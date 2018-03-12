Weekly Cannabis Report: Ontario And Canopy In The News

Welcome to our Weekly Cannabis Report, a reliable source for investors to receive the latest developments and critical analysis for the cannabis sector.

Weekly Note to Readers

Welcome to another issue of the cannabis weekly note. This past week we saw a few significant announcements on the provincial regulation front. Ontario unveiled its cannabis store logo design which strikes us as plain and simple. The implications could be significant for LPs looking to formulate their marketing and branding strategies. The province is yet to announce its plan for regulating branding and marketing for the cannabis products. Many companies have touted their brands as a core strength of their product strategy including Canopy and Aurora (through the acquisition of CanniMed). So far investors have focused on production, licenses and supply deals. Post-legalization, we think branding could become more important pending finalization of the provincial regulations. Many have compared cannabis to tobacco, where branding has played a crucial role in differentiating the various brands, we think cannabis brands will be less crucial in the initial years due to its controlled distribution channel. Another uncertainty in the cannabis market is how much consumers will value brands versus value. Would people prefer low-cost products if the quality is not differentiated?

Another news that caught our attention was the rumored acquisition of narcotic drug producer, Alcaliber, by Canopy. We have provided a detailed overview of Alcaliber in our recent article, and believe that a potential tie-up between the two companies could create a global powerhouse for cannabis and narcotic drugs. A potential concern we have heard from readers is that Canopy might be overextending itself by venturing into another complicated product category while the domestic Canadian cannabis market is still in the flux. We share that concern and think Canopy management will make a calculated decision given its impressive track record. Canopy has avoided the expensive acquisitions by scaling early-on through its acquisition of Mettrum. Aurora and Aphria all had to pay hefty prices for their recent acquisitions.

Stocks Performance

The past week saw most cannabis stocks edging higher. Notice that Hozions Junior Growers ETF outperformed all other ETFs this week. The best performer, Benchmark Botanics, gained 50% this week on low volume and without any major news. We think investors should be cautious with investing in small caps given the low volume and high volatility.

Top Gainer: Benchmark Botanics gained 50% this week.

Name Ticker Currency Market Value Price Return 1W Return 1M Canopy Growth (OTCPK:TWMJF) C$ $6,137 $30.98 7% 10% Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF) C$ $5,526 $11.28 6% (0%) Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) C$ $2,281 $13.97 2% (13%) MedReleaf (OTCPK:MEDFF) C$ $1,866 $18.70 (6%) 4% Cronos Group (CRON) C$ $1,905 $11.93 (2%) 30% CanniMed (OTC:CMMDF) C$ $945 $38.16 4% 8% Emerald Health (OTCQX:EMHTF) C$ $698 $5.95 16% (9%) Hydropothecary (OTC:HYYDF) C$ $709 $3.97 10% 2% Supreme Cannabis (OTCPK:SPRWF) C$ $477 $1.91 3% (10%) Organigram (OTCQB:OGRMF) C$ $537 $4.30 5% 3% ABcann Global (OTCQB:ABCCF) C$ $354 $2.04 (2%) (26%) Liberty Health Sciences (OTCQX:LHSIF) C$ $350 $1.23 (2%) (16%) MYM Nutraceuticals (OTCQB:MYMMF) C$ $271 $2.55 (4%) (3%) MPX Bioceutical (OTCQB:MPXEF) C$ $270 $0.77 10% 8% Cannabix Technologies (OTCPK:BLOZF) C$ $223 $2.44 12% (9%) Weedmd (OTC:WDDMF) C$ $184 $1.90 (5%) (17%) CannaRoyalty (OTCQX:CNNRF) C$ $187 $4.00 6% (1%) Emblem (OTCPK:EMMBF) C$ $155 $1.49 1% (8%) Golden Leaf (OTCQB:GLDFF) C$ $177 $0.33 8% (13%) Maple Leaf Green World (OTCQB:MGWFF) C$ $149 $1.00 25% (8%) THC Biomed (OTCQB:THCBF) C$ $223 $1.96 38% 39% InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IMLFF) C$ $208 $1.58 32% 35% Nutritional High (OTCQB:SPLIF) C$ $131 $0.49 5% (13%) Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTCQB:TBPMF) C$ $147 $1.06 26% 6% Wildflower Marijuana (OTC:WLDFF) C$ $83 $1.56 (2%) (10%) Lifestyle Delivery Systems (OTCQX:LDSYF) C$ $83 $0.77 10% (6%) Beleave (OTCQX:BLEVF) C$ $99 $2.49 19% 13% Marapharm Ventures (OTCQX:MRPHF) C$ $81 $0.80 16% 1% PUF Ventures (OTCPK:PUFXF) C$ $52 $0.99 (7%) (18%) Canada House Wellness (OTC:SARSD) C$ $42 $0.34 (4%) (25%) Friday Night (OTCQB:TGIFF) C$ $165 $0.75 23% 1% Naturally Splendid (OTCQB:NSPDF) C$ $28 $0.29 5% (9%) Veritas Pharma (OTCPK:VRTHF) C$ $30 $0.58 (3%) 2% Canadian Cannabis (OTCPK:CCAN) C$ $9 $0.30 (2%) (34%) Hiku Brands (OTCPK:DJACF) C$ $378 $2.88 28% 15% Invictus MD (OTCPK:IVITF) C$ $156 $1.95 3% (1%) Sunniva (OTCQX:SNNVF) C$ $274 $10.10 (7%) (8%) Cannabis Wheaton (OTCQB:CBWTF) C$ $633 $1.61 5% (8%) CannTrust (OTC:CNTTF) C$ $762 $8.31 (8%) 1% Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) US$ $3,298 $117.10 5% (7%) Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG) US$ $5,234 $91.94 1% 3% Insys Therapeutics Inc (INSY) US$ $549 $7.49 (4%) (2%) 22Nd Century Group Inc (XXII) US$ $343 $2.77 10% 1% Radient Technologies Inc (OTC:RDDTF) C$ $271 $1.21 (12%) (20%) Maricann Group Inc (OTCQB:MRRCF) C$ $274 $2.56 16% (17%) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZYNE) US$ $124 $9.14 (10%) (19%) Icc Labs Inc (OTC:ICCLF) C$ $200 $1.45 -- (4%) Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (OTC:VRNDF) C$ $141 $1.99 5% (15%) Harvest One Cannabis Inc (OTC:HRVOF) C$ $176 $1.18 4% (2%) Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) US$ $180 $26.51 6% 0% Indiva Ltd (OTC:RMKXD) C$ $70 $0.88 4% (12%) Village Farms International Inc (OTCQX:VFFIF) C$ $300 $7.11 (8%) (4%) Terrascend Corp (OTC:TRSSF) C$ $364 $3.85 20% 20% Cann Group Ltd (OTCPK:CNGGF) AU $405 $2.90 (2%) -- Auscann Group Holdings Ltd (OTCPK:ACNNF) AU $449 $1.66 5% 10% Benchmark Botanics Inc (OTCPK:BHHKF) CAD $205 $1.53 50% (4%) Valens Groworks Corp (OTC:MYMSF) CAD $159 $2.20 (2%) (4%) Mgc Pharmaceuticals Ltd (OTCPK:MGCLF) AU $106 $0.09 6% (6%) Hydroponic Co Ltd (OTCPK:HDRPF) AU $81 $0.66 (9%) (10%) Hempco Food And Fiber Inc (OTC:HMPPF) CAD $55 $1.10 -- (24%) Liberty Leaf Holdings (OTCQB:LIBFF) CAD $59 $0.55 17% (8%) Horizons Marijuana ETF (OTC:HMLSF) C$ $740 $19.09 3% 1% Horizons Junior Growers ETF (HMJR.TO) C$ $14 $9.50 7% n.a. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) US$ $411 $33.14 2% 3% Evolve Marijuana ETF (SEED.TO) C$ $3 $20.06 4% n.a. Redwood Marijuana Opportunities Fund (MJJ.TO) C$ $6 $19.93 1% (0%)

