Parex Resources: Producing Oil At $5/Barrel With A Net Cash Position On The Balance Sheet

I suddenly realized it has been almost two years since my last article on Parex Resources (OTCPK:PARXF), an oil producer in Colombia. Two years ago, the oil price was trading at shockingly low levels, but I made a case for Parex as the company was able to combine a low decline rate, a strong balance sheet and a low production cost to survive. And not only did Parex Resources indeed survive, it has consistently increased its production rate throughout the crisis.

Although there is some volume on the company’s OTC listing, I would strongly recommend the more serious investors to trade in the company’s shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange, where Parex is listed with PXT as its ticker symbol. The current market capitalization is approximately US$2.16B, and the average daily volume in Toronto is approximately half a million shares.

A low decline rate and high margins are the recipe for success

Parex Resources has produced a total of 35,500 barrels of oil per day throughout the year, but as the company invested quite heavily in new production wells, the production rate actually continued throughout the year and Parex ended the year with an average production rate of 39,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter.

Looking at the full-year performance, Parex Resources generated a total revenue of 601M USD, after paying almost 60M USD in royalties. This resulted in a pre-tax income of 170M USD, and a net income of 155M USD or $1.01 per share. I have compiled some ‘interesting facts per barrel’ in the next table (note these results are rounded):

As you can see, Parex’ production cost is really low and actually shipping the oil is costing the company twice as much as producing it. And this results in superior cash flow metrics.

Parex reported a total operating cash flow of $280M and has spent $207M on exploration and well development. Not only did this result in a nice amount of free cash flow, a huge part of the $207M was actually spent on increasing the production rate. Parex increased its production rate by 8,000 barrels per day by spending the $207M, and using the anticipated decline rate of 15%, the $207M was sufficient to increase the production rate by approximately 12,500 barrels per day, for a capital intensity level of just over $16,500 per barrel. That’s fantastic, and this tells us two things.

First of all, Parex is a completely self-funding company, and the entire production growth was financed by its own free cash flow rather than taking on debt. But secondly, the decline rate and production updates also allow us now to calculate the sustaining capex to keep the production rate at 39,000 barrels per day. According to my calculations, Parex would need to spend approximately $95M per year. This is just a rough calculation, but pretty much in line with the company’s own sustaining capex guidance of $90M (which was based on 38,000 boe/d rather than the 39,000 boe/d I used).

Exploration success has increased the oil reserves

For 2018, Parex is planning to spend $275M on capex. This will take care of the sustaining capex (you know, the $90-95M) as well as the money it will spent on further expanding its production rate. It does look like the capital intensity will slightly increase as Parex is aiming to increase the production rate by 3,000-5,000 boe/d by spending $170-200M. But Parex likes to underpromise and overdeliver, so we would expect the total capital intensity to remain relatively modest as a part of this growth capex will undoubtedly be spent on facilities as well (at Capachos, for instance, Parex is planning to build a gas processing facility by the end of this year).

The 2017 exploration program was very successful as Parex was able to increase its 2P reserves from 112M barrels to 162M barrels. An increase of 50 million barrels on top of the 13M barrels that were produced and replenished. Despite the higher production rate, the impact on the Reserve Life Index was substantial: using the 2P reserves as starting point, the current reserve estimate is sufficient for Parex to produce for approximately 11.5 years (up from less than 10 years at a lower production rate).

Oil companies also report a PV10 value; the expected present value of the cash flows from the oil (and gas) sales discounted by 10% per year. On a pre-tax basis, Parex’ 2P reserves have a total value of US$3.6B and after taking the net debt into account, this represents a value of C$29.39 per share. And this isn’t based on an outrageous oil price, as you can see in the previous image as well.

Investment thesis

I like Parex Resources for various reasons, but perhaps the low decline rate is the most important reason as even during severe downturns Parex will (or should) be able to keep its production rate stable without having to borrow cash on the financial markets. Parex expects to reach the 50,000 boe/d mark sometime in 2019, and I see no reason why this would be an unreasonable expectation. Parex Resources is a steady grower and claims it needs a Brent price of just $30/barrel to keep the production rate stable. I have a long position and add to that position on dips.

