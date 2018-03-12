The Hunt For Cancer Vaccines - How Roche May Win Big (Part 1 Of 2)

Therapeutic cancer vaccines become real possibilities

At least 4 privately-held companies have formed alliances with several major drug companies and together may bring a new era to cancer treatment: vaccines to stimulate the immune system to fight cancers. This will not be a cure, but if successful, it could represent an important medical advance as well as important commercial opportunities. Two of the three innovators are German: BioNTech and CureVac. Moderna is the older US-based third member, and NEON Therapeutics is the 4th. Allied with them in one way or another are, at least, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), the privately-held Boehringer-Ingelheim, AstraZeneca (AZN), Lilly (LLY), and Merck (MRK). In this article, I will focus on RHHBY because I think it is best-suited to win the race from a business standpoint. However, I cannot differentiate between BioNTech, CureVac, Moderna, or other competitors as far as technology.

The general topic of cancer vaccines can be accessed by freely-available web-based articles, such as a 2014 review, Mechanism of Action of Immunotherapy. This is technical in some ways, but anyone can scan down it to get a sense of what has been attempted and done in the field. Much more focused on current technologies is a 2012 article from CureVac, Developing mRNA-vaccine technologies. This is a detailed, highly technical article that I found fascinating. The article's conclusion provides the excitement from 6 years ago:

About two decades after the first successful administration of mRNA [messenger RNA] in vivo, mRNA-based vaccines promise to become a game-changing vaccine technology platform for therapeutic as well as prophylactic applications. Today, the scientific community is eagerly waiting for first clinical efficacy data.

As is discussed later, preliminary clinical evidence of benefit in melanoma patients has now been shown, though not yet by Curevac that I know of.

Messenger RNA is the genetic material which is translated into proteins. Used as vaccine, this is harmless single-stranded RNA which can be taken into APCs (antigen-presenting cells), also called dendritic cells. These APCs then treat the mRNA as native and turn its message into proteins. If the proteins represent cancer-related antigens found on the surface cancer cells that are not normal for the patient and therefore represent new antigens ("neoantigens"), the APC then acts as an inducer of the immune system by placing the antigens on the dendritic cell's surface. The main effect is to stimulate T lymphocytes, or T cells, to recognize these neoantigens as foreign and thus recognize any non-APC in the body as harmful if it bears the "right" combination of neoantigens.

It is hoped that the vaccination technique could take the place of CAR-T and do so at lower cost, with fewer side effects, and possibly superior efficacy. Readers need to know that CAR-T is here today and cancer vaccines are not, so this article is a forward-looking piece which I provide both for general interest and out of my interest in, and significant ownership position of, RHHBY ADRs.

Issues with cancer vaccines

RHHBY and BioNTech created a PowerPoint presentation for a recent meeting of ISPE, the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering. This makes a few points that are relevant to a basic understanding of the field.

Slide 2 shows how BioNTech differentiates between personalized and individualized vaccines. The former involves creating "libraries" of cancer vaccines geared toward common characteristics. However, the company takes the point of view that every cancer differs from person to person, so that the most personal vaccine is individualized. It is with RHHBY that BioNTech has partnered to develop individualized cancer vaccines. The goal is to create T cells that:

are numerous

spread throughout the body

recognize the cancer and only the cancer as harmful/foreign.

The rest of the slide show will familiarize you with the general techniques of making a vaccine. Attention is also paid to guidelines for regulators to approve the treatments.

Unsaid but in the mix of all that this presentation shows is a potentially valuable issue: I expect that for the foreseeable future, cancer vaccines are going to be done differently between companies, and all individualized vaccines are going to differ even for the same type of cancer. I therefore infer that in the real world, unless and until a cancer vaccine actually cures cancer by itself, it will be used as part of a specific regimen, meaning a PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor and/or other drugs. So, FDA and regulators in the EU, Japan and elsewhere are going to wrestle with the restrictions they require in the prescribing information. I will guess that this would benefit RHHBY. Here's an analogy.

Kisqali, a breast cancer drug approved last year, was developed by Novartis (NVS). NVS also markets an anti-estrogen, Femara, which has been on the market several years. The clinical trial that got Kisqali approved was performed with Femara. Leaving aside the fact that Femara is already available generically, what if Femara were still brand-only but another, similar, anti-estrogen were available generically? Technically, and possibly in reality, Kisqali may not work well or safely with that other, seemingly-similar anti-estrogen. I would expect Kisqali to be used with Femara and not a similar but chemically different agent.

