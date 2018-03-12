Pretium Resources: Reality Checking Is Needed

I recommend trading the stock with a mid-term target of $9 if gold price continues to trade above the 1,300 mark.

Image: The Brucejack

Investment Thesis

Pretium Resources (PVG) is a paper-attractive new gold and silver mine in Canada. The project has delivered impressive drilling results for years and is considered as one of the best gold projects in Canada, with a high grade in gold and silver, and a very low theoretical AISC. The mine cleared an important milestone on July 1, 2017, when the company announced that it achieved commercial production at the Brucejack mine.

Since then, Pretium Resources began to show some signs of vulnerability. The project - so well explained with graphs and projections - began to crumble under the weight of what I call the mining reality.

We are now in the midst of an unsettled period where investors are not sure about their investment anymore, and despite the company's effort to comfort all that it is still in total control, the future is not robust. The management has failed the test of credibility.

Reality testing is vital to prevent an investing delusion that could damage your financial health. We define a delusion as a state of irrational belief that holds even when there is substantial evidence to the contrary. It may be the case here.

Joseph Ovsenek, the CEO, said it in a few sentences in the last conference call:

Our underground mining to date is showing us that the location of the best grade mineralization is highly variable. It is important for us to be mining high grade where we have the highest drill definition. Our reserve grade for the proven reserve is 14.5 grams per ton, and reserves are contained within that dotted line box you see outlined within our block model. The one thing that jumps out is that there is a lot of green and yellow within that box. So in order to be mining at 14.5 grams per ton, with all the green and yellow below 14.5 grams per ton,

Yes, the "ambiguity" of colors... An old debate attached to the Valley of the Kings dating back to the dispute between Strathcona and Snowden.

While I believe the stock is reasonably priced in by the market after a sudden crash early this year, I am still recommending a hold, until gold and silver production and costs stabilize enough to get a better global understanding of the future growth.

PVG data by YCharts

One important element of the stock valuation is the future gold price, of course.

Note: I will not comment on the Snowfield prospect that the company owns, as well.

Pretium Resources - a financial snapshot

Pretium Resources 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Million 0 0 0 0 0 70.88 107.06 Net Income In $ Million −26.55 −15.00 −8.56 −4.26 −2.50 −6.98 −2.72 EBITDA $ Million −35.77 −19.82 −8.31 −9.26 −3.65 14.79 57.67 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share −0.15 −0.08 −0.05 −0.02 −0.01 −0.04 −0.01 Operating cash flow in $ Million −2.58 −1.51 −4.44 −2.59 −4.73 47.24 33.40 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 89.08 107.42 121.42 168.19 114.59 56.12 36.51 Est. Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Million −91.7 −108.9 −125.9 −170.8 −119.3 −8.9 −2.1 Est. Cash and short-term investments $ Million 287.24 178.49 141.79 171.95 55.31 53.77 56.29 Total Long-term Debt + Conv. note in $ Million 388.0 407.9 501.2 673.7 689.9 715.2 744.6 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 177.8 178.9 179.9 180.7 180.9 181.3 182.0 Gold Production K Oz 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 Gold ounce Production Oz - 82,203 70,281 Silver Production in oz - 83,233 96,004 Gold price realized $/ Oz - 1,281 1,211 AISC by-product $/Oz - 788 893

Source: Company filings and Morningstar.

Fourth Quarter Production Highlights

70,281 ounces of gold produced and 96,004 ounces of silver produced

95.8 % gold recovery rate

271,501 tonnes of ore milled

2,951 tonnes per day on average processed

Source: PVG Presentation 2017

Gold Production details and balance sheet commentary:

Pretium Resources released its fourth-quarter results on March 9, 2017. It was the second full quarter of commercial production. Revenues were $107.058 million, up 51% sequentially, with a net loss of $2.72 million or $0.01 per share.

1 - All-in Sustaining costs AISC on a by-product basis.

AISC is calculated based on the gold sold. Gold sold and gold produced are quite similar, and it makes no difference in general.

The company indicated $893 per ounce on a by-product basis ($788 per ounce in Q3) which means that the production of silver is deducted from the cost.

This AISC seems pretty high, at first glance, but will probably go down as the work progresses. I believe the AISC could be around $700 per ounce next year, which is still higher than what was initially indicated by the company.

As a reminder, Pretium Resources indicated "All-In Sustaining Cash Costs (Life of Mine): US$448/oz."

The Company calculates AISC as "the sum of total cash costs, sustaining capital expenditures, accretion on decommissioning and restoration provision, treatment and refinery charges netted against revenue, site share-based compensation, and corporate administrative expenses, all divided by the gold ounces sold to arrive at a per ounce amount."

