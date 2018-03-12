Valuation Dashboard: Energy And Materials - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry.

Executive summary

Integrated Oil/Gas looks undervalued for 3 valuation factors by 10% to 30% relative to historical averages. It is close to its historical average in profitability measured by median ROE. Other industries in Energy and Materials are significantly overvalued. Data are mixed for some industries. In Paper/Wood, P/FCF and ROE are good, whereas P/E and P/S are bad. Metals/Mining is fairly priced regarding P/S, whereas P/E and P/FCF point to moderate overpricing. Packaging, Construction Materials and Chemicals are overpriced for all valuation metrics. In Packaging, profitability looks far above the historical average.

Anyway, I think systemic risk is more important than market valuation to manage a portfolio.

Since last month:

P/E has improved in all industries, the most in Energy Equipment/Services and the least in Packaging.

P/S has improved in Paper/Wood and Metal/Mining, and didn't change significantly elsewhere.

P/FCF has improved in Paper/Wood and deteriorated in Energy Equipment/Services and Metal/Mining.

ROE has improved in Energy, Chemicals and Construction Materials, and didn't change significantly elsewhere.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) and the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB) have lagged the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by respectively about 4% and 2%.

The five S&P 500 stocks in Energy and Materials with the best momentum in 1 month are Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN), Mosaic Company (MOS), Noble Energy Inc. (NBL), National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) and Range Resources Corp. (RRC).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index and cheaper than their respective industry factor for Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. The 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity are kept in the final selection. Quantitative Risk & Value members have every month an early access to the cheap stock lists in all sectors before they are published in free-access articles. You can read performances here. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) CHEM Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) CHEM LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) CHEM Olin Corp. (OLN) CHEM Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) METAL Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) METAL SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE:SXC) METAL Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) METAL Owens-Illinois Inc. (OI) PACKAGING Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) PACKAGING

Detail of Valuation and Quality indicators in Energy and Materials on 3/12/2018

I take 4 aggregate industry factors: Price/Earnings (P/E), Price to sales (P/S), Price to free cash flow (P/FCF) and Return on Equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above (“D-xxx”).

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Energy Equip./Sces 32.01 24.2 -32.27% 1.39 1.73 19.65% 40.98 35.34 -15.96% -9.81 7.34 -17.15 Intergrated Oil/Gas 16.4 18.53 11.49% 2.29 3.35 31.64% 22.03 29.03 24.11% 3.35 4.47 -1.12 Chemicals 22.85 18.48 -23.65% 1.75 1.21 -44.63% 34.45 25.37 -35.79% 10.16 6.74 3.42 Construction Materials 24.6 21.44 -14.74% 1.91 1.16 -64.66% 46.09 40.5 -13.80% 6.31 5.77 0.54 Packaging 24.01 17.96 -33.69% 1.18 0.61 -93.44% 31.39 20.09 -56.25% 21.87 8.34 13.53 Metals/Mining 23.23 19.83 -17.15% 2.51 2.65 5.28% 33.08 25.53 -29.57% -9.13 -8.6 -0.53 Paper/Wood 24.1 21.27 -13.31% 0.98 0.72 -36.11% 17.09 22.81 25.08% 9.65 4.99 4.66

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios, lower is better; for ROE, higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price/Earnings relative to historical average:

Price/Sales relative to historical average:

Price/Free Cash Flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLB and XLE with SPY in 1 month.

