Our Post-Earnings Take On Progenics Pharmaceuticals

We take a look at the earnings highlights and what lays ahead for this promising small cap biopharma stock in the paragraphs below.

Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals were on the move last week, rising more than 10% in trading.

Shareholders of Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) ended the week on an upbeat note.

As can been seen above the bulk of the stock's big rally occurred on Thursday before a tad of profit taking hit the shares on Friday. The rise in the equity this week coincided with the issuance of Progenics' fourth quarter results, and for good reason. Let's take a look at some of the highlights of this report.

Earnings Highlights:

Progenics reported a loss of 19 cents a share, four cents a share above the consensus.

Royalty revenue from relistor came in at $3.7 million, approximately $700K above expectations.

This was because royalties increased nicely as sales from relistor at marketing partner Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX) shot up to $24.6 million from just $17 million. This was driven by volume as relistor scripts shot up 19% from the previous quarter

shot up to $24.6 million from just $17 million. This was driven by volume as relistor scripts shot up 19% from the previous quarter This is due to Valeant putting more focus and manpower towards its GI business.

It also was predictable given this was on page 37 of the filing of Valeant's fourth quarter report filed on February 28th. This is something I posted on Live Chat over at the Biotech Forum soon thereafter.

This level of sales is important as if relistor does $100 million in sales in a calendar year, Progrenics is due a $10 million milestone payment from Valeant. It is also due a $15 million payout on $150 million in annual sales and $20 million on $200 million in annual sales, etc...

Relistor did $73.1 million in total sales in FY2017.

Conference Call Highlights:

Here are some tidbits from the ensuing conference call after earnings were reported Thursday.

Management is confident Azedra will be approved on its PDUFA date of April 30th. The company is taken steps to ensure a smooth launch of this compound. It sounds like the company will pursue a partnership for non-U.S. rights for Azedra after approval. In the United States, the company will concentrating on targeting the 20 to 25 medical centers where some 80% of patients with these rare indications on the adrenal gland are treated.

Progenics ended the year with just over $90 million of cash and marketable securities on the books. Progenics burned through just under $50 million in cash during FY2017.

Top-line data from a Phase 3 trial around cancer imaging agent '1404' involving some 450 individuals should be disclosed sometime in the third quarter. If the data is robust enough for the full trial, the company should be able to file a NDA with the FDA with only one trial. The primary endpoint of this study is the 95% confidence interval around 60% specificity and 60% sensitivity.

Conclusion:

It is hard to find much not to like about Progenics fourth quarter results. Azedra's launch is anticipated soon, relistor sales are accelerating and 1404 could see approval in 2019 if study results are robust. I did sell some out of the money calls against part of my core Progenics position Thursday as the premiums were good and the stock is up over 50% in the last month. That said, I maintain my long term optimism on PGNX. The company is making a presentation this upcoming Saturday around Azedra to the Endocrine Society Annual Meeting in Chicago which could be the next catalyst for the shares.

Finally my optimism was echoed at Cantor Fitzgerald this week as the analyst firm reiterated its Buy rating with $15 price target on Progenics right after the company's earnings call concluded. This is what Cantor's analyst had to say around upcoming events for the company

PDUFA Coming Up. Since AZEDRA clinical program was completed under a SPA, and with the PDUFA coming up quickly (4/30), we think the focus will shift to expectations around the commercial launch. The majority of PGNX’s commercial team has been put in place, and given the small number of patients, we anticipate a modest ramp. However, we think the shares will react favorably to items like reimbursement and patient identification."

We concur. All in all, more than a solid report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PGNX.

