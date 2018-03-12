Cinemark: Best In The Business

The theater chain earns the best returns in the industry by executing extremely well on all fronts.

When I first wrote about theatrical exhibition one year ago, I singled out Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) as the best-in-class operator in a sea of mediocrity, but I was ambivalent about recommending the stock. Over the summer, shares plunged 28 percent to $32 after rival AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) reported atrocious earnings. In my August article, "Cinemark Sell-off Is Unjustified," I pointed out that AMC’s managerial blunders had nothing to do with Cinemark. As was obvious to anyone paying attention, September was a buying opportunity for the latter. Last month, the company easily crushed earnings estimates, causing shares to zoom back up to $43.

With the stock roughly flat over the last year, is it still worth consideration? Here I reexamine Cinemark in light of recent financial results, new developments in the sector, and the launch of the company’s new Movie Club loyalty program. Although I would rather own a content creator such as Disney (NYSE:DIS) over the long term, Cinemark is returning a lot of value to shareholders through a 3 percent dividend yield. That seems likely to continue for the foreseeable future as capital expenditures slow and the company’s cash flow increases.

Why Cinemark Outperforms

To paraphrase the late 19th century politician Mark Hanna, there are two things that are important in the theater business. The first is execution... and I cannot remember what the second one is.

On its face, the theatrical exhibition is not a terribly attractive business. Brand differentiation is virtually nonexistent, and film studios possess more power over the supply chain than ever before. Maintenance capital expenditures are a constant necessity, and to cap it all, movie theaters are no longer a major growth industry in the developed world.

But against this backdrop, Cinemark has consistently generated a double-digit return on equity that now hovers around 20 percent, far surpassing its rivals. Over the last decade, the stock has returned over 300 percent, against a 173 percent return for the S&P 500.

As I have written before, Cinemark has simply executed extremely well. For one, the company has sidestepped slowing growth in the U.S. by establishing a dominant position in the fast-growing Latin American market. Over 20 percent of its screens are located in Central and South America, where the theater-going culture is stronger than in the U.S.

Moreover, management has been disciplined about capital expenditure and large acquisitions. While AMC recently stumbled after binging on pricey acquisitions, Cinemark management has demonstrated through both words and deeds that it intends to be a good steward of shareholder capital.

Mark Zoradi, CEO: I do think that there will be continued M&A and some level of consolidation as we move forward. Clearly, we have an interest in it. I would say, maybe we're the most disciplined and careful in that approach. Because whenever we do M&A, we are - we're just emphatic that it's going to be accretive to the shareholders, so we're a little bit more careful.



Cinemark maintains a 20 percent ROI threshold for CapEx, including so-called “reseating,” where traditional fold-up theater seats are torn out in favor of La-Z-Boy-style lounge chairs. Although the company initially targeted around 600 screens for retrofit in 2017, it ended up reseating a total of 964.

As Zoradi stated in the latest earnings call, the company accelerated its plans opportunistically in order to capture the full benefit from the newest Star Wars film. 45 percent of Cinemark’s domestic screens now feature reclined seating. Cinemark says that it still generates returns well in excess of 20 percent for its ongoing reseating, although management cautions that ROI will decline as the company gets deeper into the circuit.

Looking Ahead

In February, Cinemark announced that it would raise its dividend payout by 10 percent. Over the last three years, the dividend has increased by 28 percent, and all signs point to a growing cash pile in the long term. In 2017, Cinemark generated $409 million in operating cash flow, with $380 million of that plowed back into CapEx.

This year, the company plans to spend $350 million on capital improvements, as stated on the Q4 earnings call in February. Only $80 million of that is earmarked for regular maintenance. The bulk of the remainder will go toward opening new theaters ($120 million) and retrofitting existing screens ($120 million). But once the current cycle of investment is complete, the cash generated through ongoing operations will end up as pure owner earnings.

Cinemark also recently became the first major U.S. theater chain to announce a subscription program for customers. The new “Movie Club” is a flat $8.99 fee for one ticket month, a 20 percent discount on concessions, and free booking online. Unused tickets roll over to the next month, and patrons can purchase up to one additional guest ticket per show for an additional $8.99. According to Cinemark, 120,000 people have already signed up for the program since it launched in November.

I have long believed that theaters ought to get into the loyalty card game, which helped create differentiation in other industries such as airlines that previously had a tough time fostering any semblance of brand loyalty. Cinemark’s entrance into that arena shows that the company is not resting on its laurels when it comes to upstarts such as MoviePass (NASDAQ:HMNY).

Potential Threats

Although the death of movie theaters has been predicted ever since the advent of video on demand, it has never come to pass. In fact, attendance has remained largely steady over the past twenty years.

Because modern big budget films cost hundreds of millions to produce and market, theatrical runs are still a necessary part of the movie supply chain. However, content producers such as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have breathed new life into the direct-to-consumer model, which was previously reserved for only the most heinous of movies.

Will there come a day when Disney releases Star Wars and Marvel films directly to its upcoming streaming service? While that is certainly possible, it seems absurd that a film like Star Wars: The Force Awakens, with a gross budget of $300 million, could ever turn a profit with a direct-to-consumer release. Of course, Netflix did plunk down $90 million for Bright, which was released last December without a theatrical run. Although the picture was critically panned, the streaming giant nevertheless plans to follow up with a sequel.

It is certainly not unthinkable that smaller arthouse films will soon cease to exist on the theater circuit, while big budget, tentpole movies will continue to receive theatrical runs. The popularity of the latter has given content owners such as Disney unprecedented leverage over theaters. With Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Disney demanded a 65 percent cut of ticket revenue, as well as a mandatory four-week run in the largest auditorium. Theaters can scarcely afford to say no. In 2017, Disney films accounted for 26 percent of box office receipts. If the Fox merger goes through, Disney will gain an even greater market share.

Conclusion

To a large degree, the economics of an individual theater remain attractive. Watching a movie on the big screen will hold its appeal for many years to come, and theaters can monopolize a locality because consumers choose where to go based on showtime and distance.

Over the long run, I would rather own a content creator like Disney than some other part of the supply chain. No matter how movies are distributed, the owners of great content will find a way.

Still, I believe that a company like Cinemark can form part of a balanced portfolio, especially for investors who seek dividend income along with a little share price appreciation. Theaters will never again be a hot growth industry, but Cinemark is in a great position to return a lot of capital over the coming years. Even though I am not a buyer today, I would certainly move to pick up shares if the price drops again.