Cannabis Sector Update

Ontario Unveiled "Ontario Cannabis Store"

Ontario has just announced the branding for its chain of cannabis stores that will be run by the LCBO when weed gets legalized this summer. According to Toronto Star, the advertising agency Leo Burnett was paid $650,000 for the "development of the overall brand strategy, brand guidelines, and, eventually, the development of the logo and brand name." According to Ontario's plan, the first 40 OCS outlets will begin operating later this year in 14 communities across Ontario with the rest to be opened in 2019.

The design is plain and simple, however, we think the implications for cannabis companies are significant. As many cannabis players start to think about branding and marketing, one of the remaining uncertainties is the provincial regulation which is yet to be finalized. The plain logo for OCS could mean that the government could take a similar approach to regulating the marketing and branding for cannabis. LPs could differentiate among themselves through unique branding only if the government allows them to do so. If the regulation is restrictive and does not allow for much branding, many LPs would be forced to rethink their market strategy.

(Government)

Canopy In the Race for Alcaliber

As we wrote in "Canopy And Alcaliber: Combining Cannabis And Morphine" that Canopy was reported to be pursuing Spanish firm Alcaliber. As one of the largest supplier of narcotic drugs in the world, Alcaliber also holds a medical license in Spain. We think the potential angle here for Canopy is to acquire Alcaliber's Spanish cannabis license, its advanced manufacturing facilities, and technical know-how, in addition to the experience of dealing with controlled substances in the context of global trade. So far it is just rumor and Canopy has not announced any news yet.

German Medical Marijuana Demand Soars

Since Germany legalized medical marijuana in March last year, the demand has skyrocketed as people flock to apply to health insurance companies. Prior to the legalization, only about 1,000 people had permission to use cannabis for special medical purposes. That number has skyrocketed to over 13,000 applications according to local news. Germany has so far relied on international companies for imported cannabis in order to satisfy domestic demand. One of the companies to benefit is Canopy which acquired MedCann in November 2016, a German pharmaceutical distributor. Later on, Canopy renamed the German subsidiary to Spectrum and started sales of Tweed-branded products. Aurora also supplies the German market through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pedanios.

(GFamma)

Ontario to Give $40 million to municipalities for pot enforcement

The Ontario government announced on that it will provide $40 million funding to help municipalities prepare for the upcoming legalization. Ontario Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services Marie-France Lalonde says the $40-million fund will ensure that municipalities have the resources to enforce new marijuana laws and combat issues such as impaired driving and the illegal sale of marijuana. As we pointed out in "What Could Trigger A Sell-Off?" that one of the potential factors that could result in a delay in legalization is the unreadiness at police and law enforcement. We think the funding announcement is a positive first step towards addressing the problem.

(Government)

