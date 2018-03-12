Altum Is Launching Biotech Insider

(Editors' Note: This article is meant to introduce Biotech Insider, Altum Research's new Marketplace service).

After forming our group in 2015 with a keen interest in biotech space and our "premier" biotech article on Fate Therapeutics (FATE) (now up >530% since publication), we've come a long way, and we've seen a lot of changes in the biotech space. From our largest win via a buyout of Celator (CPXX) from our well-timed article (a gain over 1,300%) to the most recent winner of Voyager (VYGR) (now up over 100%), biotech has served us well, and we feel at home poring over 10-Ks, patents, and trying to interpret that elusive p-value (or lack thereof).

The important question is how have we picked these companies in the past? Our methodology is lengthy, dynamic, and ever improving as to remain objective and remove emotion. We differentiate ourselves from other groups by reaching out to experts in the field, reading the primary literature ourselves, and doing our own in-house valuation models. One major aspect that we try to make efficient is time - great due diligence takes a lot of this, but you can quickly understand 80% of the investment thesis in 20% of the time if you ask the right questions.

For instance, the question for Pieris (NASDAQ:PIRS) was not whether its anemia drug was going to work. The question was how much value do anticalins have? We already knew the anemia drug was working, but what about anticalins as a class? When we wrote our first article, Pieris was being valued as if the anemia drug would have a low chance to get to market, but also that the rest of the pipeline was essentially a big zero in value. Since the anemia drug (as well as its asthma drug) was showing proof-of-concept data, we knew PIRS had the potential of serious value creation with a novel platform. And platform is a word we like to see.

In addition to PIRS's "free-lunch" valuation, as we call it, we have found two other classes of small-cap biotech that have proven well for investments in our past:

Forgotten IPO - The company that has lost significant value since IPO, as boredom selling drives the price down in a "catalyst desert".

- The company that has lost significant value since IPO, as boredom selling drives the price down in a "catalyst desert". The Misunderstood - Fear is rampant in biotech data readouts, as everyone wants to be the first to sell "bad news", but that news isn't always as bad as it may seem, presenting great entry points.

- Fear is rampant in biotech data readouts, as everyone wants to be the first to sell "bad news", but that news isn't always as bad as it may seem, presenting great entry points. The Free Lunch - Many biotech companies are valued on only a single pipeline candidate, allowing us to get the other candidates "for free".

The forgotten IPO is everywhere in biotech, but usually comes after a questionable P1 or P2 where the data is simply not compelling enough to hold shares for multiple years, waiting for that fateful Phase 3. These companies tend to slide downwards in price until their catalyst comes closer. While not an IPO, Aurinia pharmaceuticals (AUPH) is a good example. The company had posted excellent data for Lupus, but has since lost about half of its value since then due to a very long time line for completion of its phase 3.

And the misunderstood? That was the historical reason we picked up CymaBay (CBAY), and why we bought Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) in December. Fear in data that seems worse than it is - that is when you should be greedy. However, knowing that it isn't actually that bad requires a good understanding of the market, and quick interpretations of the data readout.

Together, our process has earned us a generous following on here and Twitter and has given us great access to experts and opportunities in the biotech field, making us unique players. We're objective and remain rational in times where there is a lot of noise and emotion. Thus we've prepared to launch our subscription service for you to join our community.

In considering a subscription to Biotech Insider, realize you're going to get extensive, deep due-diligence within the biotech space of often neglected or misunderstood companies. This will be handed to you from our lead writer, a PhD with extensive experience in small molecule development and general R&D, who will pepper future articles with those protein-binding analyses you don't get anywhere else.

You'll have constant access to asking us the tough questions, and be an insider within the process of our due diligence methodologies. Don't forget - when joining our subscription, you're joining a community. It is not just access to the Altum team, but other biotech-focused, motivated individuals within our chat rooms. You're also going to get first access (and exclusive access) to our read-outs with key opinion leaders and industry experts. None of these portions are available in the free content.

In signing up you will first get our welcome email - a reminder and support for a choice well made. But the good content: you can expect weekly watch-lists and portfolio moves as well as the retrospective analysis of the week past. We will also have bi-monthly, deeper articles on pipeline dissection of some companies as we probe the biotech space for bigger value plays. Realize, however, that we want quality over quantity. I've seen other subscription services where they use a shot-gun approach to pepper tickers on your feed, and give you a one-paragraph summary of an entire company. Leaving you to do the legwork. Altum wants to bring real innovation with a side of great investment returns to our subscribers - "A rising tide raises all ships".

