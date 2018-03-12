Nobilis Health Corp. Will More Than Double If It Meets Guidance

It trades for only 5 times the 2018 earnings guidance which benefits from two months already completed.

Background

Nobilis Health Corp. (HLTH) was incorporated in 2007 as Northstar Healthcare Inc. and changed its name to Nobilis in 2014. It was started by Donald Kramer who still owns 23.1% of the stock. Nobilis currently operates 13 ambulatory surgical centers, 5 surgical hospitals, and 13 clinics, all in Texas and Arizona. Currently, just over 50% of revenues are derived from the Houston metropolitan area. Surgeries performed include orthopedic surgery, podiatric surgery, vein and vascular, obesity, ear nose and throat (ENT), pain management, gastrointestinal, gynecology, and general surgery. Just over half of the surgeries deal with pain management or obesity. Nobilis also has a marketing function that performs direct to consumer marketing for third-party medical facilities and internally. Nobilis also factors receivables from some of its doctors. This means it buys the receivables at a discount and collects when the payer pays. In 2017, 94% of sales came from the healthcare business, most of which were surgeries. Nobilis has a simpler business model than most healthcare providers in that most of what it does is perform one function, surgeries. This allows for less overhead and more focused management.

The business has been seasonal with the fourth quarter being the busiest as many patients have used up their insurance deductible by then. Management believes it is becoming less seasonal.

Unusual Accounts Receivable

You need to understand Nobilis' accounts receivable in order to understand the business. What looks like a big red flag is actually quite a strength, though there are drawbacks. Accounts receivable days outstanding were at about 150 days on December 31, 2017, very high as detailed below. In fact, Nobilis differs from hospitals and many other surgical centers in that most of its patients are funded by out of network private pay insurance. It is important to understand this distinction in order to understand Nobilis. This allows for higher profits and much less receivable write-offs but has a few downsides too such as taking longer to collect as mentioned below.

Positives

The insurance payment is individually negotiated for most surgeries ahead of time. Any patient portion is paid up front. Because of these two items, Nobilis has historically had no receivable write-offs. This is highly unusual for a health care facility. To give an indication how unusual that is, hospitals routinely charge off 7-15% of their receivables.

Out of network insurance payments are generally more profitable than in network insurance.

Nobilis does not normally accept Medicare and Medicaid, which are often unprofitable for hospitals and other surgery providers.

Nobilis actually makes quite a bit of money purchasing receivables from its doctors. Revenues from this activity were $9.3 million in 2017, up from $8.2 million in 2016. This is a very high margin business so long as the receivables pay, which all appear to do.

Negatives

It takes longer to get paid by private pay insurance companies. Accounts receivable are currently about 150 days sales outstanding (DSO). This means that the level of receivables outstanding is the equivalent of 150 days of sales. You will have to go to China to find publicly traded companies with this high a level of accounts receivable. For most other companies, a number over 90 DSO is considered high. However, Nobilis collects almost every receivable. In fact, it has not had a material receivable charge-off in the past two years, with the exception of a write-off last quarter associated with a discontinued business. Management stated that the hurricane temporarily lengthened the DSO from a more normal 120-125 DSO. It expects to get that number down to 100-115 DSO by year end.

Another tradeoff is some private pay insurers won't cover surgeries at Nobilis' centers at all. Nobilis is mitigating this by buying in network businesses like Elite and getting more in network insurance for existing operations.

A high level of receivables means a higher draw on the line and higher balance term loans. These lead to higher interest expense and less room for other things such as mergers.

Financial Results

Nobilis has grown rapidly since inception through new surgical centers and acquisitions. Earnings are reduced by non-controlling interests in some of the centers it controls (it doesn't own 100% of all its centers). On average, this reduction is about 25%, but it can swing significantly quarter to quarter. Financial results for the last four years and current guidance is shown below.

Source: Forms 10-K and 8-K

Net income in 2015 was unusually high due to a $25 million tax benefit. Most other adjustments have been due to acquisitions or changes in the fair value of warrants and options. There are currently no warrants.

Earnings in the second half of 2017 were significantly impacted by Hurricane Harvey as over half of revenues are from the Houston area.

The fourth quarter is usually the seasonally busiest quarter. Earnings for this quarter were reported on March 8, 2018. The results were a major disappointment. Revenues totaled $86.8 million, down from $109 million one year earlier and well below the $110 million analyst estimate. The company earned $0.05, though this was also well below the analyst's estimate of $0.12. The reasons for the shortfall were fourfold. The biggest was Hurricane Harvey which caused delays or cancellations of numerous surgeries as people dealt with damage to their homes. The second was the closure of a marginally profitable lab business. While slightly profitable, management felt it wasn't worth the risk, and it would be better to focus efforts elsewhere. The third reason was the loss of a physician group that brought in $6-10 million per year in revenues. There was also $2.4 million in bad debts associated with the closure of the lab business. This was unusual as Nobilis has had no other bad receivables the past two years. Two other items, a tax expense related to the recent tax act and an accounts payable recovery, both in the $6 million range, cancelled each other out.

