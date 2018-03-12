Bank Of America: Reality Check And The China Factor

With US-China trade about to bloom as THE key global growth threat, investors need to line up alternatives to BAC.

The absolute and relative fundamental case is in tact, if a little less hot than before.

Bank of America (BAC) is seen by many as one of the key "Trumpenomics" stocks in the US Banks opportunity set, and with good reason. Here it is since Trump's victory in the 2016 presidential election against the S&P, KRE Regional Banks ETF and the XLF US Financials ETF.

Source: Bloomberg

Some of this outperformance has been due to BAC's "large bank" beta. Below we see it has outperformed large bank peers, but by a smaller margin than it has outperformed the benchmarks above.

Source: Bloomberg

Several factors have been at work in BAC's absolute and relative performance. (1) Starting valuation (2) A change in the market's view of the US and global economic outlook (growth and inflation) and a belief that BAC is especially geared to this because of its deposit base (3) Prospective (now delivered) tax cuts under Trump (4) BAC's own program to improve operating leverage (promised, delivered and ongoing) (5) The impression of a "bank friendly" Administration from the regulatory rollback perspective

Note that it is numbers 1 and 4 of the above factors is really BAC specific.

Where does the stock stand now in terms of valuation and prospective EPS growth?

Source: Bloomberg Consensus, FIG Ideas

Despite its strong out performance of peers and passive benchmarks, BAC remains the 3rd most attractive stock on 2020 PE and ranks 5/25 in terms of expected 2018-20 EPS growth. Absent rerating of current year PE as we roll forward, the stock should still outperform the general bank sector opportunity set.

Disaggregating the BAC outlook

To understand how BAC will generate this EPS growth take a look at what the market is looking for in terms of the income statement at BAC. The chart below gives you revenue (orange) and pre-tax and net income (blue and green) since 2011 and forecast for 2018 & 2019.

Source: Bloomberg consensus

The expected revenue levels for 2018 and 2019 are $92.4bn and $96.23bn, which are eminently achievable given that they would represent 5.5% and 4.1% Y/Y growth respectively and are consistent with nominal GDP growth.

The big fundamental lift comes with pre-tax profit in 2018 (18% growth) with the tax cut clicking in to give a further >20% boost to the bottom line which is forecast to grow 41% in 2018. In 2019 pre-tax and net income growth are similar at 6.9% and 6.7% respectively.

This is better than the kind of revenue growth the market is looking for and comes from continued gains from BAC's management of its non interest costs vs its revenue levels. Here is the bank's own slide demonstrating this effect since 1Q'15. Keep in mind the bank's $53bn cost target for this year implies the effect will continue to weigh in the numbers for the medium term.

Source: Company presentation

Now, the market is looking for this near 7% growth in net income for 2019-20 to become 14% and 12% respectively in terms of EPS growth. The boost to EPS comes from expected share buybacks.

The idea here is that the CET1 Capital Adequacy ratio standing at 13.4%, and risk weighted asset growth subdued, BAC can continue to deploy its net attributable income mostly in dividends of share buybacks. However you feel about share repurchases, they mechanically increase EPS going forward, other things equal, and if EPS is growing anyway can be EPS accretive. This is why Warren Buffett likes them.

The Trump Factor

I think the extent to which BAC is a "Trump Stock" is debatable. However, as a global player, BAC is undoubtedly more vulnerable to risk factors such as the US-China trade relationship.

A worsening China-US relationship is likely given that the US policy establishment now seems aligned in its view that China, which has moved in a more authoritarian direction, can no longer enjoy beneficial terms of trade as it has done in the period that it seemed to move towards a more open, liberal political regime. While this could be extremely damaging for the global economy, it is more likely to be critically damaging to China and its trade dependents (the US is not one of these), because of the underlying fragility of the debt problem in China. If the Chinese debt imbroglio blew, then the Chinese currency would collapse and its main export providers suffer greatly. While these would loop back on the US its domestic economy would remain relatively isolated.

It is precisely this vulnerability of China, which needs decent export surpluses to provide liquidity to its creaking bank system, that makes me optimistic it will give concessions on trade to keep some level of structural surplus in place. However it is unlikely to be a smooth ride and whenever Chinese growth is under threat, and right now it is slowing, this will take the shine off BAC and domestic US bank stocks should perform better. After all, this happened in late 2015-16 when BAC fell 37% and the KRE ETF for regional banks fell 26%, see below.

Source Bloomberg

Part of this reaction was driven by BAC's international business exposures, part of it was the a dampening fed rates outlook and associated lower spread expectations for BAC as one of the more deposit driven banks in the opportunity set.

Conclusion

I will continue to hold BAC in the FIG Ideas US Financials Portfolio. Though still present, its valuation edge is less exciting than it was and the sands are shifting on international trade with a potential cool war with China on the horizon. BAC investors must monitor the international situation and do their homework on pure domestic play bank alternatives should a switch become the smart move.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC, KEY, USB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.