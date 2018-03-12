This Energy Micro Cap Is Firing On All Cylinders

Profire (PFIE) was my first high-conviction call to be published on Seeking Alpha, back in August 2015. Thirty months and 190% in stock price appreciation later, the company continues to fire on all cylinders.

Evidence can be found in the company's most recent earnings report, released this past Wednesday. The graph below, depicting the company's revenue, operating margin and EPS multi-quarter trends, illustrates the unequivocal improvement in Profire's financial results following the company's pivotal 2017. All three key financial metrics are on a sharp rise, after having reached bottom as 2016 came to a close. The good news is that, despite being a name associated with the volatile energy space, Profire's results do not seem to be so closely associated with the ups and downs of crude oil and gas prices.

I believe this is the case for a couple of reasons. First, the adoption of burner management systems (a.k.a. BMS, Profire's main venture) is aligned with trends in increased safety and decreased operating costs, as these devices are more efficiently capable of managing oilfield vessel temperatures (see table below). Second, at an average unit price that I estimate to be no higher than $5,000, capital investments in BMS are unlikely to suffer much from potential clients' budget constraints, possibly making system adoption less susceptible to macro swings in oil and gas production and consumption.

My views on the stock

The key factors that made me a PFIE bull back in 2015 continue to be largely in place today.

First and as I have supported above, the adoption of auto igniters appears to be taking hold as expected, even if CMS (chemical management solutions) turned out to be less of a growth factor than I had originally anticipated. Second, on the balance sheet, the company's rich 2015 cash balance of $17 million (representing over one third of market cap back then) keeps on growing, while Profire continues to be debt-free. Finally, even though the stock has shot through the roof over the past several quarters, a forward earnings multiple of 15.5x looks reasonable to say the least. It sits even lower than PFIE's twelve-month trailing P/E of 16.0x as of the date of my original bullish call, which captured a balanced two quarters of stable and two quarters of declining macro fundamentals.

Of course, buying PFIE is not without its fair share of risks. To give the reader a taste, over the past five years, this stock has generated 63% in annual volatility (measured as one standard deviation), which is a very high number. Partly explaining the ups and downs is the perceived risk of investing in a company whose market cap has only now reached $120 million.

Also, I would not rule out lumpy results from quarter to quarter, since booking or missing a large contract could put at risk the company's results, at the very least in the short term. And lastly, although the BMS business still looks small and largely fragmented, I could not argue for high barriers to entry -- a larger, more capable player could potentially enter the space and eat away at Profire's dominance (the company currently claims to control 80% of the market in North America).

I have recently sold my remaining shares of PFIE and finally locked in my triple-digit gains. I did so not because I am less optimistic on the name, but largely as a move to eliminate my exposure to micro-cap energy stocks and remain invested only in a diversified oil and gas ETF (VDE). Those who follow me know that I have chosen to focus on generating long-term investment returns with limited downside risk in a more efficient way, and my approach relies more on proper portfolio allocation across multiple asset classes than on the success of single stock bets.

Yet, for those who are seeking exposure to energy micro-cap stocks, PFIE would likely be my top-of-mind recommendation worth further investigation.