Now, think about a therapeutic cancer vaccine. RHHBY can, perhaps, show that it and Tecentriq (its PD-L1 inhibitor) are relatively ineffective when each is given alone for a cancer, but when used together work well. Now let's say that a different PD-L1 inhibitor becomes available at much lower cost than Tecentriq. I doubt it could be used with the vaccine, because the different PD-L1 was never tested with the vaccine. In the other direction, let's say that a different individualized cancer vaccine became available at lower cost than the RHHBY one to the same cancer. Could it be used with Tecentriq, cutting RHHBY out of the sale of a cancer vaccine? I doubt it.

Thus my impression is that for a company with a highly intensive program in cancer immunotherapy, the addition of a therapeutic cancer vaccine to its arsenal, and then mainstreaming it, could create a powerful therapeutic ecosystem that could pay great dividends to shareholders.

Before moving to a discussion of whether these vaccines really work, some reader may be interested in a link to an article on Moderna that has a nice schematic of some of the considerations of how it and other therapeutic cancer vaccines may function.

Limited but interesting evidence of clinical effectiveness

I am aware of two publications, both last year in Nature, on use of a cancer vaccine in melanoma. The smaller one, an immunogenic personal neoantigen vaccine for patients with melanoma, was performed at a Harvard site and helped lead to the formation of NEON. The abstract concludes:

Of six vaccinated patients, four had no recurrence at 25 months after vaccination, while two with recurrent disease were subsequently treated with anti-PD-1 (anti-programmed cell death-1) therapy and experienced complete tumour regression, with expansion of the repertoire of neoantigen-specific T cells. These data provide a strong rationale for further development of this approach, alone and in combination with checkpoint blockade or other immunotherapies.

That's encouraging.

A small but somewhat larger melanoma study was performed by the BioNTech team. The abstract in part says that:

The cumulative rate of metastatic events was highly significantly reduced after the start of vaccination, resulting in a sustained progression-free survival. Two of the five patients with metastatic disease experienced vaccine-related objective responses... Our study demonstrates that individual mutations can be exploited, thereby opening a path to personalized immunotherapy for patients with cancer.

That's also encouraging. It may have been enough for RHHBY to team up with BIoNTech to take this technology to the next level.

That's all I know about clinical data with modern mRNA cancer vaccines. It's early research, with no placebo group, and it's only in melanoma, a specially "hot" or "inflamed" type of cancer from an immuno-oncology perspective.

Many technical and competitive hurdles exist



Current technology requires complicated genetic and other analysis of cancer and normal cells, then the creation of the mRNA and entire vaccine material. This apparently takes up to 6 months now for an individualized vaccine. Such a time frame is unsuitable for initial in the case of most metastatic cancers. In addition, modes of administration need to be found that are acceptable to all participants in the medical chain, not least the patient. This may not be the case yet.

If the most direct competition is against CAR-T, at least CAR-T products are on the market, and the companies, NVS and Gilead (GILD), are working along with many others to make the products better and safer, with quicker turnaround times.

There are no guarantees that therapeutic cancer vaccines are going to be an important way of treating cancer any time soon, if ever. Even if the concept of a therapeutic cancer vaccine works out, it is possible that current efforts to use mRNA to be the active agent may give way to superior techniques.

Summary - opportunity, risks and relevance to RHHBY

Efforts from several of the largest, savviest players in Big Pharma and biotech, led by RHHBY as well as MRK, Boehringer Ingelheim, and LLY, have begun to put personalized or individualized cancer vaccines deeper into the consciousness of investors. RHHBY's Genentech division presented its vision for immuno-oncology in November in a 20 slide PDF, Developments in Cancer Immunotherapy. Genentech made clear that the core of its next-generation immuno-oncology efforts revolves around two technologies: bispecific antibodies and individualized cancer vaccines.

As Part 2 will show, RHHBY through its Genentech segment allied with its diagnostic lab capabilities may be uniquely qualified to make this technology medically and commercially viable, improve it and, most importantly to the stock, use it to help turn RHHBY into a growth stock with resultant premium P/E. Part 2 also will contain a review of RHHBY separate from the cancer vaccine possibilities.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.