Bankruptcy Judge Rejects Breitburn Plan, And Other Dynamic Bankruptcy News

On March 9, A bankruptcy judge shocked many lawyers when he rejected Breitburn Energy Partner's Ltd (OTCPK:OTCPK:BBEPQ) reorganization plan because it discriminated against certain retail bondholders. Earlier in the week, Cobalt International Energy (OTCPK:OTCPK:CIEIQ) investors were flabbergasted by the results of the auction that resulted in only $577.9 million bids for assets. Shareholders of Seadrill Ltd (SDRL), however, were happy in late February when their 1.9% of new equity was maintained under an amended plan.

Breitburn's Plan Rejected By Bankruptcy Judge

Judge's Ruling

Judge Stuart Bernstein's rejection (docket 2312) of Breitburn's bankruptcy reorganization shocked many lawyers and investors. If they would have paid close attention in court it should have come as no surprise. It is important to remember that the 5B class voted to reject the plan. The approval by dollar amount to accept was 91.93%, but only 42.86% of the holders voted to accept. (You need 2/3 of dollar amount and a simple majority of holders for a class to approve.) So just a few retail holders up-ended this case.

The ruling:

The credible valuation evidence demonstrated that the Debtor is hopelessly insolvent and Equity is out of the money. However, based on the valuation of the Debtors’ assets as found by the Court, the Court concludes that the Debtors have failed to sustain their burden of proving that the Plan does not unfairly discriminate against Class 5B. Accordingly, the application to confirm the Plan is denied.

The judge held that while the plan is "fair and equitable" to Class 5B, "the Debtors have failed to sustain their burden under 11 U.S.C. § 1129(B) to prove that the Plan does not unfairly discriminate". He noted that "the unfair discrimination test does not require absolute parity in the treatment of classes with the same legal rights, and courts have adopted various tests to determine when discrimination crosses the threshold and becomes unfair".

The judge stated that 5A noteholders are paying $775 million via the rights offering to receive a total of $867.5 million in assets. (7.5% of the LegacyCo with a mid-point equity value of $900 million and $800 million in mid-point value of Permian assets.) He asserted this is a 11.94% "dividend" and compares to only a 4.5% "dividend" for 5B noteholders. A major difference.

Judge Bernstein voiced his concern for the treatment of unaccredited holders of notes multiple times during the hearings the last few months. (I covered this issue in prior Breitburn articles that are available to Pro subscribers.) He was emphatic that a method needed to be created to allow some payment to unaccredited investors who did not return completed paperwork-some default payment. There was a lengthy heated exchange with lawyers from Weil Gotshal who tried to explain the difficulties in creating such a method. Judge orrdered them "to find a way". They failed to fully comply. They did, however, seperate the two groups into different claim clases-5A and 5B. The default was they would be assumed to be accredited investors and able to participate in the rights offering. So under the plan, they would effectively get nothing. A few hearings later, the judge was not pleased they ignored him. He wanted the default to be getting cash.

By trying to pay retail noteholders as little as possible, higher priority claim holders are now paying a very steep cost in being "cheap". At first, they wanted the pool to be only $500,000 and then they raised the cap to around $5.4 million. With total professional fees running around $5 million a month, they would have been much better off paying unaccredited noteholders and accredited holders who did not want to participate in the rights offer a higher payment right from the start. It seems the parties received terrible legal advice. (Weil Gotshal also errored in failing to disclose certain business relationships in their filings and even had to re-file a disclosure because they stated the wrong client representation. Very unprofessional.)

Unlike Peabody Energy Corp (BTU) that had a bankruptcy reorganization plan confirmed, which had an effective recovery for retail bondholders that was a small fraction of the recovery that a select group of institutional holders received, this discriminatory plan was rejected. Fellow SA contributor Mark Gottlieb, who was negatively impacted by Peabody's plan, and I have been aggressive in trying to make sure other discriminatory plans are rejected by the courts.

Breitburn Asset Valuation

Judge Bernstein concluded:

Official Equity Comittee's Expert's (Reader) consensus price deck is not reliable

Modifications depicted in Breitburn exhibit 94 better reflect the value of LegacyCo

Breitburn’s G&A assumptions and Lazard’s methodology are more reliable, and give Reader’s G&A assumptions no weight:

Based on the testimony of the experts, and crediting the analysis in BX 94 which used the January 6, 2018 strip price and assumed escalating prices and costs, I find that the midpoint value of the Legacy Assets is $1.025 billion. LegacyCo will carry a net $130 million debt burden on the Effective Date, and accordingly, the value of LegacyCo’s equity will be $895 million rounded to $900 million......and conclude for the reasons stated that the value of the Permian Assets is $800 million at the midpoint.

Breitburn May Need To Consider Any Future Higher Bids

Breitburn has ignored various inquiries to sell assets including a letter of interest to buy Breitburn for $1.8 billion from Lime Rock Resources. The judge indicated that their policy of completely ignoring potential buyers may need some changing:

This is not to say that a higher and better offer can be ignored by the Debtors should one come in. At the hearing to consider the Lime Rock Expression of Interest, the Court asked the Debtors’ counsel what price would be high enough to induce the Debtors to entertain a third party bid. He responded “none.” This was the wrong answer. .....Should such an offer come in, the Debtors will doubtless consider it in consultation with the Prepetition Secured Lenders and UCC before rejecting it out of hand.

Next Step For Breitburn

To get the plan confirmed it seems it will have to be amended yet again to give higher recovery closer to or even above 5A claim holder's recovery. There is also a very real possibility new buyers could express interest in buying Breitburn because the judge has indicated that they cannot be just ignored. Based on the valuations decided by the judge, Breitburn equity holders, however, are way out of the money and should not expect any recovery.

