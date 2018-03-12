Spirit AeroSystems: Benefitting From Boeing And Airbus

Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) is set to benefit from the strength of its largest customers, Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY). Boeing's revenue growth is expected to be 4% in 2018 and 5.7% in 2019 (consensus). Airbus is expected to achieve over 7% annual revenue growth for both 2018 and 2019. The strong growth from Spirit AeroSystems' two largest customers will drive demand for the company's products (fuselage systems, propulsion systems, and wing systems) in 2018 and 2019.

Spirit's efforts to reduce costs will keep margins strong and help contribute to strong double-digit earnings growth this year and next year. The company's valuation is below the Aerospace/Defense industry's average. I expect Spirit's stock to make strong gains in 2018 and 2019 as earnings grow at a double-digit pace in both years.

Source: spiritaero.com

Company Background

Spirit AeroSystems is one of the largest independent non-OEM commercial designer and manufacturer in the world with about 20% market share. The company also designs and manufactures aircraft structural components for the military in addition to the commercial business. Boeing is Spirit's largest customer (comprising 49% of revenue in 2017) with Airbus being the second largest customer.

The company's business is divided into 3 segments: Fuselage Systems (53% of 2017 revenue), Propulsion Systems (24% of 2017 revenue), and Wing Systems (23% of 2017 revenue). Spirit believes that it is differentiated from competitors through its industry-leading engineering capabilities. The company's engineering expertise includes: designing, analysis, testing, certification, and tooling.

Growth Drivers

Spirit's expected backlog as of the end of 2017 was $47.5 billion. This is $400 million over the backlog at the end of 2016. The backlog is expected to drive Spirit's deliveries through 2023. To give the backlog more perspective, Spirit is expecting to achieve revenue of $7.1 billion to $7.2 billion in 2018. So, the company has a significant multi-year backlog to drive future sales.

Spirit has 5 strategies to drive growth and profitability.

1. Operational Execution

This includes increasing the production rates for certain aircraft: the Boeing 737 & 787 and the Airbus A350 & A320. Increasing production rates will help Spirit fill customer's orders while growing revenue. This will help Spirit achieve its goal of 3% organic growth in 2018.

2. Growth

Spirit plans on growing organically and inorganically. The organic growth will come from expanding the fabrication and defense businesses, where Spirit plans on getting double-digit growth from both businesses in 2018 over last year. On the inorganic side of growth, Spirit is looking for opportunities to gain more business from Airbus, the military, and by expanding its low-cost country footprint.

3. Culture

Spirit's effort to change its culture is targeted towards safety, quality, delivery, and customer focus. The aim here is to create an environment to attract, develop, and retain a world-class team. This effort can help lower costs as employee turnover is minimized. Less money will be spent to attract and train new employees. Instead, the company can focus on developing its seasoned employees to make them more productive.

4. Meeting commitments for margins and productivity

The company will strive to increase supply chain and internal productivity. This will be accomplished through further digitization and increased automation. Spirit will also use its clean sheets process, where the company evaluates the cost of parts and resets contracts for over 20,000 parts. Spirit plans to reap the benefits of reducing supply chain costs over 10 years. If successful, this can increase margins for higher profitability.

5. Be a trusted partner

With this effort, Spirit will strive to be a trusted partner with all who interact with the company. This includes employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders, and the communities where they operate. Maintaining trust with everyone will help the company grow successfully as these groups feel comfortable working for and with Spirit AeroSystems going forward. It will also help the company gain new customers, employees, etc. as its reputation and trust strengthen.

In addition to these initiatives, Spirit is planning to invest its savings from tax reform into high return CapEx in R&D to support growth. This includes increasing workforce development and accelerating productivity initiatives. Investing in these initiatives will set the company up for long-term success.

Valued Below Industry

Spirit is trading at 12.9X expected EPS of $7.05 for 2019. This is below the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry's average forward PE of 19. Spirit's competitor, United Technologies (UTX) is trading with a higher forward PE of about 17. So, Spirit is trading 32% below its industry and 24% below a main competitor.

Frankly, there aren't many bargains in today's market. Many companies are trading above the market's historical average valuation levels as measured by the S&P 500's (SPY) 20-year average forward PE of 17.2. So, I see Spirit as a great low-value opportunity on a forward-looking basis.

Spirit is expected to grow earnings at 20% in 2018 (consensus) with a boost from tax reform. The company is expected to follow that up with earnings growth of about 10% in 2019. So, I see Spirit as a good investing opportunity as the stock will be driven higher from the strong earnings growth with a boost from the below average valuation level.

I also think United Technologies looks attractive right now. UTX is also trading below its industry. UTX is also expected to grow earnings at levels similar, but slightly higher than Spirit. Consensus estimates show that United Technologies is expected to grow earnings at about 22% in 2018 and 11% in 2019.

Risks Facing Spirit AeroSystems

Having Boeing as the largest customer comprising 49% of Spirit's revenue is a positive thing right now. Spirit is reaping the benefits of Boeing's booming business. However, if Boeing's business declined or if Boeing began using another manufacturer, it would significantly hurt Spirit's revenue.

Spirit gets a significant amount of revenue from Boeing and Airbus. So, having two customers comprising a large chunk of total revenue will remain the largest risk for Spirit.

With that in mind, I think Spirit's strategies will help seal the trust factor between them and its largest customers so that it will retain Boeing and Airbus as customers for the long-term. So, the main risk, in my opinion, will be a decline in Boeing's and Airbus' business negatively affecting Spirit's business.

Outlook for Spirit AeroSystems

I like the strategies that Spirit has put into place. It has a comprehensive plan to grow the business while keeping costs down. It is doing this by maintaining a strong trust factor with customers, employees, and other stakeholders. Having this in place is likely to yield strong long-term results for revenue and earnings growth.

I am expecting the stock to outperform the S&P 500 in 2018 and 2019. The stock's valuation is below average and the earnings growth is strong averaging 15% for both years. I think the stock can grow at about 20% annually in 2018 and 2019. The stock will be driven by earnings growth with a boost from multiple expansions from the lower than average forward valuation. That gives the stock a price target of $109 in one year and about $131 in two years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). I am not a registered investment advisor. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial advisor to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.