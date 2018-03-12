Trade Risks In The Spotlight

Key points

We do not see trade risks upsetting solid market fundamentals but would reassess if protectionism escalated and began hurting growth prospects.

Global stocks rallied on upbeat U.S. jobs data, shrugging off the limited U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs and the Italian election result.

Markets expect a solid U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading to pave the way for another Federal Reserve rate rise later in the month.

Worries about a slide toward global protectionism are looming over markets. Limited trade actions are unlikely to hurt the risk-on sentiment or shatter the low-volatility market regime, we believe. So far, trade risks have not been a big risk-off catalyst. Yet a potential escalation into trade wars is arguably the most disruptive geopolitical risk to the global expansion and markets in 2018.

Three-day performance of selected assets around trade risk events, 2002-2018

What kind of impact do trade tensions have on markets? We zoom in on the immediate market reaction around six major trade risk events since 2002 in the chart above, ranging from tariffs on steel to major World Trade Organization showdowns. Gold and yen outperformed, while Chinese stocks, led by consumer durables and automakers, suffered the heaviest losses. We note that the different nature of each trade-related event could trigger different reactions - and that an actual trade war would have a much greater impact on a range of assets.

Words turn into action

The U.S. move to impose steel and aluminum import tariffs has turned U.S. President Donald Trump's words into action, spurring a debate on global protectionism. It is significant because the challenge to the global trade system emanates from the world's top economy and erstwhile champion of free trade. The market impact will depend in part on the response of U.S. trading partners.

The European Union (EU) has threatened retaliatory measures against a set of iconic U.S. goods. Trump in turn threatened further measures against European carmakers. This previews the risk of tit-for-tat responses down the road. More alarmingly, the EU could apply some of the proposed counter-measures to all of its trading partners, potentially adding fuel to the global protectionist trend.

A major risk would be any direct U.S. action against China. The U.S. has been investigating China's intellectual property practices. If this leads to targeting of Chinese companies, we expect China to retaliate proportionately. This could escalate U.S.-China tensions in the short term, although we expect China to make serious efforts to avoid a trade war. Over the medium term, we see China addressing its trade deficit with the U.S. by opening up its market to more imports, rather than slowing exports.

Another flashpoint is the potential U.S. withdrawal from the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), should attempts to renegotiate the pact fail. We believe a withdrawal is unlikely, but if it were to happen we could see Mexican and Canadian currencies plunging and global risk assets selling off.

For now, we see limited trade actions as unlikely to affect sound market fundamentals, with any volatility spikes around protectionist measures likely to be short-lived. The robust global growth environment supports the low-volatility regime and risk assets. We would reassess our view should the rise of protectionism start to harm global growth prospects.

In such a case, we believe emerging market currencies and equities would be hit hardest, triggering a global flight to perceived safe havens such as government bonds and the yen. Over time, trade frictions could disrupt global supply chains and raise the cost of imports, leading to inflationary pressures. This could increase the pace of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening.

Global stocks rose, led by small caps, as the U.S. reported the biggest monthly increase in jobs growth since July 2016. Only modest growth in wages eased concerns over runaway inflation.

The scope of the decision on U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs was limited, with potential for exemptions. Gary Cohn, Trump's chief economic advisor, resigned on disagreement over the tariffs. The Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement became effective. European markets shrugged off an Italian election that resulted in a hung parliament.

The European Central Bank dropped a pledge to expand its bond purchase program if needed. Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated that the central bank was ready to expand stimulus if needed, quashing speculation around a potential exit from its easing stance. Bank of Canada left rates unchanged, citing trade risks.

Global snapshot

Weekly and 12-month performance of selected assets

Equities Week YTD 12 Months Div. Yield U.S. Large Caps 3.6% 4.2% 17.8% 1.9% U.S. Small Caps 4.2% 4.2% 19.0% 1.1% Non-U.S. World 1.9% 0.6% 22.3% 3.2% Non-U.S. Developed 1.9% -0.1% 19.9% 3.3% Japan -1.0% -0.4% 19.4% 2.1% Emerging 2.2% 4.4% 33.7% 2.7% Asia ex-Japan 1.8% 3.0% 34.0% 2.5%

Bonds Week YTD 12 Months Yield U.S. Treasuries -0.1% -2.1% 0.7% 2.9% U.S. TIPS -0.2% -1.8% 1.5% 2.9% U.S. Investment Grade -0.2% -3.0% 3.5% 3.8% U.S. High Yield 0.3% -0.4% 5.2% 6.1% U.S. Municipals -0.1% -1.5% 3.4% 2.7% Non-U.S. Developed -0.3% 2.7% 13.6% 0.9% Emerging Market $ Bonds 0.1% -2.1% 5.6% 5.7%

Commodities Week YTD 12 Months Level Brent Crude Oil 1.7% -2.1% 25.5% $65.49 Gold 0.1% 1.6% 10.2% $1,324 Copper 0.9% -3.9% 22.4% $6,962

Currencies Week YTD 12 Months Level Euro/USD -0.1% 2.5% 16.4% 1.23 USD/Yen 1.0% -5.2% -7.1% 106.82 Pound/USD 0.3% 2.5% 13.9% 1.39

Asset class views

Views from a U.S. dollar perspective over a three-month horizon

