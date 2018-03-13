Up To 12.3% Yields - Why Invest In This High Yield Asset Class

This irrational behavior often leads to contrarian opportunities with very generous yields and long-term capital appreciation potential. We currently see many such opportunities with yields as high as 12%.

Private market investors are long term driven and focus on the high income. REIT investors, on the other hand, are much more short-term driven due to the liquidity of the stock market and may focus on the wrong things.

We consider the “net lease property” asset class to be one of the strongest of all in generating high returns relative to the conservative risk profile.

Net Lease Properties Offer Durable High Yields and Growth

Net lease investments are a deeply misunderstood and underrated asset class - suffering from the stigma of being "bond-proxies" with little else to offer than income with no growth and high interest rate risk. While this may be the common perception of the public market participants towards net lease REITs, we note that most private market investors take a much more bullish position - one that we share and believe to make more sense in light of the strong fundamentals.

Net lease properties can greatly vary in type, size and design, but the typical net lease property could be a CVS Pharmacy (CVS)/Walgreen (BA):

Source: Blau Journal

Or a store occupied Dollar General (DG)/Dollar Tree (DLTR):

Source: loopnet

Or even an office building occupied by GE (GE) or a distribution center leased to FedEx (FDX) to show a few examples:

Source: crexi

Private net lease investors realize that such investments produce the best results when hold for the long run. Yet, public market REIT investors commonly trade in and out based on short term fears such as the recent rise in interest rates, despite not even really having much of an impact on the fundamentals of the net lease REITs. It occasionally leads to large sell-offs which we often consider to be unwarranted, and creates great opportunities for us to buy shares of highly discounted net lease REITs with excessive dividend yields relative to the true fundamental risk.

Such irrational sell offs may occasionally allow us to buy net lease properties at 70-80 cents on a dollar (through net lease REITs) with the added benefits of professional management, liquidity, low transaction cost, and high diversification compared to buying the same assets in the private market. Getting such a deal on a highly desirable asset class is really what makes net lease REITs so opportunistic in our opinion. The market simply does not understand them, causing them to trade too much, and often misprice assets which we are then happy to pick up at cents on a dollar.

At High Dividend Opportunities, we are high yield investors targeting the highest available dividend with the least amount of risk possible. In this sense, the reason why we love net lease property investments (and net lease REITs) is that:

They are able to generate very stable and predictable income through rents that are guaranteed by very long lease terms (commonly +10 years). Therefore, net lease investments tend to be very defensive assuming that the location is good, and the tenant is healthy. The cash flow is unlikely to be interrupted even in a deep recession as long as the tenant does not go bankrupt. Realty Income (O), as an example saw its earnings dip by only 2% during the greatest financial crisis! The tenants of net lease properties are responsible for paying all property expenses such as maintenance, insurance and taxes. It results in high gross margins compared to other property types, and much less costly surprises in capital expenditures. Net leases properties will depending on their risk and growth potential be commonly sold at 6-8% initial cap rates; which combined with some debt, may result in IRRs that are close to 8-10%. We consider this return profile to be very attractive relative to the risk undertaken. The lease agreement will often have pre-agreed rent increases which the tenant must assume during the term of the lease. Regularly, rents will be increased by about 2% per year or 10% every 5 years. Yet, in addition to this organic growth, net lease REITs are able to achieve higher growth rates by acquiring new properties with retained cash and additional external capital. As such, many such firms may be able to achieve steady +5% growth rates, in addition to the relatively high cash-on-cash returns of the existing portfolio.

Conclusion: overall, the risk-to-return profile of the asset class appears very favorable to us. High yield, coupled with ~5% annual growth potential, lower volatility and defensiveness through cycles leads to positively asymmetrical risk-to-reward outcomes. We believe that this is especially true with REITs which are able to greatly mitigate the risk of single properties and tenants thanks to their large size.

