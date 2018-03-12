Tesla's Brilliant Move: Higher Supercharger Rates

Tesla (TSLA) just raised the price per kilowatt-hour ("kWh") that it charges customers at its Supercharger locations. According to Electrek, some states saw increases of as much as 100%, but rates in most regions increased by 20% to 40%. Rates in Oregon, for instance, doubled from $0.12 to $0.24 per kWh, while rates in California, the company’s biggest market, increased from $0.20 to $0.26 kWh.

While Tesla repeated that its Superchargers "will never be a profit center for Tesla," this change has some profitability and cash flow implications. In Tesla: Cash Is King and Does Tesla Have A Cash Problem? I had listed several sources of cash that the company can tap to meet its liquidity needs. In those articles, however, one source of cash I had purposefully left out was the company's Supercharger network. I did not see Tesla increasing its rates, as it remains primarily focused on top-line growth. In this case, however, the top line and bottom line goals are aligned. Let me explain.

Three Parts

There are three key strategic reasons why higher supercharger rates allow the company to execute on its mission.

First, congestion at Supercharger locations had sometimes been an issue for Tesla owners, and even though the rapid expansion of locations throughout 2017 had ameliorated the problem, the coming wave of Model 3s had some owners worried. Even though Tesla had already taken several steps, including an idle fee and letters to heavy users, higher rates at Supercharger locations will encourage more owners to instead charge their vehicles at home, freeing up Superchargers for their intended use: Enhancing long-distance travel.

Second, higher rates increase the value of the company's Free Unlimited Supercharging referral program, which allows Model S and Model X owners give five friends free, unlimited Supercharging with the purchase of a new Model S or Model X. By adjusting the dial on relative value propositions, some demand will shift from the Model 3, which has a long waiting list and does not yet command positive gross margins due to overhead costs being allocated across a small number of units, to Model S and Model X, which already are in volume production and contribute gross profits.

Third, from a financial perspective, the higher rates will allow the company to fund the expansion of the Supercharger network through internal funds in addition to external, which may accelerate the expansion and therefore serve the company's mission. As I explain next, however, the primary motivation is strategic.

Math

As my subscribers and followers know, I prefer back-of-the-envelope calculations that put things in perspective, so let's do a quick one to understand the bottom line impact for investors.

In 3Q17, the company delivered the 250,000th Tesla, which means its fleet size is likely above 300,000 units as of today. This number will multiply as Model 3 production ramps throughout the coming months, and the company brings its crossover Model Y to production in the coming years. The company's production rate goal is one million units per year by 2020. If the company achieves this goal, its fleet size could reach two million units by the end of 2020.

Assuming an average rate increase of $0.10 per kWh, two long trips per year per vehicle, an average trip length of 500 miles, and average efficiency of four miles per kWh using Model 3 Long Range metrics of 310 miles per charge with a 75 kWh battery capacity, I calculate that Tesla will get an extra $25 per year per vehicle after this rate increase. With a fleet of size of two million units by the end 2020, $25 extra per year per vehicle would amount to $50 million in annualized positive bottom line impact.

Analysts Get It Wrong

One bullish analyst had estimated in January of 2017 that by 2020, Tesla's Superchargers would add $2.6 billion to revenue. On the other hand, one bearish analyst had estimated that Tesla would need to spend $8 billion in cost to expand its Supercharger network.

What both of these analysts missed, however, is that Tesla owners charge their cars at home more than 90% of the time and use the Superchargers mainly for trips or when they need extra range. This fact dramatically reduces the revenue and profit opportunity for Tesla, as well as the cost Tesla will need to incur to expand its Supercharger network in the future. This is an important point for investors.

Bottom Line

Tesla's recent move is brilliant, not because it will lead to large amounts of profit and cash flow, but because it allows the company to shift demand from the Model 3, which has a long waiting list, to the Model S, which already is in volume production, while also alleviating owners' concerns on congestion at Supercharger locations. When analyzing the steps Tesla takes, investors should always consider the company's mission statement, which is a long-term commitment, instead of getting lost in quarterly numbers.