However, if the company can achieve $700 per ounce, it will be considered as a very good AISC well below average, which is around $850 per ounce.

2 - Free cash flow

Free cash flow situation is improving with production. I expect a free cash flow positive starting 1Q'18.

3 - Osisko (OR) Stream indicated in the last third quarter press release of Osisko.

The Brucejack stream agreement has a delivery start date of January 1, 2020 and provides for an 8% gold and silver stream payable to OBL and BTO Midas L.P. (together referred to as the "Brucejack Stream Partners") (4% attributable to OBL). The term of the Brucejack stream is the date on which Pretium has sold to the Brucejack Stream Partners 7,067,000 ounces of gold and 26,297,000 ounces of silver, including deliveries under the offtake agreement.

Pretium Resources indicated in its recent presentation that the company intends to pay down the stream in 2018.

4 - The Wong action.

According to the recent filing.

The plaintiff in the Wong Action brought a motion for leave to commence an action under the secondary market provisions in Part XXIII.1 of the Ontario Securities Act. The motion was heard on May 29 and 30, 2017. The Court allowed the plaintiff's motion on July 20, 2017. The Company has sought leave to appeal this decision to the Divisional Court of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

Final commentary and technical analysis.

Pretium Resources released its fourth-quarter results, and I was not impressed by the production. During Q3'17, the company sold much less metal than it produced.

Pretium said in Q3 that 7,984 ounces of gold doré and 26,493 ounces of gold in concentrate in finished goods would be sold in the fourth quarter of 2017. The situation has been reduced in 4Q'17 with an inventory down to about 16k Oz.

However, if we subtract this inventory excess, the production indicated in the fourth-quarter is a definite disappointment in my opinion, and I considered it as a serious shortfall. Joseph Ovsenek said:

For the fourth quarter we were on track to equal or exceed third quarter production, until late in the fourth quarter when we experienced operational setbacks which resulted in lower than planned gold production for Q4.

More importantly, the language used by the company is also vague and worrying for a long-term shareholder who cannot base any accurate future valuation on such conversation which is lacking facts.

The other key to achieving steady state production is having a robust grade control program. We see grade control as critical to our ability to define our mining stopes and meet our production guidance for the life of mine. Although we were expecting to have our grade control up and running in Q4, we were not successful.

We are already mid-March, and the H1 Guidance 2018 has not been updated which is not satisfying. I would have liked a more upbeat outlook with the indication of a narrower range towards the high-end of the guidance with 185-200K Oz.

Come late-March and as we move into April, grade control will help us to refine the shape of our stopes to allow us to better capture high grade. We will then we better positioned to limit internal pollution [ph] and boost grade to the mill so we can deliver on our H1 guidance.

Finally, another issue is the mill feed grade of 8.2 g/t. Here again, nothing concrete to help us understand the situation. The company said:

We see this grade control strategy as imperative to achieving our goals as the best strategy is to leverage the data and to establish the best practice to mine to account for the variability of the deposit.

The variability of the deposit is the main issue here and has always been the problem.

Grade reconciliation to the reserve model for the period August 1, 2017, to December 31, 2017, was approximately 75% to 80%. In fact, the company is quietly telling shareholders that the mine is not really what has been advertised the past several years, period.

Pretium is pushing the can down the road with the grade control strategy and has not been convincing enough to warrant that this new strategy will efficiently improve the future situation drastically? Words are cheap.

It is not what I consider catastrophic either, and the mine continues to be a reliable gold mine. But it is not what we can call a high-grade large-size gold mine with only 8.5 to 9.5 G/T.

If we project the first annual production at 375K Oz and based on an AISC of $700 per ounce and gold price at $1,300 per ounce, we get a free cash flow of about $210-230 million, which is around 60% lower than what was forecasted.

Therefore, investors will have to adjust and probably lower their expectation until a time when facts will force them to change again. Meanwhile, I recommend trading the stock.

PVG is not easy to interpret into a meaningful pattern and while I agree with the line support around $6.10 indicated by Finwiz above, I do not think it is reasonable to suggest a line resistance at $11.50.

Instead, I believe PVG is forming a new descending channel pattern with resistance around $7.10. It is a pattern that occurs during high volatility. The descending channel pattern is often followed by higher prices, but only after an upside penetration of the upper trend line at $7.10.

Thus, I expect a period of indecision between $5.80-6 (buy flag) to $7-7.20 (sell flag if not crossed) until the next quarter results with a potential of a positive breakout (if good production) and re-test of the long-term resistance at $9 (sell flag).

