Investing In The Background Of The 5G Revolution

The Beginning of the Revolution

5G cellphone data speeds are fast approaching and every major carrier has announced plans to upgrade to these speeds as quickly as possible. T-Mobile (TMUS) has announced plans to start 5G in Dallas with infrastructure beginning deployment in 2Q of this year. AT&T (T) has laid out plans to begin increasing data speeds throughout 2017 and by years end have 5G trials in place. AT&T plans on having the trials based out of Texas also. Verizon (VZ) has plans to have "Sandboxes" or trial 5g areas Waltham, Mass and San Francisco, these plans started in 2016 and have developed since. Sprint (S) is trying to race ahead of the game having just announced five 5G ready cities to receive those speeds by years end. These major carriers know that developing and launching a fast and stable 5G network first will draw new customers and increased revenue. Data usage within the United States is expected to increase exponentially over the next number of years and every provider wants a piece of the potential revenue.

How will 5G be Achieved

5G speeds will require the usage of higher speed signals, Millimeter Wave length and the creation of more cellphone towers due to the range limit of this wavelength of signals. The shorter the wavelength the faster data can travel along the signal, however it cannot reach the same distances of longer wavelength. This means that cell phone towers will need to be placed within 500 feet in busy locations or densely built up locations. Consensus estimates project an additional 25,000 cell towers will need to be built over the next five years. Furthermore, these towers will need to be connected to fiber optics to ensure readily available data for all the cell phones connected to that tower. This need for additional towers and fiber connects could potentially delay a nationwide rollout of 5G as capital is deployed to produce towers capable of handling the new capacity or improvements are made to existing towers.

Investing in the Background Players

With 5G rollout coming and consumer demand for data only growing year over year. Many investors will be drawn to the big names attached to the headlines, namely the major carriers. These carriers will all benefit from additional revenue as consumers jump onto high speed and higher cost plans. The real potential winners are those who are developing and building the technology and infrastructure!

Nokia (NOK) consistently appears in announcements regarding 5G technology, this once beloved phone maker has maintained developing the radio technology that empowers 5G possibilities. Nokia took a beating after their gamble with Windows Phone and having to sell their handset rights to Microsoft (MSFT). Nokia's Networks division is primed to benefit from the earlier than expected rollout of 5G. Nokia keeps having large announcements about agreements for 5G networks around the world. These announcements have move Nokia from the $4 per share range up to the $6 per share range. I would expect over the next two years that their value will continue rise as their earnings grow from infrastructure deployment.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) is one of the largest tower owner and leasers within the United States having over 40,000 towers in the United States alone. American Tower plans to further monetize their existing cowers by adding additional tenants and capitalizing one further tower needs. American tower trades at a high valuation since it is one of the more popular tower REITS, however they have plans to further increase their dividend by upwards of 20% over the next few years. As a REIT it is required to payout at least 90% of its taxable income, so as revenue grows, so will the dividends.

Uniti Group (UNIT) is a much smaller tower REIT, unlike American Tower, it lacks the maturity and history to be on the top of others lists for investing in with regards to 5G. However, Uniti has a unique position since it also owns over 1 million miles of fiber lines of which only 22% of their total capacity is being used. Uniti also has plans to capture 5% of the future US based cell tower needs, meaning they plan to construct and lease out 1250 towers. Uniti won 7 contracts with National Carriers to connect dark fiber optic lines to cell towers, providing the data supply needed to support 5G data requirements. Uniti currently in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, LA has projects to connect 462 macro-towers and 84 new towers driving additional revenue move forward. This project is expected to be completely finished by the second half of 2019. Uniti also leased 475 of these towers to a second carrier, further increasing their rate of return. Uniti's ability to lease out not only cell towers but integrated fiber to those and surrounding towers is essential to capturing business. Since towers for 5G need to be close, and properly communicating to eachother without error. Uniti's fiber also is connected in a ring, allowing redundancy incase something were to happen to one line, allowing data to travel via the other route.

Risks

When investing in the background workings of any technological upgrade, a careful eye on changes is required. Nokia currently leads the way with their radio antennas however, Nokia has struggled in other departments for years, leading to its depressed share value.

Uniti currently has the overhand of a legal battle between its original and single largest client Windstream (WIN) and Aurelius which may cause Windstream to default. Windstream currently provides approximately 70% of Uniti's revenue however Uniti's management aims for only 50% of their revenue to come from Windstream by summer 2019. Because of this overhang Uniti's stock value is depressed, it was in the $24 range August 2017, before reaching its 52-week low $13.81 during September of that year.

Investor Takeaway

Investing in the big name major carriers during the 5G rollout will provide returns as additional income and value is gained by them across the board. However, the biggest possible returns will be gained by the investors who seek out the companies making the 5G rollout possible. Though risks abound when investing in less known companies like Uniti Group, or in downtrodden companies like Nokia. The best time to gain these returns is before the additional revenue causes their share prices to climb and dividends are raised.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.