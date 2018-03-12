8point3: Market Misconceptions Lead To 1.7-7.3% Return Possibilities

Investment Thesis

With a buyout deal in the works and a depressed share price, 8point3 Energy (CAFD) presents a chance to get a return of 1.7-7.3% due to misconceptions of the buyout deal terms.

How we got here

In my last article touching on 8point3 about what current shareholders could do with their soon to be recycled capital, a valid question was asked about using the difference between the offered price of $12.35 per unit and the current market price of $12.14 to get a guaranteed return of $0.21 per unit. This offers a potential 1.7% guaranteed return as a hedging versus the markets recent volatility. But an argument ensued about how exactly the wording of the offer to buyout 8point3 worked and whether this was a safe bet or based on confusion.

The Buyout Offer

The exact wording of the offer gives insight but also seems to be the source of the confusion:

"All shareholders, including the Sponsors collectively, to receive:

- $12.35 per share in cash

- Increased at closing based on a set daily rate representing cash expected to be between December 1, 2017 and closing; and

- Decreased by dividends paid after January 12, 2018 and prior to closing"

The Confusion explained

The confusion concerning the buyout comes from the second and third lines of the offer. Most buyout offers simply states a buyout price and makes no references to daily cash flow or dividends to be paid out by the company prior to closing. A good recent example is the buyout of Student Transportation Inc. (STB). Student Transportation was offered a buyout of $7.50 a share, period. This offer for 8point3 has the ability to increase or decrease based on the productivity of 8point3 till closing.

Breaking down the Offer

To understand if investing in 8point3 at its current share price will yield a beneficial return we must understand each line of the offer and project the potential impact to any new purchases. This will also help current shareholders understand the potential final outcome of the deal whether it will cause them to lose more capital or gain more by holding onto their shares till closing.

The first line is straight forward - each shareholder will get $12.35 per share.

The second line shows how this offers value can increase, the easiest way to understand this is to look at the CAFD generated by 8point3 from December 1st 2017 till closing which is expected to close 2nd or 3rd quarter of this year.

The third line shows how this offers value can and will decrease, as the length of time between the offer and closing is extended, 8point3 may issue an additional 1 to 2 dividends. Management has stated that future dividends would remain steady at the January rate of $0.2802 per share. If this deal drags on and closes 4th quarter of this year, two dividends will be paid totaling just over $0.56. Meaning that only $11.79 per share would be received at closing.

Projecting the Possible Outcomes

To accurately determine if buying additional shares before the deal closes will generate a gain off of others misunderstanding, I'm going to project three scenarios and project their outcomes on the closing price per share.

Scenario #1

Scenario #1 is the next to impossible, it would assume that 8point3 generates absolutely no cash available for distribution. This means that only line 1 and 3 of the offer would apply:

Capital invested $12.14 - Capital returned $12.35 Gain $0.21

This is from two dividends of $0.28 (0.56 total) and 11.79 at closing.

This scenario is next to impossible since it assumes that no CAFD is generated by 8point3, which would be a huge shift in revenue from the previous years. However it does reveal that even in this situation, buying at the current per share price yields a return of $0.21 per share overall.

Scenario #2

Scenario #2 assumes that 8point3 only generates CAFD equal to its dividend of $0.28. This also assumes that the deal closes after the Q3 dividend has been declared.

Capital invested $12.14 - Capital returned $12.91 = Gain $0.77

This is from two dividends of $0.28 (0.56 total) plus daily CAFD rate of $0.56 and 11.79 at closing. For those who like to see it in the offers order:

$12.35 per share

+ 0.56 per share CAFD (for daily rate)

- 0.56 per share for the two issued dividends

= $12.35 at closing for a total of $12.91 capital returned to the investor

This scenario reveals a much more likely gain of 6.3% on the capital invested. 8point3 averaged a coverage ratio across 2017 of 1.21x.

Scenario #3

Scenario #3 takes the average coverage ratio that 8point3 achieved across 2017 from Q1-Q3 and estimates this remains unchanged into 2018.

Capital invested $12.14 - Capital returned $13.03 = Gain $0.89

This is from two dividends of $0.28 ($0.56 total) plus a daily CAFD rate of 0.68 and 11.79 at closing. For those who like to see it in the offers order:

$12.35 per share

+ 0.68 per share CAFD (for daily rated calculated by div of $0.28x1.21)

- 0.56 per share for two issued dividends

= $12.47 at closing for a total of 13.03 capital returned to the investor

This scenario reveals that is 8point3 continues to cover its dividend at the prior rate the actual payout to investors is much higher then what the market first assumed in total. It also makes a return of 7.3% for those investing at the current share price of $12.14.

Risks

At time you are trying to take advantage of the markets misunderstanding of a buyout deal, you need to keep an eye on the financials of the company. Although the deal has no provisions to lower beyond the $12.35 (paid out through dividends and a final closing payment). Vigilance is required when using this situation for gains.

Investor Takeaway

A lot of confusion exists concerning this buyout deal, however the possibility for 1.7-7.3% gains is very real. The gains may outsize these estimates if the CAFD is above the average rate of 1.21x the dividend rate. If you are looking to lock in some short term gains as a hedge against the larger movements of the market, 8point3 offers a compelling option.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAFD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.