Interested investors should look towards the feasibility study for the Timok Project, along with land acquisition and a declaration of Lower Zone resources.

Nevsun Resources (NYSE: NSU) is a Canadian mid-tier mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia with assets located in both Serbia and Eritrea, Africa. The company has a market cap of almost $0.7 billion, after its combination Reservoir Minerals. As we will highlight throughout this article, Nevsun Resources’ progress towards bringing the Timok Project online will mean strong rewards for shareholders in the coming years.

Nevsun Resources - Bisha Mine Pictures

Serbia Mining Economy

The Timok Project is located in Serbia, a smaller country in Eastern Europe with roughly 7 million people. The country had a robust mining sector up until the Yugoslavian Wars of the 1990s, that brought mining in the country to a standstill.

However, like every other country in the world, Serbia is looking to grow, and the government believes that bringing back mining might be the way to do it. The government has announced that it is committed to increased the GDP contribution from mining from 2 to 5% by 2020, effectively requiring mining to grow by 250%. The Timok Project Upper Zone represents one of the largest recent mining discoveries, and as a result will be a major component of this.

Several important things to note about Serbia are, first the country has a low tax rate and no restrictions on foreign ownership. That means lower expenses and government restrictions to produce ore here. Secondly, Serbia is an experienced mining jurisdiction. Nevsun Resources, other mine, the Bisha Mine has long been plagued with issues related to being located in Eritrea, a country with a dodgy past, and this mine shouldn't have to deal with those issues.

Lastly, Serbia is a country with inexpensive energy costs and reliable access to electricity and water. That means additional reliability for the Timok Mine, which in turn means more reliable cash flow for shareholders.

Nevsun Resources Timok Project

Nevsun Resources Capital Spend - Nevsun Resources Investor Presentation

Nevsun Resources commitment to the Timok Project is clear. The company suspended its dividend to invest more here, and has more than quadrupled capital spend from 2016 - 2018, with a 500% increase in capital spend in the Upper Zone. The company has been working hard to get this asset online and it’s exciting to see that things have been progressing according to plan.

Nevsun Resources Timok Upper Zone - Mining Technology

For a massive multi-billion dollar project like the Timok Upper Zone, there are an enormous number of things that Nevsun Resources has to achieve. Specifically, for shareholders, things to keep an eye out for 2018 are the feasibility study and land acquisition, along with a declaration of a maiden resource for the Lower Zone, which could be massive.

These things are important for several reasons. Primarily Nevsun Resources needs to own the land to successfully develop the resources and earn money. The company has managed to acquire more than 40% of the land required, and I anticipate that will go up significantly in 2018. The company’s feasibility study and maiden resource declaration for the Lower Zone could give enormous insight into the true value of the Timok Project.

Nevsun Resources has progressed well towards its Timok Project goals. The company, roughly a week ago, received a permit for exploration decline at the Timok Project in Serbia. That permit combined with the pre-feasibility study on track to be completed by the end of the current quarter, points towards the likely success of the feasibility study and continued progress for the project.

However, this permit is huge for another reason. It allows the company to begin progressing on the construction of the decline for the Upper Zone, something that will take two years to reach the ore body. This construction is one of the last significant barriers to production from the Timok Upper Zone, and as an investor, I’m excited to see the company starting early on this.

Nevsun Resources Next Steps - Nevsun

As an investor, I am incredibly excited to see the company’s progress towards first production. The company has said that it’s focused on starting production by 2021, and seems to be on track to accomplish this. Given that the mine should production almost 1 million tonnes of payable copper over this time, that means 65 million pounds a year of copper production, or 2.5x Nevsun Resources’ entire current copper production.

Currently the asset has a NAV of $1.5 billion at $3 copper, copper prices are currently almost 5% higher, and the world is moving towards a global copper deficit. Declining production has resulted in a copper deficit of 160 thousand tonnes for the first 6 months of 2017, and that decrease is likely to continue. That means that copper prices could continue to increase in the coming years as the mine comes online.

Overall, this mine for its 15 year life, will generate $100 million annually for the company, enormous profits for a company with a market cap of less than $700 million. That potential for massive profits in less than 5 years means that those who invest today could potentially see their investment triple or more if the stock price, with $100 million in profits, moves towards the current market P/E ratio of almost 25.

Timok Project Additional Potential and Risks

As a shareholder, I always like to build upon the current corporate plan and try and think of and investing additional potential and risk for a company in the long run.

For a project like the Timok Project, the source of additional potential is obvious, additional discoveries. Just over a month ago, Nevsun Resources announced a major discovery roughly 0.5km east of the Timok Upper Zone that could potentially be the same size as the Timok Upper Zone itself.

This new discovery had multiple key intersections (ore discoveries) with copper equivalent grades as high as 5%. Given that the current single highest grade open pit copper mine in the world has a grade of 5%, the profitability potential of new discoveries such as this one are clear. Should this project prove to be as high potential as the Timok Project, that could double the project's NAV.

However, there also exists risk for shareholders. Two of the biggest for the Timok Project are war and shareholder dilution. Serbia was a part of the Yugoslavia Wars in the 1990s, some of the worst fighting seen in recent history. It got so bad that NATO actually instigated a bombing campaign to try and control things.

There are signs that the same ethnic tensions that caused the wars in the 1990s are on the rise again. I find it unlikely that the war happens again because of the lessons learned from the last time, however, in the extremely unlikely scenario that it does, it will likely bring the Timok Project to a complete standstill for an undetermined amount of time.

Serbia mining stopped during the first war, and it has taken almost 30 years to bring it back, although this revival is anticipated to bring in billions, showing its importance to the government.

The second big risk is shareholder dilution. When Nevsun Resources acquired Reservoir Minerals (and the Timok Project) it went from 200 million shares to 300 million shares outstanding. At the time, I was disappointed given the company's enormous cash pile. I believe the company was trying to save its cash to develop the Timok Project, but I would have liked to see the company wait until dilution is necessary.

Still the company has no debt and a respectable cash position. That will allow the company to undergo growth with minimal issue, and means that the company should be able to start producing from the Timok Upper Zone without having to dilute shareholders. Still if something happens to hurt cash flow from the Bisha Mine or increase expenses, that could mean another dilution.

Conclusion





Nevsun Resources is making incredible progress on its Timok Project, something that excites me as an investor, and could result in production starting as early as 2021. The company is focused on starting a feasibility study and working on construction to reach the mine. Investors should pay close attention to how these things progress.

Past the day to day plans, Nevsun Resources Timok Project has significant potential from additional discoveries. The project has some risk due to falling prices, and war in Serbia, and potentially having to dilute shareholders to get the Timok Project online. However, I believe, overall, the project will pay out incredibly handsomely for investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NSU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.