This weak earnings report appeared more than offset by very strong guidance for 2018 which is shown in the chart above. The primary reason for the strong guidance is an acquisition completed on November 15, 2017. The acquisition was of 50.1% of Elite Surgery Affiliates for $60.1 million. This acquisition was for only 4 times EBITDA and will be very accretive. Many more reasons for the improvement are given below in the catalysts section.

Guidance for Earnings

Since management did not give an EPS guidance for 2018. I backed into it using their EBITDA guidance plus the current run rate of the components of EBITDA. Guidance expects an expansion of the EBITDA margin, primarily due to the addition from the Elite acquisition and further leveraging of overhead. This guidance has the benefit of two months already completed.

Sources are shown in the right column.

The $0.27 number calculated is very close to the current analyst estimate of $0.26 for 2018.

Catalysts

Below are numerous reasons the company may meet or exceed the earnings estimate shown above.

1. The recent Elite acquisition is very accretive. It had an EBITDA of $30.3 million in the year and September 30, 2017. Nobilis' 50.1% portion is $15.2 million. This will initially be offset by about $3-4 million in interest expense. This acquisition will lead to more in network insurance payment, which should lower the average accounts receivable DSO.

2. Hurricane Harvey will go from being a headwind to a tailwind in 2018 (pun not intended), probably starting in this quarter. The majority of surgeries that were delayed are still expected to occur.

3. Nobilis has done an excellent job leveraging its corporate expenses. It has actually fallen in dollar amount each of the past two years in addition to dropping as a percentage of revenue. Corporate expenses were 9.1% of revenues in 2017, down from 10.8% in 2016 and 13.9% in 2015. Higher revenues from the Elite acquisition should lead to more improvement.

4. Nobilis is not done with acquisitions. Future acquisitions could increase earnings significantly above the guidance. Acquisitions are management's priority with regard to use of cash. They are comfortable leveraging the balance sheet another 50% from here.

5. The short ratio is currently 10.8 days. If management hits its goals, this could lead to an explosive rally considering how undervalued the stock would be at this level.

6. The institutional ownership percentage is extremely low at 12.6% according to Yahoo and Whale Wisdom. No institutional investor owns more than 2%. As the company grows, it will attract more institutional investors and get into ETF indexes.

7. Management believes organic growth is currently 3-4% and another 3-4% is being achieved from putting up new facilities. This is in addition to growth from M&A.

8. Nobilis is currently rolling out a new line of healthcare with sleep labs.

9. When asked on the conference call about the low stock price, CEO Fleming stated: "the Board will explore all options". When asked later for clarification, he cryptically said: "we can't get into that". I do not expect a sale with the stock at this level. But, this does indicate one would be explored if Nobilis struggles going forward.

Concerns

1. In the fourth quarter earnings announcement, management failed to mention a $6.8 million profit from the waiver of accounts payable income as being non-recurring. They claimed adjusted earnings were $0.12, but did not deduct that non-recurring profit in that calculation. Adjusted earnings per share were, in fact, $0.05 when backing that item out. Management should not have made that omission as it hurts credibility.

2. Leverage is starting to get relatively high. Interest expense coverage is still quite good. Management is still looking at additional acquisitions which could take it up further.

3. Nobilis has non-controlling interests for about 25% of its revenues. This can cause earnings to swing wildly quarter to quarter. Annual results are a more accurate picture.

4. Nobilis is heavily concentrated in two geographic areas, Texas and Arizona. This is why Hurricane Harvey had such an impact.

5. Nobilis has been caught up in the SEC's horrible 5 cent experiment. It is currently trading for $1.40 bid and $1.45 ask and you cannot offer anything in between. This bad idea goes until October 2018, and then hopefully, the SEC comes to its senses.

6. Physician recruitment and retention are very competitive. While it has brought in more than it has lost, Nobilis recently lost a physician group.

7. Some might say the lack of insider activity the past six months is a concern. However, with quarter ends and merger activity, it is likely the window to transact was open only 12 days at most during that time.

Valuation

I was able to find three publicly traded companies that have large surgery center operations. They are shown below.

Source: Yahoo Finance and Form 10-Ks.

Surgery Partners is not currently profitable and only expected to be slightly profitable in 2018. It makes a good comp for price to sales, not PE ratio. Nobilis which has better earnings prospects should have a superior price to sales. Envision is a good comp. The PE of 12 also appears good if you expand peers to hospitals. Profitable hospitals currently average a PE of about 12-15. Medical Facilities is based on Canada but is mostly in the U.S. It shows the potential for Nobilis with a much higher PE and price to sales. Conservatively using a PE of 12 on the estimated $0.27 earnings gives a one-year price target of $3.24. This is 123% above the current stock price of $1.45.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HLTH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.