shares. So that is only 20.56 million shares. For the period ending December 31, 2017, a hedge fund out of Shanghai, China, Elephas Investment Management owned 5.2 million shares.

However, per my hedge fund contacts in Asia, their perception is Elephas is more of a trading shop, so it is possible that they bought shares in the mid $3s and sold in the $5s, post the Harbin/ CITIC deal (we will not know until May 15th when the March 31, 2018 holders list is filed). Even if Elephas is still long 5.2 million shares, note that collectively no more than approximately 45 million shares held by institutions (that own at least 350,000 shares).

This means that there thousands of small GNC retail holders. This essentially explains why despite improving fundamentals, the hedge funds are able to control GNC's stock price.

Source: Bloomberg

The only way this nasty trading range from $4 to $5 changes is broken is if/when GNC posts strong Q1 2018 results and/or an activist, or a buy sider, like a Bill Miller (see his work on RH), decides to invest a modest $20 and $25 million and buy up 5 million shares of GNC's stock. These are the only two ways I get my epic short squeeze led by improving fundamentals. Moreover, I would argue that most of the volume that gets traded is between Algos and retail. Big time money managers like Fidelity have much bigger fish fry than worrying about whether GNC's stock is $4 or $5, as they have hundreds of billions of actively managed mutual fund to manage.

Takeaway

Finally, my view is that hedge fund think they are smartest people in the world. They think managing billions of dollars, and all entering in the same trades (so pooling their capital) are a surefire way of controlling GNC's stock price. In other words, it is like the bully that keeps stealing your lunch money. The only way to stop them is to punch them in the proverbial nose. GNC Pittsburgh has done a remarkable job, of late, turning the ship and GNC's fundamentals haven't looked this good since 2016. However, in the short term, the physical supply and demand of a stock set the price. Retail day traders are in and out of this stock playing it for small price pops and institutional support is very weak. As I watch a lot of kids shows, since my kids are under age five, as Snagglepuss would say: "Activist Long or Buyside Long, enter stage left".

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.