Anavex 2-73 And The Stabilization Of Alzheimer's Disease

Antioxidants such as Anavex 2-73 appear more effective at improving forms of memory linked to the hippocampus than improving forms of memory linked to the prefrontal cortex.

Many factors contribute to nitro-oxidative stress in Alzheimer's disease and nitro-oxidative stress in return is responsible for many of the features of Alzheimer's disease.

Anavex 2-73 may lead to initial improvements in cognition in people with mild Alzheimer's disease that remain stable for two years while slowing down the progression of advanced Alzheimer's disease.

Despite the limitations of Anavex's (AVXL) current trial, there are a number of reasons to remain optimistic about the potential of Anavex 2-73 to treat Alzheimer's disease and to be confident about the company's long-term future.

At high concentrations, Anavex 2-73 appears to lead to some improvements in most mild Alzheimer's disease patients. Furthermore, these improvements were sustained for two years (Anavex trial results). These results closely mirror a clinical trial with panax ginseng (Korean red ginseng trial) and a retrospective study using Chinese herbs (including panax ginseng) and conventional Alzheimer's medications (Aricept and Namenda) (Chinese herb study). Most of the compounds used in these studies both inhibit oxidative stress and scavenge oxidants.

The main doubts raised about the Anavex 2-73 results are as follow: no placebo, reliance on MMSE (Mini-Mental State Examination) scores for cognitive testing, and only five people at high concentration levels.

In a way, the ginseng trial and Chinese herb studies address some of the concerns about Anavex 2-73. Both had more participants than the Anavex 2-73 trial thus reducing the effects of any mis-diagnosis. The Korean red ginseng trial used both MMSE and ADAS-cog scores - the latter of which is considered to be more accurate in measuring cognitive decline. In the retrospective study using Chinese herbs and conventional medicines, the conventional medicines were used essentially as a placebo. At 18 months, everyone on conventional medicines had declined to nearly the same point as placebo groups in previous Alzheimer's disease clinical trials.

Another set of doubts raised about Anavex 2-73 involves mechanism. The question is whether the company's focus on oxidative stress and mitochondrial dysfunction is well-placed or not. Is Anavex 2-73 not sufficiently "multi-modal?"

Alzheimer's disease is likely similar to two narrow ends of a funnel placed together. Multiple factors lead to nitro-oxidative stress, and then nitro-oxidative stress leads to the multiple features of Alzheimer's disease. It is, thus, possible for one compound (or a group of compounds) to address multiple aspects of Alzheimer's disease all at once (and potentially other related neurological diseases).

The likely key to treating Alzheimer's disease is the donation of hydrogen atoms, which is what a tetrahydrofuran derivative such as Anavex 2-73 does (tetrahydrofuran compounds as hydrogen donors). This process not only results in the scavenging of peroxynitrite - the chief nitro-oxidant in Alzheimer's disease - but also partially reverses cysteine oxidation and tyrosine nitration which account for many of the aspects of the disease. Efficient antioxidant compounds partially restore levels of neurotransmitters needed for the retrieval of short-term memory, sleep (which is also critical for memory), mood, social recognition, and alertness, increase blood flow and the transport of glucose in the brain (which reduces delusions), restart the regeneration of neurons and synapses, and limit the death of neurons.

The next question is why these compounds appear to stop the progression of mild Alzheimer's disease but only slow the progression of moderate to late Alzheimer's disease. This is a question that at present lacks a good answer.

Antioxidants do become less effective as Alzheimer's disease progresses. At any point though they can probably partially restore types of memory solely or principally connected to the hippocampus. This includes spatial memory, object recognition, ability to remember one's name, repetitive memory (completing phrases, reciting the alphabet, counting numbers), and recognition of faces (this is based partly on the experience with my mother during late Alzheimer's disease).

The hippocampus is damaged very early in Alzheimer's disease. The damage done to the prefrontal cortex appears to occur somewhat later (reason and timing of damage). Memories linked to this part of the brain seem more difficult to restore. The prefrontal cortex governs the ability of a person to plan, to put words and thoughts into logical order, and to remember events.

Is it that antioxidants don't reach the prefrontal cortex as well as they do the hippocampus, are there no antioxidant left to deal with damage in the prefrontal cortex once they have scavenged oxidants in the hippocampus, is oxidative damage more pronounced in the prefrontal cortex than in the hippocampus, is something besides oxidative stress affecting the prefrontal cortex? Figuring this part of the disease out is necessary in order to develop more effective treatments for those with severe Alzheimer's disease.

With still a bit of equivocation, it appears that early Alzheimer's disease can be stabilized and the decline in moderate Alzheimer's disease can at least be slowed down. Furthermore, certain types of memory can likely be restored at any point during the disease. That is not a complete victory over this devastating disease, but it is major progress.

In regards to the financials, at the end of last year, Anavex had a cash balance of $28 million. Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2018 were $4.1 million. The company has subsequently added two individuals to its management team and Board of Directors. Institutional investment in the company is currently low. The Rett trial has been delayed for unknown reasons. The company will not start a larger Alzheimer's trial until it finishes genomic testing to determine who will respond best to Anavex 2-73 and/or who will retain the drug at high concentrations. Much of this has negatively affected the company's stock price. Much like the science, though, doubts about the company's financing and path moving forward while they should be taken seriously are not fatal. In the end what will matter will be confirmation of current results with larger numbers of participants in the Alzheimer's trial and new data for other neurological conditions.

Given its current low stock price and high potential, some investment in Anavex 2-73 is probably warranted. Buyers or current holders of the stock will likely have to hold for a long time, though, before they and Anavex have a chance to prosper. Hopefully, the long and steady win this race. And hopefully we are finally on the right path to helping those with Alzheimer's disease.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.