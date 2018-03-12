Extra Space Storage: A Standout REIT

The Business

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) is a self-managed REIT. The company operates solely in the United States and has a dividend yield of 3.62%. Most REITs are bought and held for their dividend alone as the increase in share price is usually modest at best. But over the last 52 weeks, the share price for EXR has gained 15.69% including 2.93% YTD. The company has a wide moat and as their key fundamental metrics continue to improve YoY, they should be primed to continue this run throughout 2018.

Performance

EXR has performed exceptionally well over the last few years. One of the main drivers of revenue for the company is the rental of temporary storage units to customers who are either building new or remodeling old homes. As the economy in the United States continues to expand, housing starts and building permits are also hot, which equates to an increase in demand for temporary storage. The chart below shows the correlation between housing starts and EXR's share price.

Housing Starts vs. EXR share price (Source: Tradingview.com)

The company has seen their revenues increase YoY from $521 million in 2013 to $1.1 billion in 2017. This is a 22% growth in 5 years. Operating income has increased 28% over that same period and as of the end of FYE 2017, that number is $541.6 million. Operating margin has increased 5% over the last 5 years as well and is now at an impressive 49%.

Strengths vs. weaknesses

EXR's strengths are shown in their ability to generate revenues and do so efficiently. As of the end of 2017, net income for the company was $479.01 million. That's an increase of 32.5% over the last 5 years and equals a net profit margin of 43%. Gross margins are expanding as well and are currently at 73.65%, well above the industry average of 63.30%.

The company also generates a higher rate of return than the S&P 500. EXR has an ROE of 20.85% compared to 19.57% for the index average. With shares trading at a P/E of 23.15, they are relatively in-line with the S&P 500, which is trading at 21.40. But the company has a forward P/E of 27.40, which signifies they are still growing rapidly.

But not everything is positive for the company. EXR does show some weaknesses as their free cash flow has been far from stable and negative for the last 5 years. As of 2017, the company has a FCF of -$95 million. Much improved from 2016's number of -$576 million, but still not where it should be. This could be the reason for the relatively high short interest associated with the stock. Of the 126 million shares outstanding, 13.71 of them are short which equates to almost 16%.

Techincals

On Friday, shares of EXR smashed through a key resistance level on the weekly and daily charts. With the strong performance by the company and positive forward outlook, I expect shares to at least rise to test their all-time highs at $94 over the next 4-6 weeks. From there, we'll have to wait and hear from the company when they release their Q1 2018 earnings on April 26th before making an assessment on if shares can continue higher from there. My price target for the next 4-6 weeks is $94.

(Source: Tradingview.com)

Summary

EXR looks to be a healthy company that will continue to grow. When most REITs are "buy and hold" assets that show modest increase in share price but offer healthy dividend yield, EXR does both. Not only have shares risen 15% in the last 52 weeks, but the company also has a 3.62% dividend yield. Analysts are mostly positive for the company as well with 13 of them ranking the stock a HOLD, 2 have it at OVERWEIGHT, and 2 rate the stock a BUY.

The average price target among them is $88.67, which is only a few cents higher than the closing price on Friday and compared to my target, is grossly undervalued. The increasing revenues, expanding profit margins, and robust ROE seem to outweigh the negatives and is my reason for the higher target price. Add in the high dividend yield and EXR could be a solid choice for the buy and hold portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.