Just Like That, Dollar Tree Is A Buy Again

After an extreme market reaction to the initial guidance given for 2018 by Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), the share price is once again at a buyable level for both value and growth investors. Revenue growth is still solid, same-store sales continue to climb higher, and Dollar Tree has a clear path to doubling its net income over time. The shares are cheap based on discounted cash flow analysis, and investors should welcome the sell-off as an opportunity to buy a quality growth company on sale.

DLTR data by YCharts

Q4 earnings were not that bad

The reaction in the stock price to the fourth quarter earnings release was excessive. Dollar Tree fell 15% on seven times the normal trading volume. Considering that earnings per share came in just a penny under consensus, the market was obviously reacting to forward earnings per share guidance, which at $5.25-$5.60 was clearly below the $5.90 that analysts were projecting. The variance has a lot to do with Dollar Tree disclosing that out of the $250 million of savings from lower corporate taxes, they will be investing $100 million of that back into higher wages and more hours and benefits for workers. While this is clearly disappointing to shareholders who were expecting better guidance, it is in line with what many businesses are doing and not an unreasonable thing to do. To the extent that more staff is available in stores, it should make for a better shopping experience for customers. Guidance is also reflecting higher freight and fuel expenses, which at first might worry investors since Dollar Tree can't exactly raise prices to offset the expense. But margins are still improving as Dollar Tree continues to expand, which indicates Dollar Tree is doing a great job of leveraging expenses through higher sales.

Revenue and earnings per share growth are still solid

Despite the lower than expected near-term guidance, over the long-term Dollar Tree is still seeing solid comps, strong square footage growth, and solid earnings per share growth. If we look at historical revenue, the trend is clear.

DLTR Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

It needs to be understood that going forward, Dollar Tree still projects continued low single digit same-store sales growth as well as 3.7% square footage growth. Both gross margins and operating margins improved last year and SG&A as a percentage of sales declined, implying Dollar Tree is gaining efficiencies as it grows. With more of the same projecting going forward, there is no reason at all for investors to be worried about the underlying trends that ultimately support the share price.

The clear path to doubling profits

Whenever you are buying a stock that is out of favor, you always want to ask yourself what the catalyst will be to make the stock trade higher in the future. If there isn't some reason for a new buyer to step in in the future, then the stock could end up being a value trap for investors. With Dollar Tree, it's very simple.

First, the company is on a mission to open 26,000 total company stores. Today, Dollar Tree has 14,835 stores and has been adding around 600 annually. Obviously, it will take time to play out but Dollar Tree has at least a decade of growth ahead of it simply by adding new stores. And 26,000 is not a final target, just what is currently seen as realistic. By the time Dollar Tree reaches 26,000 stores, it's possible they could expand further. In the meantime, simply reaching 26,000 stores will mean a 75% increase in store count and, thanks to economies of scale, a greater than 75% increase in profit.

Another very easy path to earnings growth is the continued execution of the plan to reduce debt. Since the Family Dollar acquisition, Dollar tree has been dedicating all of their free cash flow towards repaying the debt taken on to buy Family Dollar. This past year was a continuation of this theme, and Dollar Tree repaid $659 million of debt.

DLTR Total Long Term Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Subsequent to the end of the fiscal year, Dollar Tree also repaid $750 million of 5.25% notes that were due in 2020. This brings total debt down to $4.9 billion, down from a high of over $8 billion just after the Family Dollar purchase.

The interest savings is very real here, dropping to $301.8 million in 2017, down from $375.5 million in 2016. With the interest savings from the early repayment of the 2020 notes, interest expense could be around $250 million in 2018. Assuming Dollar Tree spends the next few years repaying all of their debt, the elimination of interest expense would boost earnings by over $1 per share.

DLTR Interest Expense (Annual) data by YCharts

The combination of increasing the store count and repaying the remainder of the Family Dollar debt will easily double Dollar Tree's earnings. But it's not just adding stores and repaying debt that will grow earnings.

Same-Store Sales at Dollar Tree have increased every quarter for the past ten years

The continued growth of sales at existing stores is an equally, if not more important driver of earnings. While no doubt the Family Dollar banner has struggled, the Dollar Tree banner has been exceptionally consistent, showing 40 consecutive quarters, or ten years, of growing same-store sales. Consumers from all ages and demographic groups love the fixed price point concept, and regardless of whether we are experiencing an economic expansion or recession, and even in the face of the rapid growth of e-commerce, there shouldn't be a material shift away from the Dollar Tree concept.

Discounted future earnings analysis

Discounted earnings and cash flow analysis is my absolute favorite method of valuing a company as it strips out the emotions that go along with huge price swings like we just experienced and gives us the true intrinsic value of the company based on the present value of future earnings. For Dollar Tree, we can use the discounting calculator found here and input $5.40, the midpoint of 2018 guidance, as our base earnings. This $5.40 per share of earnings if it continues to grow by 12% annually for the next five years (slower than analysts are currently predicting) and then grows 3% annually beyond that, would make Dollar Tree shares worth over $101 today. This assumes an 11% discount rate. You can set the inputs however you wish, but I recommend at least 11% for a discount rate simply to remain conservative.

It is also worth noting that Dollar Tree's plans to expand to 26,000 stores will take much longer than five years to complete, and more likely it will take almost ten years. If we were to expand the 12% annual growth projections to ten years instead of five, the intrinsic value of Dollar Tree jumps to nearly $150 per share. In other words, investors could pay as high as $150 per share and still realize a double-digit return over time by continuing to own Dollar Tree. While I am firmly in the camp of believers that this growth rate is more realistic, I also like to remain very conservative in my analysis of companies. Therefore I would keep that potential in the back of my mind, but leave the growth inputs lower and enjoy the tailwinds once the continued growth actually comes to fruition.

Don't let one quarter's guidance make you lose sight of the long-term reason to own Dollar Tree

The market punished Dollar Tree for its most recent quarterly earnings and forward guidance. Make no mistake, the market was not simply adjusting lower to account for lowered earnings per share guidance. If it were, the decline in share price should have simply been equal to the projected shortfall of about 40-50 cents multiplied by Dollar Tree's P/E of about 18 times earnings. That would imply a simple price reduction of about $8 per share. Since the market reaction was nearly twice that, it is clear the market is punishing Dollar Tree and giving it a lower valuation for the moment. That should excite investors, not upset them. After all, the long-term reasons to own Dollar Tree are still very much intact. Dollar Tree is on a path to expand to 26,000 stores, they are rapidly repaying debt, same-store sales are still growing, and as Dollar Tree continues to gain scale, margins continue to improve. The $100 million investment in wages needed to happen, and we are fortunate that it is able to happen painlessly thanks to lower corporate taxes. The intrinsic value of Dollar Tree is clearly higher than today's stock price, even based on conservative growth estimates, and in time, the market will price Dollar Tree accordingly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DLTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.