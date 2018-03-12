Blackstone Is Making Over A 30% Return In India

Given that Blackstone's India investment is being increasingly given weight in its portfolio, the risks of downturns or mishaps undoubtedly are up as well.

With Blackstone still trying to push that its public stock is undervalued, the India investments may soon increase distributable earnings to justify a higher price.

As India's capital markets and real estate sectors continue to boom, Blackstone is well-placed to capture much of this growth in the form of carried interest and fees.

The company has appeared to have been able to do this by getting in early in developing financial and investment infrastructure in what was previously a relatively closed market.

Blackstone apparently has been generating annualized internal rates of return of over 30% in recent years in India, the highest of all its regions.

Based on recent Bloomberg reports, Blackstone (BX) has been able to clearly penetrate the Indian capital and real estate markets in a way that may allow it to capture an immense amount of earnings in what is expected to be high-growth sectors.

With India already a wildly profitable investment for Blackstone, it is likely only to continue to accelerate as Blackstone digs deeper into both India's private equity markets and its new and developing REIT market.

By being able to be an early player in what was previously a difficult-to-access market, Blackstone will likely be able to continue to generate strong gains as it appears to concentrate more in India.

Blackstone and India

Prakash Melwani, Blackstone's Chief Investment Officer for private equity, recently described India as Blackstone's most successful region in recent years. According to Melwani, the India region has annualized returns of roughly 30% over the past five years. Compared to Blackstone's annual returns of roughly 25% in China and India-centered funds' annual returns of 12%, this undoubtedly is an incredible and consistent over-performance.

Blackstone Senior Managing Director in India Amit Dixit stated that Blackstone's ability to generate such high returns has been due to a combination of being able to exit better in an environment previously geared towards easy-entry, difficult-exit, as well as focusing on the consumer and information technology sectors.

It is clear that Blackstone is doing well in India, perhaps enhanced by its ability to have gotten into the private equity market there at a pivotal stage. Indeed Blackstone's Melwani cited the less crowded debt and equity capital markets in India as being a major factor behind Blackstone's recent success.

Undoubtedly, Blackstone's clear edge in the India market will continue to prove even more fruitful if its investments there continue to materialize gains.

(Source: Bloomberg)

It remains uncertain how much money exactly Blackstone has invested in India or how much in internal gains it is accumulating or realizing. Nonetheless, a boost in Blackstone's India portfolio undoubtedly would be a significant addition to the company's current and future earnings given India's continued strong economic growth trajectory.

Blackstone's Q4 2017 earnings report showed that the private equity division's assets under management stood at $105.560 billion with fee-earning assets at $70.140 billion, with net income from the division at $291.804 million in Q4 2017 and $998.556 million in 2017 overall.

(Figure: Private Equity Q4 2017 Report, Source: Blackstone Q4 2017 Earnings Report)

As a percentage of Blackstone's overall assets and earnings, Blackstone's private equity division's AUM stood at 24% (of $434.128 billion total) and at 29.58% of the $3.376 billion in net income Blackstone realized in 2017.

As Blackstone continues to invest and increasingly concentrate in India, it is likely that these investments will begin to prove continually profitable due to Blackstone's special market position in the country combined with India's positive and reliable growth expectations.

These increasingly overweight investments likely could pay off immensely, and with future deals likely to come as well there could be even greater internal returns and realized gains on the horizon.

Yet worth noting is that Blackstone's India-related potential gains do not stop at direct private equity acquisitions and exits, but also perhaps may expand to other lines of business as well. Blackstone also appears to be exploring creating India's first REIT in conjunction with their local partner Embassy Group.

With the REIT market as well-developed in the United States, where roughly 80% of the publicly listed real estate market capitalization consists of REITs, it is clear that at the beginning of India's journey into REITs that this may be an immensely profitable opportunity for Blackstone to be able to get an early grab at the market.

(Source: Ernst & Young)

The global REIT market is now well over $1.7 trillion, having grown nearly $1 trillion in just this past decade alone according to an Ernst & Young report.

(Source: Ernst & Young)

With India's real estate market currently expecting perhaps up to a $1.3 trillion boom in the next decade, the potential fees from Blackstone taking even a share of that could be immense.

All of this posits extremely well for a company that has been struggling to justify a rally in its public stock price that has struggled in recent years, to Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman's consistent complaints.

BX data by YCharts

While the stock price's undervalued nature is particularly due to a combination of Blackstone's historical erratic swings in profitability during times of market downturns and the lack of the public common stock having potential controlling voting powers, the company's clear success in getting into the India market through a variety of high-potential and high-growth investment channels bodes well for Blackstone investors in the future.

With India's investments already proving extremely successful for Blackstone, undoubtedly Blackstone in the future will be able to leverage this into continued success and catch a good amount of the gains in the growing capital markets and potential REIT market in India, assuming those markets continue on their current optimistic projections, and thus see a strong boost in earnings both now and in the foreseeable future as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.