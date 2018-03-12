Happiness With A Losing Trade

"Buy and Hold" even as it is where the next phase of my investing strategy is heading, is only one way in which to arrive at a destination.

You can find happiness even in a trade that may be a relative "loser."

One's definition of "loss" or "gain" may be a very personal one.

In business courses I had taken while in public health school, there was always an emphasis on "opportunity costs," and some than 30 years later that concept constantly inserts itself as I look at and measure outcomes.

The "opportunity cost" is a simple concept. It basically asks the question "What did it cost you by not investing in an alternative?" Often, to standardize that question, the alternative investment is selected to represent something of low risk and high liquidity.

You generally don't prove your point or disprove someone else's point by selecting a non-standard, or little known alternative or an outlier.

Additionally, you don't prove your point by selecting a specific or narrow period of time, which itself, may be an outlier.

What prompts my thoughts this week is a disagreement with a reader over a number of tenets of investing in which I believe, had incessantly practiced and had expressed in an article last week, "Re-Thinking Buy and Hold."

But also, another reader had shared his own experiences with early assignment of "In The Money" call options just prior to the ex-dividend date and that prompted my response in general about dividends and early exercise, but then with specific details of a trade that same week in shares of General Motors (GM).

That purchase of General Motors turned out to be very timely for telling a story.

Coincidentally, the re-purchase of shares of General Motors, which I had last owned on March 18, 2016, resulted in assignment of those new shares precisely 4 years after having bought my first lot of shares in 2014.

That date was also the 9th anniversary of the start of this incredible bull market.

I didn't realize the former to be the case until pounding on the keyboard this morning, but it certainly makes the presentation of a thesis, based on an anecdote, far more easy.

Thankfully, I have lots of those anecdotes and when all put together, substantiate a thesis.

For me, at least. Otherwise, a single point of data is a pretty tenuous way to defend a thesis.

In that period of time, I owned shares of General Motors on 8 different occasions. Also, somewhat coincidentally, the cumulative length of holding of those shares was 1485 days, but that represented overlapping days of ownership when there may have been more than one lot of shares owned and there were periods of time during the 4 years that I did not own General Motors shares.

Being almost always nearly 100% invested, that means that when I wasn't invested in shares of General Motors and deriving option premium income, that money was likely being put to work elsewhere and generating income.

In the graph above, the relative performance of General Motors to the S&P 500 is illustrated for the 4 year period, or approximately 1460 days.

For the Buy and Hold investor, General Motors during that period would have been a fairly lackluster investment, with or without the comparison to the S&P 500, which would have represented the "opportunity cost."

Add dividends into the mix and the substantial gap is closed a bit, but only a little bit.

In fact, I was even too embarrassed to point out what the S&P 500's return for the observation period had been but interested readers can look for themselves.

Below, is a table demonstrating the return on the shares of GM during that 4 year period when using a "syncopated" term of ownership.

Shares were owned on 8 occasions, sometimes with overlap of shares.

The very first lot of shares was purchased at $36.96 and the average cost of those 8 lots of shares was $35.19. Meanwhile, shares closed at $37.84 this past Friday. Four years' worth of dividends would add $6.00 to the bottom line.

The "DOH Trade" referenced in the Table is explained in "Trading Like Homer Simpson," and shows to what lengths an inveterate option seller may go to generate some incremental income in a losing position.

But, money is money and taking on risk can be exciting.

But, if those original shares purchased 4 years ago were closed out this past week, the total return would have been 18.6%, the non-dividend portion of which would be subjected to long term capital gains tax, if held in a taxable account.

You may have also noticed that there were some periods of time when the return on General Motors would have been far better, if the Buy and Hold investor had some guidelines as to when to convert paper profits to real profits.

Still, it's not just an issue of knowing when to take profits, it is also an issue of stock selection, because the opportunity cost was there all along for those General Motor shares, as the S&P 500 was always one or more steps ahead.

In contrast, the repeated purchase and sale of shares, accompanied by serial sale of call options, would have left the active trader with a return of 67%, including $6.56 of dividends and $13.63 in option premiums received.

In this case, I'm not embarrassed to point out that the S&P 500 returned a healthy 48.5% plus another 8% in dividends.

Did I say "healthy?"

I meant "only."

Just as selecting a narrow period of time isn't appropriate when seeking to prove a point, neither is selecting a single stock the road to proof, but it is the road to illustration.

General Motors happened to have been ex-dividend this past week and my interest was sparked after a long absence, as its share price approached my initial entry price from 4 years ago. The reader detractor referred to the covered option strategy as one dependent upon "market timing," whereas I look at it quite differently and certainly use neither economic data nor technical indicators to move in and out of stocks, positions or sectors.

I use price history and I use a pre-determined objective for my "Rate of Return" when setting a strike price. Then it is simply a question of sitting back and seeing where market forces move share price and then determining whether to take steps to keep the position alive, if possible, or accept the loss of shares to their exercise.

When re-entering a position, I do like to look at charts to see price history or to look at my own tables to see what has been my history of purchasing shares. Sometimes that history may include 20 or more separate lots of shares in a specific security. After a while, you can get very familiar with price history, especially if you limit your universe of stocks and watch them cycle in and out of favor.

The wonderful thing about selling options on shares as they are about to go ex-dividend is that there is often some pricing inefficiency in the premiums that do not fully reflect the dividend. As a call seller, I find that to be a benefit. As a put seller, I see it as a detriment to that activity.

During periods of high volatility, there is often great advantage in selling in the money calls. We aren't quite there, but that advantage does then show itself ahead of an ex-dividend date.

That was the case with General Motors this week, as I purchased shares for $37.14 and sold the weekly $37 call for $0.59, hoping to capture a $0.38 dividend in the process.

In general, a rational option buyer will not attempt to capture the dividend by exercising early unless the shares are in the money by an amount more than the dividend itself. The more time remaining on the contract, the less likely they are to exercise early, even when deeper in the money.

On Wednesday, as trading was coming to its close, General Motors bounced back along with the rest of the market and finally closed at $37.74, with only 2 days remaining on the contract.

I had considered rolling the contract over to the following week in the hopes of capturing some additional premium and the further hope that the shares might still get exercised early. That result, would have, in effect delivered something to the equivalent of a portion of the dividend, but without having to continue holding the shares.

However, the best I could have gotten was $0.18 and I didn't think that was enough to warrant the trade. I thought that if shares were exercised then I could simply purchase a new position, perhaps in something else about to go ex-dividend and certainly do better than an additional 0.5%

As it turned out, my shares were not lost and I got the dividend.

I was a bit surprised and maybe lucky, but it was probably a case of a rational option buyer who either didn't want to lay out the funds to purchase shares and also take the liability of a sudden downdraft in price the following morning before being able to unload, or thought there was more upside potential in trading the option contract itself.

As the week came to its end those shares were assigned and my final ROI was 2.2%

That was great for just 5 days of holding on a position that also offered about 0.4% downside protection, except for the fact that the S&P 500, the basis for me to assess opportunity costs finished the week 3.5% higher, after the S&P 500 gained 1.7% on Friday.

So my General Motors shares were relative losers for the week, yet I was very happy with the outcome.

Why?

Paper gains come and go.

While Uncle Sam may take some of my short term gains away from me, General Motors left money in my pocket and ultimately, it's not how much you are buried with, it's how you can improve your life while you still have one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may either purchase GM shares and sell call options or sell put options