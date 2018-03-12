Cummins: Correction Play

We are seeing an opportunity both for mid-term traders and long-term investors.

The next move higher is supported by an accelerating economy and the company's ability to turn this into strong growth.

In this article, I am going to apply a macro approach to one of my favorite industrial stocks which not only tracks economic sentiment but also provides investors with a 2.7% dividend yield.

Source: Cummins

King Macro

Cummins (CMI) generated over $20 billion in sales in 2017 more or less equally divided over 4 segments:

Components Segment (23%)

Engine Segment (34%)

Power Systems Segment (16)

Distribution Segment (27%)

The company got 58% of its sales in the US and Canada while China and India accounted for 14%. Europe/CIS countries came in third at 11%.

Both Cummins' size and cyclical portfolio components make it an amazing tool to track the economy.

Before we go any further, I want to explain (especially to the people who are new to my articles) what I mean when I say 'tracking the economy'. I am not talking about GDP growth because this tells us what has happened in the past. What we want is a forward looking indicator like the one I am going to use in this article. I am using the leading ISM manufacturing indicator. This indicator tells us what we can expect in terms of economic growth over the next 1-3 months. A value above 50 indicates growth while a value below 50 does the exact opposite.

Without any further ado, let's look at the graph below which shows both the ISM manufacturing index and the year-on-year performance of the Cummins' stock price. There is no denying that Cummins is perfectly following the economic trends. In an upswing you want to buy this company while you should avoid it during economic downturns.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: ISM)

Furthermore, the ISM index just hit a 14-year high at 60.8 points in February. There has not been a month since the start of the recovery with more optimism. Also look at the massive growth acceleration trend after manufacturing sentiment bottomed in the first quarter of 2016.

The scatterplot below shows the same. You get the highest returns when sentiment reaches above-average levels while you are certain to get butchered when sentiment reaches recession levels.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: ISM)

Moreover, and this is where it gets interesting, you get negative returns during economic peaks. Every negative month in periods of high growth has been right before the economy started weakening. Just look in the first ISM graph of this article, most negative monthly returns happened right after the growth peak.

And speaking of divergences, the graph below shows the comparison between the Cummins' stock price and the ISM index. We are at a point that might be a very interesting entry point after the stock market correction pushed Cummins back to $160 after almost hitting $200 per share in January.

So, why is this an opportunity instead of a warning signal?

Cummins' Business Is Booming

Cummins absolutely hit the ball out of the park in 2017 with double digit sales growth in every business segment. Total sales increased 17% with 15% in the biggest engine segment while components added more than 20%.

Source: Cummins Q4/2017 Investor Presentation

I find this very interesting given that total heavy truck sales went positive during the summer of 2017. At this point, we see that heavy duty truck sales are growing at 20% with odds of continued growth around these levels thanks to the strength of the US economy.

China alone saw a 40% engine sales increase backed by strong construction and industrial demand. The same is currently happening in the US as well.

Sales both on a TTM and quarterly basis are at an all-time higher after soaring without any breaks since the growth bottom of 2016.

CMI data by YCharts

This confirms both the economic growth trend and means that sales are not done growing given that economic sentiment is further increasing.

So, Why Is The Stock Down?

This is a question I had to think about for quite some time given the strong performance of the economy and the company. Furthermore, stock indices are already close to their all-time highs.

The answer I found can be seen below. I compared Cummins to the ratio between industrial stocks and the S&P 500 (blue line). What we see is that investors have not been too eager to jump back into industrial stocks after the most recent correction. However, the trend remains up and it seems that this sentiment ratio is about to move higher again. This would also mean that Cummins is going higher again.

Cummins has rallied roughly 30% since the summer of 2017 until the peak right before the correction. At this point, you get the chance to buy a beautiful machinery stock at a 15% discount.

Cummins will further benefit from the economic upswing and grow its sales even further. The company is trading at 12 times next year's earnings and will start to accelerate once investors turn to industrial stocks.

I am very positive that this company can reach $200 over the next few months if the economic growth thesis remains intact.

That said, I will keep writing updates about this company and the economy in general. For now, it is just important to remember that Cummins is offering a really interesting entry point for both mid-term traders and long term dividend investors.

And as always...

... Stay tuned!

Author's note: Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CMI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.