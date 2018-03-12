Statoil: Wind Power To Stimulate Growth

Oil and gas demand will likely grow much more slowly than renewables over the coming decades, so this move is preparing the company for the future.

Earlier today, Norwegian energy giant Statoil ASA (STO) agreed to buy a 50% stake in two early stage offshore wind projects in Polish waters. These two projects have a combined planned capacity of 1.2 gigawatts. As such, the two projects would provide sufficient energy to power approximately 870,000 homes. However, despite this high quantity, this is in fact just another addition to a company that already has significant offshore wind generation capability and plans to grow its presence in the market substantially over the next decade.

Entering The Industry

Statoil was founded in 1972 by the Government of Norway for the purpose of developing the oil and gas resources located off of the Norwegian coast. The company certainly proved to be successful at this as evidenced by both the company's current prosperity and the current wealth of the Norwegian state. More importantly, however, this made the company into a world leader in offshore construction. This expertise is how the company ultimately got involved in the offshore wind farm industry.

Statoil first entered the offshore wind farm industry in 2011 when its first project, Sheringham Shoal, became operational off of the coast of Norfolk in the UK. This project consists of 88 3.6 MW wind turbines which in total produce enough energy to power 220,000 British homes.

Source: Sheringham Shoal

This would not be Statoil's only foray into the offshore wind market, however. Since that time, the company has brought two more offshore wind farms to production with another two slated to come online before the end of the decade, excluding the new entry into Poland.

Name Location Statoil Ownership Percentage Capacity Start of Production Hywind Scotland UK 75% 30 MW October 2017 Dudgeon UK 35% 302 MW 2017 Sheringham Shoal UK 40% 316 MW 2011 Arkona Germany 50% 385 MW 2019 Dogger Bank UK 50% of 3 of the 4 stages 4.8 GW Unknown, approval granted from UK government in 2015

As readers may note, the majority of the company's focus has been on the United Kingdom, which may seem somewhat odd for a Norwegian company. However, there is a good reason for this. The United Kingdom is one of only two countries in Europe that is completely surrounded by sea (the other is Iceland). Furthermore, the waters that surround it are relatively shallow, which makes offshore construction much easier than it would be in deep water; for example, the waters in which Sheringham Shoal is constructed range from 17 to 22 meters deep, and the wind farm is located 10-15 miles off of the coast. Finally, the North Sea is very well known for its strong winds, and strong winds are precisely what is needed to generate wind power. It is for these reasons that the United Kingdom is estimated to have approximately 40% of Europe's total wind resources.

Advantages of Offshore Wind

Offshore wind farms have several advantages over terrestrial ones. First and foremost is that winds offshore are typically stronger and more steady than winds onshore. This is due in part to the lack of hills, trees, buildings, and other obstructions that are found on land. This is very important in energy generation since the wind needs to blow constantly in order to produce a reliable stream of energy instead of just producing intermittent streams of power that must then have a traditional fossil fuel utility providing supplementary power to ensure that homes and businesses receive a reliable source of power. The increased wind strength offshore is also quite beneficial because stronger winds are capable of generating more power than weak winds. For example, a turbine in a 15 mph wind can generate twice as much energy as a turbine in a 12 mph wind. This is obviously useful as societies around the world turn to renewable sources of power to supply their energy grids.

A second advantage that offshore wind farms have is that they can often be located far enough offshore that they are not really visible. While many people would ostensibly support the development of renewable power, there are still many who do not want to see the wind turbines cluttering up the landscape. This is a form of the "not in my backyard" syndrome that goes along with many forms of development. Fortunately, since an offshore farm can be located many miles out at sea so that it is largely out of sight, there is likely to be less pushback from the local inhabitants, so the development may proceed much more smoothly than an onshore one would.

A final advantage of offshore versus onshore wind farms deals with location. In the United States, as in much of the rest of the world, the majority of the population lives in coastal areas. As might be expected, these areas thus have relatively high energy needs. Unfortunately, these areas may not have the best dynamics for onshore wind generation, given the high amount of man-made structures and relative lack of space to construct a large wind farm. However, an offshore farm would be perfect for these areas, given the proximity of the oceans and the generous wind resources that they provide. A large offshore wind farm could thus be constructed in order to provide wind power to coastal areas.

Of course, offshore wind farms do have some disadvantages compared to onshore ones. Perhaps the most important of these is cost. As might be expected, it costs considerably more to construct an offshore wind farm than an onshore one due to the increased difficulty involved. It requires much more specialized knowledge and equipment to construct anything offshore as opposed to onshore, as might be expected, and naturally, this imposes a certain amount of extra costs. In addition, the construction of an offshore wind farm also requires the construction of the infrastructure necessary to get the power generated back to the shore for consumption; this added infrastructure is not typically needed with an onshore wind farm as most of the infrastructure is already in place.

Another disadvantage that offshore wind farms have compared to onshore ones is that offshore farms may be more susceptible to damage from severe weather. As anyone that lives on the east coast of North America will attest, strong storms such as hurricanes, nor'easters, and other things fairly frequently come in from the sea. Most of these storms dissipate after making landfall, but they are full strength out on the water, so an offshore wind farm would be hit by the full brunt of these storms, which would almost certainly cause more damage to the farm than if the same storm hit it on land (plus repairs to the offshore farm would be more expensive). Even excluding these sorts of severe storms, however, the ocean frequently sees storms that cause high waves, and these would do damage to wind turbines that would not be seen with their onshore brethren.

Beyond Fossil Fuels

Statoil is not the only traditional energy company that is making investments in renewable energy. Indeed, several other major European energy companies such as Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) and BP (BP) have been doing the same. One of the reasons for this is that these companies realize that renewable energy is likely to play a much bigger role in the energy mix of the future than it does today. BP pointed this out in its fourth quarter earnings call presentation:

Source: BP

As these two charts show, the only source of energy that is likely to see an increasing percentage share in the worldwide energy mix over the next two decades is renewables. While all forms of fuel (barring coal) will likely see growing consumption, it should be quite clear that renewables and, to a lesser extent natural gas, will be the profit growth engines over the next two decades. Statoil appears to agree with this conclusion. As the company pointed out in its fourth quarter 2017 earnings results, the demand for renewables is likely to surge in the coming years:

Source: Statoil ASA

Statoil is clearly attempting to take advantage of this projected growing demand for renewables through its recent investment in Poland and in other wind farms around the globe.

The company is also intending to construct more offshore wind farms in the future, including in the United States. Back in December 2016, Statoil announced that it obtained the rights to 79,350 acres located off of the coast of New York City in order to construct a wind farm.

Source: Statoil ASA

The development of a wind farm at this location represents Statoil's first entry into the still nascent US market for such technology. According to the company, the leased area is large enough to accommodate a 1 gigawatt offshore wind farm, but the company plans to begin with just a 400-600 megawatt farm and scale upward from there. This project is unfortunately still in the planning stage, but it shows a clear desire from the company to expand offshore wind farm development to countries outside of Europe. Statoil hopes that this is just the first of many such farms in the United States, should regulators be friendly towards development.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Statoil has clearly seen that the world's energy future will involve a gradual decline in the dominance of oil and gas. While oil and gas consumption will certainly increase, the use of renewables to generate electricity will grow much more rapidly, so Statoil is investing in offshore wind farms to profit from that trend. The company is also hedging its production of oil and gas by adding electricity generation which should offer more stable revenues. All in all, this appears to be a good strategy that should prove to benefit the stockholders and the company itself in the coming years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.