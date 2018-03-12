Unlocking Value At Renault And Nissan

Renault (OTC:RNSDF) (OTCPK:RNLSY) is a well-managed French car company that is the world leader in electric vehicles. It is also reasonably valued. It can benefit from further integration with Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) (OTCPK:NSANF), in which it already owns a stake of 43%. This integration might accelerate now that Carlos Ghosn has delegated operational responsibilities at Renault to Thierry Bolloré, and the French government is more willing to cede control.

Collaboration After Carlos Ghosn

Renault and Nissan have been in a close relationship since Renault bought a significant stake in Nissan and helped it turn around in 1999. The strongest connection between the two companies has been Carlos Ghosn. The 63-year-old Carlos Ghosn is chairman of both companies and CEO of the Renault/Nissan/Mitsubishi alliance. The new strategic plans for 2022 were revealed in September 2017, along with discussions during the presentation of Renault's annual results. It's no surprise that the companies are trying to further integrate their operations and that a full merger is one of the solutions.

New Synergies and Future Merger

The new plan aims to increase annual synergies by 100% to €10B. This can only be achieved by having more collaboration and closer relationships. Management is clearly convinced of the benefits of the collaboration, and when just looking at the leadership positions the alliance has taken in recent years, it seems as if the alliance has clear benefits. The French state, however, has historically been reluctant to cede control over Renault. Recently, however, it agreed to bring its share back to 15% by selling 14M shares for $1.4B. This could be a sign that the current government is willing to lose some of its grip on the company if it can get certain guarantees.

This would fit well with the plan of the French government to raise €10B from assets sales. Given the €90B portfolio it might look easy, but that might not be the case since the government is probably not selling shares in defense-related businesses like Safran (OTCPK:SAFRF), Thales (OTCPK:THLEF) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF). Selling its share in nuclear power company Electricité de France (OTCPK:ECIFF) would come as a surprise. Ghosn, in his new role, is aiming to deliver a new structure for the alliance that can preserve itself and what made it so successful for the future.

Largest Car Manufacturing Group

With the inclusion of AvtoVaz and Mitsubishi Motors (OTCPK:MMTOF) (OTC:MMTOY), in which the alliance acquired control, the group is now the largest car manufacturer in the world with 10.6M vehicles sold. Given the groups' leadership position in electric vehicles, dominant position in the recovering Russian market and strong growth, it's unlikely to give up this crown anytime soon. Given this No. 1 spot overall and leading position in electric vehicles and future growth, investors might reward shareholders -- especially when the structure gets simplified.

Value of Nissan

While Nissan was struggling in 1999, it was turned around and now is the largest partner in the alliance with 5.82M cars sold, a 34% interest in Mitsubishi Motors, and a 15% share in Renault. It also generates most of the profits and pays an attractive 4.5% dividend, trading at a normalized P/E of only 9. Nissan benefited from the recent tax changes in the U.S., but had some issues with unqualified personnel checking cars, which will resulted in additional cost.

Value of Renault

While Nissan is the largest partner, Renault holds a 43% stake in Nissan because it acquired those shares mostly at low prices during the Asian crisis. Those shares alone are worth roughly $19B, which means that the rest of Renault is only worth $16B. Subtract its 1.55% share in Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) worth $1.4B and its 73.3% ownership of Avtovaz valued at $2.4B, and the core of Renault is suddenly only valued at $12.2B. This is significantly more than what it was valued at recently, but it's still not expensive given the €53.5B in revenue and €3.8B in operating profit during 2017. The P/E ratio for the entire business is still attractive at 6.6 when excluding the benefits from tax reform and divestitures. Renault also pays a fairly attractive 3.3% dividend yield, which mostly consists of the pass-through dividends of Nissan and Daimler.

Risks

The car business is cyclical and so are the businesses of Renault and Nissan. While operations work well today, business can be volatile and an investor has to recognize this risk. Furthermore, a loan portfolio can be quite risky. While car loans held up well during the financial crisis, they are still risky especially because the possibility of a drop in the price of second-hand cars influences the value of the loan portfolio. Having a portfolio of €39.6B in the case of Renault is quite large, especially since it is combined with a cyclical business. But given the size of the company and its cash position of €14.0B, this risk is bearable.

Conclusion

While shares of Renault performed decently in a tough market, the value of its own business increased significantly because of a strong euro and weaker share performance at Nissan. Renault, however, posted strong full-year results and the chances of a merger in the near term with Nissan increased significantly, given the partial share sale by the French government. Therefore, Renault is still an attractive investment, especially when someone is bullish on car manufacturing or electric vehicles.