Cobalt International Energy

Auction Results

The results of the Cobalt International Energy's auction (docket 542) last week were a disaster. The bids were for a total of only $577.9 million. In addition, they are selling their Angola assets for $500 million.

31.1m: Heidelberg bidder - W&T Offshore, Inc.

1.8m: Shenandoah bidder Navitas Petroleum US, LLC

$339m: North Platte bidder Total E&P USA, Inc. and Statoil Gulf

$181m: Anchor bidder Total E&P USA, Inc.

$25m: Exploration assets bidder Total E&P USA, Inc.

The total bids did not even trigger any management sale incentive payments,which had payments starting at $1.25 billion in asset sales. A major reason for the difference in bids versus investor estimated value is that there are so many additional risks and expenses associated with bidding for assets compared to negotiating to buy them. There is a very real risk that a plan is not confirmed and assets are not sold. The bids could be just a waste of time and money because there is no assurance the deals will actually close, escpecially given a statement a few weeks ago by a lawyer for Cobalt who said no parties agree to accept the current plan.

Amended Plan

Judge Marvin Isgur did approve (docket 563) the adequacy of the amended disclosure statement (docket 562) on March 8. The voting record date was March 5 and solicitation for acceptance deadline is march 12. The new date for the confirmation hearing is currently set for April 3.

Cobalt shareholders, Class 10, are getting nothing:

Existing Interests in Cobalt shall be deemed canceled and extinguished, and shall be of no further force and effect, whether surrendered for cancelation or otherwise, and there shall be no distribution to holders of Interests in Cobalt on account of such Interests.

1liens are getting full recovery including their disputed "make-whole" claim under the third amended plan (use red-lined docket 554 it is easier to see changes). They filed an objection (docket 525), but it seems the newly amended plan satisfies 1lien's objections.

The $1.4 billion in general unsecured claims are getting zero recovery. Even 2lien holders are not getting close to full recovery and are estimated to only get 52% (assumes certain intercompany claims are not allowed, “make-whole” premiums on higher end of potential range, nonpayment of remaining amounts due pursuant to the Sonangol settlement, and certain unencumbered exploration lease) to 87.9% of their claim (assumes certain intercompany claims are allowed, “make-whole” premiums on lower end of potential range, payment of remaining amounts due pursuant to the Sonangol settlement, and no unencumbered exploration leases).

A major issue with 2liens is 1lien's claim for "make-whole". Since the bids for asset sales were so low, 2liens recovery is significantly impacted by the amount of the "make-whole" claim. If they would have received bids high enough to cover 2lien's full claim the "make-whole" issue would not be important to 2liens, but would be important to the unsecured creditors. The general unsecured claim holders are expected to aggressively fight the "make-whole" claim. Even if the unsecureds win, 2liens would have to get full recovery for them to get anything. At this point, that is unclear.

I am not certain that even the Fourth Amended Plan will be confirmed. I would not be surprised if new litigation from some stakeholders could delay the plan's confirmation or even result in amending the current plan.

Seadrill Ltd

After extensive negotiations with debt holders, Seadrill Ltd (SDRL) amended their reorganization plan to allow certain institutional noteholders to participate in the new financing deals (docket 1002). Current SDRL shareholders are still getting 1.9% (after dilution) of the new equity, much to my surprise. I expected their recovery would be given to the general unsecured claim holders. The more favorable recovery for unsecured claim holders flowed from Fredriksen/Hemen and Centerbridge instead of from the shareholders-a lower priority class. The distribution of the "gift" to shareholders is subject to the plan's accetance by the unsecured claims class. Just because it seems a very large dollar amount in that class supports the plan, it is not a given that they will get the simple majority of holders to vote to accept. (Look at the voting results above for Breitburn 5B.)

The total general unsecured claim amount was increased with allowing claims for $600 million by Daewo and $464 million by Samsung. The recovery distribution was also increased, which actually results in a a larger recovery per dollar of unsecured claim per holder under the amended plan. According to a report by Philip Bredel on my Bloomberg Terminal , estimates for recovery by general unsecured claim holders is 39 cents on the dollar if they elect to participate in the new financing. For additional analysis of potential recovery I defer to Seeking Alpha contributors Vladimir Zernov and Henrik Alex.

The voting deadline is April 5 and the confirmation hearing is currently set for April 17. Unless there are some delays because of the laws in Bermuda. where Seadrill is incorporated, I would expect they could exit Ch.11 by the end of April or the beginning of May.

Make-Whole

I was planning to include an analysis of the issues associated with the current hot issue: "Make-Whole", but I was advised by my lawyers not to write about this issue because I have a financial interest in "make-whole" case being litigated.

Conclusion

It seems that some retail investors in bankrupt companies are winning a few battles in Ch.11. SDRL shareholders are still getting a token recovery. I have often urged bankrupt companies to give current shareholders a token recovery because, in my opinion, it will increase the breadth of ownership and increase liquidity for the new shares.

Certain parties in the Breitburn case thought they could treat unaccredited retail investors as second class citizens. They thought wrong. It is going to cost them millions. (I am a 5A claim holder, but I do not need to make more money by taking it from small retail investors.) They should have known that Judge Bernstein is keenly aware of how Ch.11 laws impact small retail investors.

For investors who often advocate the auction of assets in hopes of getting a recovery (or a larger recovery) in Ch.11, should look at what happened to Cobalt International. Often assets sells are too much like a sheriff sale on steps of the county courthose.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBEP NOTES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.