Irrational Sell-Off

Very recently, the net lease REIT market sold off once again due to interest rate fears. We think that this is a case of market overreaction. The share price of net lease REITs may go down; but in reality, the fundamentals of these companies are defensives and not very much affected by the rate hikes.

Think of it this way: if you owned an office building, and you heard that because the economy is doing so well, the fed is going to have to raise interest rates. Would you think of it as a negative or positive? Or put differently, would you panic and quickly sell your property based on this news? No you would not… A stronger economy leads to higher demand for property space, and eventually higher rents for the property owner. Sure, the rate hike may lead to higher interest expense if the property is financed with large amounts of variable debt; but that is very unusual for REITs which have an average debt ratio of ~30% with most of it being fixed rate.

Moreover, as interest rates increase, the cap rates of properties may also adjust upward which then results in even higher external cash flow growth for REITs.

So, it is far from being all negative for net lease REITs when interest rates are hiked. Opposite of that, it could eventually lead to higher rental growth, and higher returns on new acquisitions. Consequently, it really makes no sense to think of REITs as "bonds" and to punish the share prices so drastically. Last time, I checked bonds do not grow their cash flow at ~5% annually.

The High Yield Opportunities

The net lease REIT market is large and just like any other sector it will contain some securities priced cheaply while others will be relatively pricier. It should also be noted that differences in quality can be very large here with some net lease REITs targeting only the lowest risk properties and others following more aggressive approaches to potentially achieve higher yields.

In the lower risk, but higher priced segments, we could include names such as Realty Income, National (NNN), Agree (ADC) and Four Corner (FCPT) to name a few. There is nothing wrong with these REITs, and in fact, they are of very high quality and may be starting to get opportunistic today following the sell-off, but their sub mid-single digit yields are not adequate for high yield seekers.

Going a little bit higher in the risk spectrum, we find companies such as Vereit (VER), WPC (WPC), Gramercy (GPT), EPR (EPR) and One Liberty (OLP) trading at more opportunistic valuations and yields ranging from 6-8%. This is in our view the "sweet spot" as we find relatively high quality firms that may suffer from a single issue that is solvable and yet trade at high discounts relatively to peers.

Finally, at the highest risk level of the net lease REIT market, we find names that generate dividend yields at about or in excess of 10%. The interesting thing here is that despite being risky on a relative basis compared to their net lease peers, we still do not consider these names to be very risky on an absolute basis. As an example, Spirit Realty (SRC) currently sells at a 9% yield and yet has no issue covering its dividend payments and owns a portfolio that is doing just fine at the exception of a few key tenants that are getting all the negative attention.

Source: SRC Website

Global Net Lease (GNL) is another example where we think investors may be overly discounting the shares with excessive risk premiums. The company is currently priced to yield +12%; and yet, we believe that the dividend is sustainable and that the cash flow may even start increasing in the near term.

Source: GNL website

We spent 100s of hours analyzing exactly this type of situations at" High Dividend Opportunities"; and have prepared detailed reports on many high yielding bargains in the last months. Today, as the market keeps punishing net lease REITs for (at least partly) unwarranted reasons, we are getting increasingly bullish on the sector and happy to pick net lease properties at discounts to their real value in the private markets.

We would go as far to say that high yield investors love net lease REITs; and this is very well justified in light of the defensive income they generate, and high available yields in the sector today.

Final Thoughts

You cannot put a price on risk, if you don't understand it. In this sense, we believe that the market may be focusing on the wrong things today when it comes to net lease REITs and be giving excessive risk premiums to investors. Sustainable 9-12% dividend yields should not be available in a market with the S&P500 (SPY) yielding 1.7% and 10-year treasuries yielding about 2.9%. This is particularly true if the yield is even expected to keep on growing over the long run, and shows relative defensiveness. We are today adding to our positions and encourage readers to give High Dividend Opportunities a try to help you identify the most profitable high yielding net lease REITs.

Note: All images/tables above were extracted from the company's website, unless otherwise stated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRC, GPT, WPC, EPR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am part of the "High Dividend Opportunities" (HDO) research team.