Tractor Supply Company: Value And Dividend Growth

Tractor Supply Company's (TSCO) shares have fallen by over 12% so far this year, despite a beat on both the top and bottom lines during its most recent fourth quarter. I think it's a solid company trading at reasonable levels here - with a sizable tailwind going forward due to tax reform.

The business

The company is a specialized, niche retailer operating in 49 states. Its domestic focus explains its very high effective tax rate, but going forward, this will be a tailwind for it.

Its identified specialized niche, as defined in its 10-K, revolves around...

...supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others who enjoy the rural lifestyle, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. By focusing our product assortment on these core customers, we believe we are differentiated from general merchandise, home center and other specialty retailers. We cater to the rural lifestyle and often serve a market by being a trip consolidator for many basic maintenance needs for farm, ranch and rural customers.

The company leases approximately 93% of its stores, with a typical term of 10 to 15 years. Due to a large amount of its leases being classified as operating, they're held "off-book" and don't necessarily show up on the balance sheet like the firm's capital leases do. This has implications that will be discussed in the next section.

Return on invested capital analysis

At first glance, Tractor Supply earns enviably high ROIC, far in excess of its weighted-average cost of capital, or WACC. I created the below model using data from the firm's 10-K report to illustrate this.

I expect ROIC to continue to expand even more due to tax reform, as the firm gets to keep more of its profits. Net operating profit after-tax, or NOPAT, gets an automatic boost as a result of the lower taxes. I also think that "headline" ROIC might be overstated, however, mostly because of the company's heavy-reliance on operating leases.

If we were to theoretically capitalize the off-balance sheet leases, then the firm's invested capital would expand by quite a bit. I decided to run the numbers and provide estimates of the effects of capitalizing these leases, therefore.

We can start by estimating the present value of the operating leases, using the internal rate of return of the firm's capital leases (provided in the notes to the financial statements in its 10-K).





Then, we can insert them into Tractor Supply's overall capital structure to arrive at an adjusted debt-to-equity ratio.

The firm's relatively conservative "headline" debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33x expands to 1.76x if we capitalize its operating leases. The balance sheet isn't the only thing that's impacted, either.

Adjusted ROIC and WACC

To see the roughly estimated impact on Tractor Supply's return on invested capital, we first need to adjust its operating profit to account for the leases, by estimating adjusted depreciation and interest expenses related to the capitalized operating leases.

Now we can take taxes into account to arrive at adjusted NOPAT, before dividing it by the previously estimated adjusted capital base. Then we can estimate our updated ROIC figure that accounts for the operating leases.

Tractor Supply's ROIC takes a big-time hit when its operating leases are taken into account, and while this is an estimate, not an exact number - it's clear that headline ROIC is likely overstated on most sites that provide financial data.

The larger adjusted capital base also has another impact, however, by lowering the firm's overall cost of capital. I provided an estimated range for its adjusted weighted-average cost of capital alongside a range of different equity costs (since the true cost of equity is extremely difficult to estimate with precision).

Even though I think Tractor Supply's ROIC is much lower than advertised on most financial sites, I still think that it's an above-average company that outearns its cost of capital. This provides evidence of a competitive advantage that allows it to earn these excess returns, indicating a wide moat around its economic castle. This advantage is probably due to its niche focus on the "rural lifestyle" and its size-and-scale.

Return on equity analysis

Next I would like to examine the after-tax return on just Tractor Supply's equity capital, using the below DuPont Analysis I constructed using data from the firm's 10-K.

We can see that leverage provides a nice boost to the equity holders - magnifying return on equity into the 30% range. Margins and asset turnover continue to sink, however, which isn't exactly encouraging. This means that the company isn't generating as many sales from its asset base as it was the previous two years, indicating weakening efficiency to go with the compression of its operating margins.

The good news, however, is that margins actually expanded at the gross level during its most recent fourth quarter. Tractor Supply will also begin to feel the benefits from tax reform going forward. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is expected to reduce the company’s effective tax rate in 2018 to approximately 23.0% to 23.5%. Assuming a 23.5% tax rate and holding everything else constant, ROE in fiscal 2017 would have been closer to 35.83% (or roughly 6.40% higher, largely from just the lower tax rate alone).

Valuations

TSCO shares have traded at 27.25 times earnings on average over the past five years, while the thirteen-year median is about 23.19 times earnings. That means shares look relatively undervalued at the moment when stacked up against history.

Analysts also expect earnings-per-share of $4.10 in fiscal 2018 on average, which equates to growth in EPS of over 23%. The company is then expected to earn roughly $4.47 in fiscal 2019, translating to growth of roughly 9% from 2018 through 2019. That makes shares look undervalued on a growth basis as well.

Implied growth using conservative discount rates in the 12% to 15% range imply growth in EPS of roughly 6.57% to 9.42%. That's likely lower than what the company will achieve going forward if it hits estimates.

Conclusion

TSCO shares appear to offer value at a tick under 16 times 2018's expected EPS - a wide discount to their own historical relative valuations. The company is also guiding for decent comparable store sales growth in the 2% to 3% range for fiscal 2018, so it's not just the bottom line that's expected to grow going forward. The lower effective tax rate should also provide the company with added capacity to continue to boost the dividend going forward, which might only yield about 1.65% at the moment - but has grown by almost 20% on an annualized basis over the past three years.

