Gold Weekly: Sorry, The Market Remains Risk-Lover

But I continue to hold IAU to express my long-term bullish view on gold.

Gold is undermined by a lack of haven bids, in spite of a tense political climate.

Introduction

In this report, I wish to discuss mainly my views about the gold market.

To do so, I analyze the recent changes in net speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) and draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. I conclude the report by sharing my trading positioning.

While the CFTC statistics are public and free, the data about gold ETF holdings are from FastMarkets, an independent metals agency which tracks ETF holdings across the precious metals complex.

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers kept their net long positions broadly unchanged over the reporting period (Feb 27-Mar 06), during which spot gold prices strengthened 1.6% from $1,317 per oz to $1,323.

The net long fund position - at 427.24 tonnes as of March 06 - edged up 1.95 tonnes or 0.5% from the previous week (w/w). Long liquidation of 14.13 tonnes was offset by short-covering of 16.07 tonnes.

The net long fund position is up a solid 121.76 tonnes or 40% since the start of the year after rising 182.55 tonnes or 149% in the whole of 2017.

Gold's spec positioning is still a bit long but not excessively long. The net spec length - at 55% of its historical record - is around 30% higher than its historical average of ~325 tonnes.

Investment positioning

ETF investors were net sellers of gold last week, for the first time in four weeks. Gold prices edged 0.5% higher from $1,317 per oz to $1,323 over the corresponding period.

Last week's net outflows of ~2 tonnes were relatively subdued compared with the intense wave of selling in the first half of February (~26 tonnes). ETF investors remained on the sidelines over the past week, highlighting a lack of conviction.

The largest part of outflows came from the iShares Gold Trust ETF (-0.90 tonne).

ETF investors are net sellers of 3.59 tonnes since the start of March after selling 12 tonnes of gold in February and buying 22 tonnes in January. In the year to date, ETF investors are net buyers of 6.56 tonnes.

Gold ETF investors were net buyers of 173.38 tonnes in 2017 (+9% from 2016) and 472.44 tonnes in 2016 (+32% from 2015).

As of March 09 2018, gold ETF holdings totaled 2,130 tonnes, according to FastMarkets' estimates.

Macro backdrop for gold

The macro backdrop for gold has been mixed since the start of the month - a weaker dollar (positive for gold) has been offset by higher US real rates (negative for gold).

It seems that investors prefer to embrace a pro-risk stance in spite of a currently tense political climate. In the US, president Trump decided to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium, although exempting Mexico and Canada (and perhaps other countries). In Europe, Italy's election on March 4 revealed a surge in populism, with the anti-establishment Five-Star Movement and the far-right Lega outperforming unadjusted polling averages by a remarkable 9%.

Despite these negative political factors, investors continue to favor risk-on assets, as the rally in broad equities so far in March shows.

As can be seen in the chart above, world equities have shrugged off the tense political climate, with the MSCI World Index up nearly 2% in the month to date.

Against this backdrop, safe-haven bids are limited, which is consistent with the lack of ETF buying for gold and the normalization of gold's spec positioning in recent weeks.

Trading positioning

Although I concur that the present macro backdrop for gold is not necessarily friendly, I expect positive macro forces to resume in the course of the year, which should translate into a weaker dollar and lower US real rates. My thesis is that the Fed will turn out to be less hawkish than the market expects, even if macro data continues to be positive. Indeed, I am of the view that the FOMC wants to await clear evidence that inflation is back before removing its policy accommodation at a stronger pace than initially envisaged.

The negative surprise in average hourly gains in the US jobs report for February (see chart above), released last Friday, leads me to think that the Fed is likely to surprise on the dovish side at the forthcoming March 20-21 meeting by leaving its rate outlook of 4 rate hikes this year unchanged.

I express my positive view on gold through the iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU). I built a long position in IAU at the start of the year (Monday 29 January, 2018), as can be seen in my Tweet below.

I bought IAU at $12.89, which means that my position continues to show a small loss due to the lack of upward pressure since February. The risk of this position represents 3% of my portfolio. Depending on the market conditions, I could increase the size of my position.

IAU ended last week on a positive note - the first weekly increase in three weeks.

That said, the consolidation which started at the start of the year may have further to run should the macro backdrop continue to be negative for gold.

The next key support lies at $12.20, which corresponds to uptrend line from the December 2016 low (red line).

Should this support breach, additional selling pressure could continue toward the major downtrend line from the all-time high (blue line) at ~$11.00-$11.50.

Although I firmly believe that the $12.20 support should hold, I set a stop-loss level (at $10.81) sufficiently wide should a bearish scenario materialize. This could happen in case the Fed turns aggressively hawkish at its forthcoming meeting and guide the market toward a much steeper path for the Fed funds rate (such as 5 rate hikes in 2018 and 4 hikes in 2019 vs 3 in 2018 and 2 in 2019 presently). But again, this is very unlikely, in my view, in so far as the Fed needs to see that inflation is clearly moving toward its 2% target before materially changing its policy stance.

For the sake of transparency, I will update my trading activity on my Twitter account and post my trade summary at the end of each report.

Final note

