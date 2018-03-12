Deutsche Bank Set To Double

Deutsche Bank can be compared to Bank of America near the 2012 lows. It could double, even triple in the long term.

Global equity markets for the most part trade in tandem. If the US is in an uptrend, we can reasonably expect the German Dax (EWG) and Japan (EWJ) to also be in uptrends. If the US indices fall 3%, other global indices will follow them lower. There are of course subtle differences, but there is no lead or lag to provide a trading edge.

Thankfully, economies do not share this synchronicity, a point illustrated by this passage from a Unicredit note:

US policy responses to the [financial] crisis were relatively timely, growth picked up considerably faster than in the rest of the world, while for most part of the last decade the euro area has been mired in disintegration risks and China has been in the process of rebalancing towards slower (albeit more-sustainable) growth. In effect, for many years US assets provided a very attractive risk-reward ratio and contributed to US investors’ increasing home bias.

But over the last couple of years, things have moved on, and on several dimensions: the eurozone has seen two consecutive years of growth higher than that in the US, EMU political risk premiums have dissipated, US assets have started looking very expensive and now the US administration is in the midst of pursuing unprecedentedly loose fiscal policy that will make the economy extremely vulnerable once the next cyclical downturn hits (and with the US business cycle being so mature, odds are that the next slowdown is approaching).

In terms of central bank policy, the eurozone is years behind the US. The ECB started its QE program in 2015 compared to 2009 in the US. US QE taper was announced in 2013 compared to late 2017 in the eurozone.

Interest rates in most eurozone countries are only recently recovering from the ECB's easing. Many yields bottomed after the Greece debacle finally cleared in 2016. Greece may be a relatively small economy, but it was the poster boy for a eurozone in danger of disintegration and in desperate need of QE.

US yields bottomed around the same time in 2016, but the declines on each side of the Atlantic were not synchronized: the major falls in the US had come much earlier, from 2010 to 2012 as the 10y fell from 3.94% to 1.47%. The 2016 low of 1.38% was only marginally lower than 2012.

We can contrast the US 10y fall of 2.37% in 2010-2012 with the later German 10y fall from 2% in 2014 to -0.2% in 2016. This leads us to an interesting comparison: the German recovery from the 2016 lows may comparable to US 10y yields in 2012-2013 as they rallied around the time of QE taper. Indeed, the cycle in German yields may be lagging the US by around 5 years.

Admittedly, the German time scale is squashed in the above chart, which means its cycle is slower and will take twice as long to travel the same path, but it is still a logical comparison, with significant implications.

The Banks

As eurozone yields fell below 1% and even into negative territory, eurozone banks suffered. Deutsche bank (DB) (OTC:DBKZF) had problems on many fronts, but the constant pressure of low yields were the main catalyst for its poor performance.

It's a situation the big banks in the US had already faced as QE1 gave way to QE2 and 3. At the start of 2012, Bank of America (BAC) was languishing below $6 a share.

US 10-Year Government Bond Interest Rate data by YCharts

I think there is a case to be made that eurozone banks such as DB are currently in a similar situation to US banks in 2012. In a similar way to German and US yields, the cycle in the German banks appears to be slower than those in the US, but the general movements are comparable.

This suggests eurozone banks are in the early stages of a long-term recovery. Some have recovered already, but many are still languishing near the lows. My focus is on DB as it is clearly sensitive to rates, and it has the clearest technical pattern.

A buy near 12 (ideally 11.35) is a good entry for a very long-term hold. If it takes a similar path to US banks, it should recover above 40 over the next decade.

Conclusions

In this article, I have compared the recovery in German (and eurozone) yields to those in US yields five years earlier. Banks especially sensitive to rates such as Deutsche Bank can be compared to US banks such as Bank of America near the 2012 lows.

These comparisons reveal an opportunity to profit from the long-term recovery in eurozone yields. DB could rally from 12 to over 40 in the next ten years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.