Palo Alto Networks: Bullish Run Continues

Management also is expecting 39-40% FCF margins this year, up from its previously stated guidance for 37-39%.

I've watched with pleasure as Palo Alto Networks (PANW), the leading firewall software vendor and one of the largest pure-play cybersecurity companies in the market, continues to jolt upwards as investors regain their confidence in the stock. It was at this exact juncture last year - after Q2, when sales execution issues caused a rare miss on the top line - that Palo Alto Networks, once a market darling, fell from all-time highs of $195 and made a break for multiyear lows. As I wrote in a previous article, however, Q1 marked something of a rebound for the company - with a great FY18 outlook balanced by robust free cash flow results.

Palo Alto Networks' "next-gen firewall" (NGFW) technology might not be new anymore, but it's far from hitting a saturation point. A company at this scale (hitting a ~$2.2 billion run rate this quarter) that's still growing in the mid-20s while generating huge free cash flows still has plenty of room to grow. Palo Alto Networks' financial profile mirrors the likes of Adobe (ADBE) - market leader with ~20% top-line growth and large free cash flow margins - yet its valuation multiple stands at a stark discount:

PANW EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

In fact, for the sheer amount of free cash flow Palo Alto Networks generates as well as its revenue growth, the company is widely undervalued. With sales issues in the rearview mirror and the company embarking on a multi-quarter string of earnings beats, Palo Alto Networks is well positioned to continue its upward run.

Q2 download: accelerated billings the standout result

Here's a look at Palo Alto Networks' Q2 results:

Figure 1. Palo Alto Networks Q2 results

Source: Palo Alto Networks Q2 earnings release

Q2 revenues saw 28% y/y growth to $542.4 million, which for a company of this scale represents a huge four-point beat over analyst expectations of $525.0 million (+24% y/y). Note also that revenues saw a slight acceleration from the 27% y/y growth it saw last quarter.

The more impressive top-line metric, however, is billings. Because billings represents the volume of deal activity that will be recognized as revenue over the next twelve months (instead of a single quarter's revenue), billings is arguably the better metric to gauge Palo Alto Networks' sales execution in the quarter. And in this regard, it did not disappoint:

Palo Alto Networks billed $674.6 million in the quarter, with the excess $132.2 million over revenues recognized this quarter essentially loaded into "backlog" to be recognized in future quarters. The strength in Palo Alto Networks' billings performance justifies the raised guidance for the full year, which we'll discuss shortly. Note also that billings growth of 20% y/y this quarter represented a huge acceleration from the 15% y/y billings growth that Palo Alto Networks achieved last quarter - which was the only concern in an otherwise standout Q1. Of course, there is a great deal of seasonality that comes with billings results, but it's fantastic to see Palo Alto Networks return to the >20% growth hurdle.

Moving down to the bottom line, Palo Alto Networks also achieved great profitability results. It slimmed its GAAP operating losses to -$31.2 million, a near-breakeven operating margin of -6%. With both operating and net losses closing in on profitability, the stock could see a Twitter-like spike (TWTR) if it reaches breakeven ahead of schedule.

Pro forma EPS of $0.86 (already positive, as it adds back Palo Alto Networks' large non-cash stock comp expenses) were also a substantial beat over analyst consensus of $0.79.

Free cash flow continues to shine

With Palo Alto Networks, free cash flow always deserves a special mention. With a 40% FCF margin this quarter, Palo Alto Networks takes the crown in the software industry for richest free cash flow margins, surpassing the likes of even Salesforce (CRM) and Workday (WDAY), both of which are substantially larger companies. Also virtually alone in the software industry, Palo Alto Networks' FCF results and its FCF yield provide full support for its valuation at market-normal multiples.

Free cash flow this quarter grew 29% y/y to $218.1 million, up from $169.6 million in 2Q17:

Figure 2. Palo Alto Networks FCF

Source: Palo Alto Networks Q2 earnings release

It's also worth mentioning that for the first half of this year, Palo Alto Networks' FCF of $460 million (+31% y/y) represents a 44% FCF margin. This is substantially ahead of the company's goal of achieving 39-40% FCF margins in FY18. Though it remains to be seen whether the back half will see smaller FCF margins, the trend remains hugely positive.

Revenue targets and FCF margin guidance raised

Palo Alto Networks also raised its FY18 guidance for the second quarter in a row. The number that is most important to focus on here, of course, is the revenue range: $2.19-$2.22 billion, (+24-26% y/y), up substantially from $2.145-$2.185 billion. It's worth noting that when Palo Alto Networks raised its guidance range last quarter, it did so by only $20 million on both ends (less than 1% bump); this quarter, guidance was extended by $45 million on both ends (+2%).

This has large implications on Palo Alto Networks' free cash flow, which most investors view to be the main driver for the company's valuation multiple. In Q1, Palo Alto Networks expected its FY18 FCF margin to be in the range of 37-39%; on this quarter's earnings call, it has updated that range to 39-40%. Together with the bump in revenue expectations, this has injected a lot of upside into Palo Alto's expected FY18 FCF.

Though Palo Alto Networks' FCF margins in Q1 and Q2 suggest that the full-year FCF margin will more than likely be north of 40%, we can apply the 39.5% margin midpoint for conservatism's sake and derive an implied FCF range this year of $865.1-$876.9 million.

Valuation and key takeaways

With its current market cap of $17.32 billion (factoring in the company's post-earnings rally), as well as $2.36 billion of cash and $537 million of convertible debt on Palo Alto Networks' balance sheet, the company currently trades at an enterprise value of $15.50 billion.

Against the midpoints of this year's revenue and FCF expectations of $2.205 billion and $871 million, respectively, Palo Alto Networks currently carries an EV/FY18 revenue multiple of 7.0x as well as an EV/FY18 FCF multiple of 17.8x.

I continue to believe that Palo Alto Networks' FCF multiple is undervalued - especially in the context of its ~30% y/y growth. A 5% FCF yield (20x FCF multiple) continues to be my baseline valuation for Palo Alto Networks, implying a price target of $209 (11% upside from current levels).

Palo Alto Networks' recent rally has already covered a lot of the company's lost ground, but there are still gains to be had.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PANW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.